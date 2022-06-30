Or, why a foreigner had to step in to ensure that voters can go to the polls this year.

Over the decade and more since the European Court of Human Rights first ruled that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s electoral procedures were unfair, Bosnian politicians have tried to untangle a paradox arising from the inherently discriminatory language of the country’s constitution.

The latest round of talks on reforming the electoral rules last winter again raised hopes of a deal. Yet despite the European Union and United States weighing in, the process ended in March with failure to reach agreement before the deadline for scheduling new elections this fall.

Here is how and why the latest effort failed, what needs to be changed, and why it matters.

Why Does the Election Law Need Changing?

On five occasions, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Bosnia’s election laws are discriminatory. Crucially, the court has ruled that the country’s constitution violates the European Convention on Human Rights because of how the national parliament and members of the three-person presidency are chosen. The constitution was drafted as an annex to the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords as a compromise solution after three and a half years of bloody war. It has not changed since then.

The first such case and the one that drew the most attention was decided in 2009, when the ECHR ruled in favor of Jakob Finci and Dervo Sejdic in their lawsuit against the Bosnian state, because as members of two smaller minorities (the Jewish and Roma communities, respectively), they were unable to seek election to the presidency. Under the Dayton constitution, only members of the three “constituent peoples” – Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats – can be elected to the tripartite presidency.

Other ECHR rulings between 2014 and 2020 found discrimination against members of minorities because they were not allowed to run for the presidency or the House of Peoples (the upper chamber of parliament), and also against members of the three constituent peoples trying to run in an entity where they are not the majority. The constitution states that the presidency consists of three members: one Bosniak and one Croat, each directly elected from the territory of the Federation – one of the country’s two entities – and a Serb directly elected from Republika Srpska, the other entity. The flip side of this is that a Bosniak or a Croat from the Serb-majority entity cannot run for the presidency, nor can a Serb from the Federation.

Defining the Problem

The challenge for politicians has always been to solve the problem set by the ECHR without ruffling too many feathers: to adjust the constitution and election law so as to enable every citizen to run for state-level institutions. This is far easier said than done, in a country comprising two semi-autonomous entities, three “constituent peoples,” and other, disempowered groups including the Roma and Jewish communities and those citizens who identify as “Bosnians and Herzegovinians” – many of whom selected the “other” category in the last census, choosing not to self-identify with any of the three constituent peoples.

None of the proposed solutions – including indirect election of the presidency by parliament, which once had Washington’s backing – has come close to finding acceptance by all sides.

The ECHR decisions hardly got a mention during last winter’s round of talks, organized by the EU and United States, and no members of minorities were even invited, although EU representatives did meet with Sejdic and Finci.

Rather, the whole focus was on electing “legitimate” representatives of the constituent peoples. The biggest Croat party in the country, HDZ, has long grumbled that even though it wins more votes than rival parties in the Federation entity, the electoral rules put huge obstacles in the path of its presidential candidates. The right-wing, nationalist party claims that Zeljko Komsic, a Sarajevo-born left-winger, has three times been elected to the Croat seat in the presidency thanks to Bosniak votes and despite most Croat voters choosing other candidates. Some towns and cities with Croat majorities have even declared him “persona non grata.”

With a fraction over 50 percent of the total population and 70 percent of the Federation population, Bosniaks have enough votes to choose both the Bosnian and Croat members of the presidency. Despite having the most support among Croats and two stints in the presidency when Komsic either did not stand or was ineligible, HDZ leader Dragan Covic has little chance against Komsic, who recently announced his candidacy for re-election.

This demographic imbalance explains HDZ’s furious efforts to revise the election law so that only the Croatian population has the right to choose a Croat member of the presidency. But putting that in legal language without inciting further cries of discrimination has proved to be a tough nut to crack.

There have been at least five major rounds of talks on reforming the electoral laws in the last decade. In 2021, Washington assigned its special representative to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, to help bring a deal to the table. After a series of failed negotiations, Palmer was called off, and the new ambassador to Bosnia, Michael Murphy took over his role. But after yet another failure this spring, new negotiations now look unlikely at least until after the general election in October, as both Covic and Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the main Bosniak party SDA, have said. This was confirmed to Transitions by people involved in the talks speaking off the record.

Officially Unofficial Process

Journalists and the general public have to manage with just scraps of information about who takes part in the negotiations and what is discussed. No official Bosnian institution is involved. Typically, EU and U.S. representatives get together with party leaders, often meeting in hotels or restaurants. On a slightly more formal level, talks are sometimes held in the EU delegation’s office in Sarajevo, often triggering questions over why they are not conducted in parliament with public debate. There is a parliamentary group in charge of the process but so far it seems as if it is only waiting for ethnic leaders to agree rather than working on solutions.

The executive director of Transparency in Bosnia, Ivana Korajlic, criticized the process, even claiming that the EU insisted on excluding journalists from what would normally be open parliamentary group sessions. For these reasons, only a few hints typically emerge after the talks, unless someone leaks a document.

Questions about whether elections would take place at all this year were put to rest in early May when the Central Election Commission announced that parliamentary and presidential balloting will take place on 2 October. HDZ leader Covic, who after the failure of the spring talks said no elections could be held in the absence of a revised election law, initially criticized the decision to go to the polls this year. But after EU and U.S. officials declared that elections are fundamental in a democracy and should proceed, he confirmed that his party would not obstruct the process.

Even after the EU- and U.S.-brokered talks broke down in March, HDZ and SDA launched separate, so far unsuccessful, efforts to reform the electoral system in the national parliament.

Reverting to its old grudge about Bosniaks’ numerical superiority in the Federation, HDZ suggested a change in the way the Croat member of the presidency is chosen, requiring a successful candidate to receive the most votes in three of five specified cantons, four of which have a Croat majority.

HDZ also proposed a law changing the way members of the upper house of the Federation legislature are chosen, eliciting an outcry from SDA about vital national interests. After the Constitutional Court ruled that complaint invalid, HDZ pushed the bill through the upper house; the lower house may vote on it soon.

SDA’s own push to make elections more transparent and raise the penalties for breaking electoral rules received a cold response from the other ruling parties in the national parliament.

While each party hoped to amend the constitution to implement their desired reforms in time for this year’s elections, this, too, will have to wait.

The High Representative Intervenes

HDZ continued to push for its version of changes, both in parliament and through allies in the EU. Yet Covic declined to show up at a meeting in Brussels when he learned that electoral changes were not on the agenda.

That came shortly after Covic’s party colleague, Finance Minister Vjekoslav Bevanda, blocked the allocation of funds to the Central Election Commission to organize the October elections. That in turn prodded the international community’s high representative, Christian Schmidt, in a rare use of his sweeping powers, to order that the funds be released.

Speaking to the media on 7 June, the day of the order, Schmidt conveyed his frustration with the endlessly drawn out process of electoral reform. He warned that “anyone who believes they can play games with the basic requirements of democracy must be challenged.”

Bosnia is in “a crucial place in its history, at which it can move closer to the EU,” and a country that aspires to join the EU “should be able to organize its elections,” he said. “This has to be done out of respect to the electorate, to every single person who is prepared to vote in these elections of 2 October. These are the sovereigns, not anybody else.”

…

Semir Mujkic is managing editor of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIRN BiH). He led the BIRN BiH newsroom when it was awarded a European Press Prize in 2020.