Plus: Deadly mine accidents in Poland, Turkey sentences Kavala, Slovak uranium, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Raises the Specter of Nukes and Plans ‘Referendum’

What happened: Russia has again spoken of nuclear escalation amid its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. Asked on Russian state television about the possibility of nuclear war, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “The danger is serious, real,” while accusing NATO of waging a proxy war on Russia.

Meanwhile, the war seems to be spreading to Moldova; explosions in the breakaway region of Transdniester destroyed radio transmitter antennas today after unknown attackers fired on the territory’s state security ministry with a grenade launcher yesterday, The Guardian reported. Gaining access to Transdniester is a stated goal of Russia’s new offensive, and today the leader of the self-proclaimed and Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic told media that Moscow should “take into account what is happening in [Transdniester]” in upcoming war plans.

More context: Moscow is planning to stage a referendum in Ukraine’s Kherson region for local residents to vote on the supposed “independence” of a new government entity called the Kherson People’s Republic, according to the mayor, RFE/RL reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called any such referendum a “sham.”

Worth noting: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow today and spoke to Lavrov about the need “to end the war as soon as possible,” France24 reports. Guterres planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later today and will go to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy tomorrow. The United States announced a new military support package for Ukraine, NPR says. Germany is sending tanks to Ukraine; Berlin was previously criticized for not sending heavy weapons.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Two mine accidents in one week have killed at least 12 people in southern Poland, Euronews reports. At least six miners died and four are missing after an accident on Saturday – possibly caused by a methane gas discharge after a minor earthquake – at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine near the Czech border. Explosions at the Pniowek mine on 20 April also killed six.

Slovakia is considering mining for uranium to reduce its dependency on Russian supplies, Economy Minister Richard Sulík said, according to Euractiv. Uranium for the country’s four-reactor Mochovce nuclear plantcurrently comes from Russia’s TVEL, a subsidiary of state-owned giant Rosatom. Mining at Slovakia’s two main uranium deposits in the country’s east would have to be approved by voters in nearby villages, who have not agreed to such exploration in the past.

A former parliamentarian from the Czech rightwing Freedom and Direct Democracy party has been found guilty of Holocaust denial, Seznam Zpravy reports. Miloslav Rozner received a suspended sentence for calling the World War II concentration camp for Roma at Lety in South Bohemia a “non-existent pseudo-concentration camp” in 2017.

Also in the Czech Republic, police are investigating the spray-painting of “Z” symbols – representing support for Russia’s war on Ukraine – on Prague’s Petrin Hill and on a river embankment visible from the iconic Charles Bridge, CNN Prima reports. Last week, Russian hackers targeted several public and private institutions and a main government website, the Interior Ministry announced, according to Czech Radio.

Southeastern Europe

The western Balkans is “a testing ground for geostrategic rivalries” and the Russian war on Ukraine has a “serious potential to create instability,” Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said recently, according to Euractiv. Speaking to the press with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska, Grlic Radman said working within NATO was key to regional stability, adding that he hoped North Macedonia and Bulgaria “will find a mutually acceptable solution which will allow North Macedonia to continue its European journey,” apparently referring to the country’s EU aspirations.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Ukrainian man used tracking technology to find the location of his earbuds after they were stolen by Russian soldiers, Euronews reports. Vitaliy Semenets shared mapping images on social media showing his lost items were in the Belgorod region of Russia, writing “It was looted by Russian orcs from my home in Hostomel … Thanks to technology, I know where my AirPods are now.”

Central Asia

An ethnic Kyrgyz Christian from China recently traveled to the United States to give testimony about China’s mass detention camps, according to reports in the Guardian and Eurasianet. Ovalbek Turdakun spoke at a Washington press conference on 13 April after arriving in the United States under a special visa with his wife and son. In 2018, Turdakun spent 10 months in a Xinjiang prison camp where he said he was psychologically and physically tortured. In December 2019 he crossed the border into Kyrgyzstan, but when the Kyrgyz government failed to renew his visa in December 2021, he was at risk of deportation back to China. Up to 2 million people are estimated to have been imprisoned in the Chinese camps.



Borderlands

A Turkish court has sentenced civil rights activist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole on the charge of attempting to overthrow the government during mass protests in 2013, the BBC reports. The verdict is “a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions” Amnesty International said, for “everyone who believes in justice and human rights activism in Turkey and beyond.” Seven other defendants were also sentenced to 18 years in prison. Europe’s top human rights organization, the Council of Europe, has launched infringement procedures against Turkey over the case. The increasingly authoritarian leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has accused Kavala of being an agent of Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros, the BBC notes.

