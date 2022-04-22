A conversation with Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine, as she rallies support for her country and shares her thoughts on what comes after the war. From Respekt.

Respekt: What does it mean to be the wife of a president of a country at war?

Olena Zelenska: Being the wife of a president means acting responsibly. And being the wife of a president of a country at war means to act especially responsibly. But at the same time I have remained a wife and a mother. Protecting one’s own family is not the only thing right now. My team and I try to work every day to help little Ukrainians get to safety. That’s how the Flights of Life initiative was created. Together with the Ministry of Health, doctors at the children’s hospital in Lviv, foreign health experts, volunteers, and philanthropists, we are evacuating children with oncological diseases from Lviv to Europe so they can continue to fight their illnesses there.

I also am actively involved in the evacuation of orphans, children without parental care, and children with disabilities – efforts to bring them to safety in European cities, where they will be provided with appropriate conditions and care. And another mission I have is to tell the whole world that there is a real war going on in Ukraine, that thousands of adults and children are being murdered. I continue to call on the entire international community to not be silent.

Have you noticed any changes brought on by the pressure of events?

Each of us discovered abilities in ourselves that we had no idea about. We became stronger, that’s obvious. This also applies to me. But no one wants to gain strength at such a price. In a war, your worldview changes dramatically. You realize that what bothered you yesterday are little things that now, in the light of real problems, completely lose importance. You start to rejoice again in everyday things, like a child. Sometimes emotions win out, same as with anyone. But I, like everyone else, understand that we must not despair. It is important to remember that unlike the Russian army, we have motivation; we are defending our home and our loved ones from the attackers. This motivation will never go away.

What experience or phase of life has prepared you for this unwanted role?

It’s not possible to morally prepare for war. Regardless of how many movies or books you have seen or read. Whatever happens to you during your normal life in peacetime will never prepare anyone for war. Because in everyday life, suffering and trials are spread out. But in war everything comes at once. You just can’t prepare for that. The most important thing is that our army was ready to resist. It repulsed the attack and every day it keeps working to stop the invasion. And the Ukrainians trust their armed forces and the leadership of their country, and everyone is in their place and trying to do what lifts our spirits and brings us closer to victory.

Given what you know now, is there anything unexpected or subtle that manages to surprise you?

The most horrific discovery for me was how cruel people can be. (Somehow we thought that they [Russians] are human too.) How they can lose their human face and commit such atrocities. It turned out that there were no boundaries. We can’t talk about Bucha, Mariupol, Okhtyrka, or Kramatorsk without crying. The whole world has seen photos of murdered civilians. And while Russia claims it’s all staged, every day you hear and see accounts of people recognizing their murdered relatives in horror. We are collecting all the evidence. Because every life and every death is important. We want the murderers to be punished.

You know, I’ve always thought the worst events in history were the killings of ordinary people. In Kyiv there is Babi Yar, where the Nazis killed defenseless Jewish residents during World War II. It seemed that nothing worse could ever happen. And today it’s all repeated right before our eyes. I can’t believe that something so terrible can happen in the middle of Europe in the 21st century.

Your husband is in personal contact with various world leaders. Do the first ladies of other countries contact you?

Not only that; we had already started cooperating in peacetime. In August 2021, the day before the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the first Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen took place. And now it is this community that is actively helping our people abroad.

One reason I initiated the summit last year was the desire to create a new international platform for cooperation at the level of first ladies and gentlemen and to show the world the potential and strength of the partners’ voices. They often remain in the shadows and become the subject of discussions about what they look like and what they wear, but many first ladies influence humanitarian affairs and implement a large number of projects in their countries. So today, thanks to last year’s joint efforts, this community is helping our people abroad.

How exactly is this group helping?

The first ladies of Poland, France, and Germany became involved in the evacuation of our children so they could have treatment abroad. The first lady of Lithuania provides enormous support to Ukrainian women and children who have gone to Lithuania while the husbands fight in the Ukrainian armed forces. The first ladies of Latvia and Austria and their husbands, the presidents, regularly attend public rallies in support of Ukraine and spread the truth about what is happening. And these are just a few examples of very concrete cooperation and help. From the first days I have been in contact with many first ladies, with whom we coordinate the fight on the information front and specific assistance to Ukrainian women and children who have been forced to go abroad.

What was the biggest discovery you have made in this new situation that affects you personally, your husband, Ukrainian society, people in general?

Regarding my husband I made no discovery. And I think that’s wonderful. He is the same as always – reliable, goal-oriented, stubborn. I am also proud of our people, their resilience. This war undoubtedly has united Ukrainians a great deal. Our values have crystallized; we know exactly what we are fighting for. And, of course, I have found out what incredible people live in neighboring countries and abroad in general. Opening one’s home to strangers at a tough time is an act of devotion and selflessness.

I was touched by the story of a 9-year-old girl, Jaroslava from Kyiv, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy and is bedridden. Czech doctors and representatives of charitable organizations transported her from Ukraine to Pardubice [in the Czech Republic] in a specially dispatched ambulance. Because of the constant bombing of the Ukrainian capital, there was the danger that the girl could find herself without the medications she is completely dependent on.

When we were in Ukraine on a reporting trip five weeks before the start of the war, we saw a number of people preparing to fight. Did you believe then or rather doubt that Russia really would attack Ukraine?

I always try to believe in common sense, so until the last minute it was difficult for me to accept that it could come to such a senseless attack. I subconsciously sensed that at some point the Ukrainian people would be forced to fight for their values, but I didn’t expect how awful and inhumane this war and the behavior of the Russian army would be.

Do you remember the night of the attack? How did you find out about the beginning of the war?

It was about 5 o’clock in the morning. Explosions woke me. I didn’t understand right away what was going on. But my husband was already awake. He said, “It’s started.” And he went to work.

Shortly afterward, your husband said that Russia had sent several commandos to liquidate him and identified his family as the second target, that is, you and your loved ones. How does one manage to live with such a reality?

At the beginning, you perceive such information as intimidation, as a bad conspiracy screenplay. But when we all saw how the intruders were killing our children, shooting whole families, raping women – it was clear that Russia was capable of anything. I won’t be surprised by anything inhuman anymore. They target everyone – it doesn’t matter if it’s the president’s family or any other. Every day I am overcome by terror when I think about the people of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, those who fight for their lives every day, those who have been murdered on the streets, in their own homes – merely because they live in their own country.

Do you allow them access to the internet? Are you afraid of what they might learn there?

Our son is younger and doesn’t use the internet. My daughter, who is older, is very active. She knows how to find useful information, how to distinguish truthful information from lies and fake news. Maybe she can even orient herself better than I do. That’s why I don’t forbid her to read the news. Plus, kids need to know the truth. Then they will grow into adults who won’t be afraid of the truth. That’s just how it works. I answer all their questions and I don’t try to present wishes as reality and paint reality as rose-colored. Of course, I try to emphasize the good, the mutual help. Because war reveals not only the menacing sides of man, but also the beautiful ones. When Ukrainians or Europeans share everything they have with refugees, when people from all over the world come to ruined Bucha to help the locals, bring food, repair their homes, help animals that have lost their owners – these are all manifestations of humanity that children need to know so they can follow them. And also to understand that evil is not absolute. Good will win.

How much does your husband consult with you about his decisions? We know from history examples of wives of politicians who had great influence on them, and those for whom it was the other way around. Where are you regarding this?

That is an inappropriate question. He is the president and is responsible for making the decisions. Especially during a war.

How do you explain the cruelty toward the civilian population that Russian soldiers are starting to show more and more, such as the hundreds of dead on the streets of Bucha? Why do you think those soldiers are doing that?

What I will say might seem harsh to you, but after the footage we’ve seen in Bucha, it’s hard to maintain restraint. We must understand that this is just the beginning. I anticipate with fear all the crimes we will learn about that were committed by the occupiers against civilians and defenseless people in our country. I already have information about the terrible consequences of the occupation of Borodianka, and you know how many other such villages there are in eastern and southern Ukraine. My version is that it is above all a reflection of how the Russian government treats its soldiers and people in general. It is a mixture of humiliation of the subjugated and impunity of the powerful. And when such a demeaned man suddenly gets power he becomes a maniac; he takes revenge on the whole world. They then forcibly transmit this total dehumanization by their government to our people: by murder, looting, rape.

What kind of further coexistence with Russian society, with Russia, do you think is possible?

I don’t know.

We all admire Ukrainian women who bravely set out into the unknown to protect their children from the war. Did this demonstration of the strength of Ukrainian women surprise you?

I’ve always known it. Women have always been the foundation of all our volunteer organizations. The vast majority of our health professionals and social workers are women. And we also have many female soldiers. And they all found themselves in the front lines of this war. Each of our women is also her own independent evacuation mission, because they are the ones who take away children and the elderly while the men fight. I know women who, while under fire, took their and others’ families from Kyiv when it was besieged by Russian troops. One such brave woman got nine bullets in her stomach; fortunately she survived.

There are now more than 300,000 refugees from Ukraine in the Czech Republic; up to three-quarters of a million are expected, especially women and children. What would you tell them?

Leaving everything and fleeing from home, from your birthplace, is incredibly painful. I can only try to imagine how hard it is to leave your comfortable home, work, or business, your relatives, even familiar streets. How hard it is to take a child out of their favorite school, from friends and hobbies. How hard it is to go into the unknown, often just in what you are wearing. And how hard to then accept help when you used to building your own life. At the same time, I am glad that our people are safe, grateful for how Czechs are helping them. I would like to say, stay safe for as long as necessary; we will let you know when you will be able to return home. You are now our support from the rear; take care of the most valuable thing – the family.

What you would first like to focus on during the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine?

I definitely know that a great deal of work awaits us after the war. There are many orphans and injured children – we must create the best conditions for them. The country must become their protector. And it is clear that almost all Ukrainians will need psychological help after all they have lived through. Unfortunately, we do not yet know about all the problems that will come and that we will have to address.

What are you most looking forward to when the war is over?

I will not start with what I look forward to, but with what I am convinced of. I know that not one of my compatriots who has laid down his life for our country will be forgotten. I want Ukrainian children to learn about war only from the pages of history textbooks. I very much wish that anyone who before 24 February was planning what flowers to plant in the spring will be able to do so as soon as possible. And I know it will happen. Our sunflower – a favorite flower of Ukrainians – will certainly bloom.

Ondrej Kundra and Tomas Brolik are deputy editors in chief of the Czech weekly Respekt, where the original version of this interview was published in Czech and Ukrainian. The interview was conducted in writing; personal contact was not possible for security reasons.

Translated from Ukrainian into Czech by Rita Kindlerova. English translation by Transitions. Edited for concision and length.