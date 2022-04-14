Plus: Czech ‘Z’ sandwich scandal, Easter repression in Belarus, saving Kazakh sugar castles, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Cruiser Towed to Port in Big Boost to Ukrainian Morale

What happened: All personnel had to be evacuated from the cruiser Moskva, the pride of the Russian Black Sea fleet, after a fire broke out on board today, Reuters reports. Ukraine claims to have hit the ship with a missile. The Russian Defense Ministry claims the fire has now been contained, “the explosions of ammunition have stopped,” and the ship is to be towed back to port.

More context: Whether the result of an accident or a missile strike, the disabling of the Moskva is seen as a major setback for Russia’s war effort both in terms of military readiness and the will to fight, while the incident is likely to be a morale-booster for the Ukrainian forces, according to the BBC. The war enters its eighth week today.

Worth noting: Several intercepted recordings have been released by Ukrainian security officials recently purportedly containing conversations where Russian soldiers discuss killing and raping civilians, the atrocities in Bucha, and eating dogs to get some meat in their diet.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A city official in the Czech Republic posted a photo online of sandwiches decorated with the “Z” symbol used to show support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, iDnes.cz reports. Bronislav Kalvoda, a city councilor for the right-wing SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) party in the town of Semily, posted photos on Facebook of traditional Czech open-faced sandwiches decorated with cheese slices in the shape of a Z. The city council stripped Kalvoda of a committee post and is calling for his resignation, and local police are investigating, according to the report.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban is electorally unbeatable because the media is in control of the Fidesz party “propaganda machine” that could turn John Lennon into a “warmonger” or portray Jesus Christ “as evil,”opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay said recently in an interview with Newsweek. The increasingly authoritarian Orban’s Fidesz party recently won a decisive, fourth consecutive election victory. Orban’s office responded to Marki-Zay’s comments by saying “A fool is known by his speech … Hungarian voters made it clear that they no longer want the left and its puppet, Peter Marki-Zay.”

Southeastern Europe

Two prominent Romanian journalists say they have been targeted for their critical reporting about the prime minister and a military academic, Politico reports. After reporter Emilia Sercan covered alleged plagiarism by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, hackers reportedly stole photos from her computer that were then used to smear and threaten her. When Cristian Pantazi, the editor of Romanian news website G4media.ro, was preparing to publish an article about a professor at the state military academy spreading conspiracy theories, he said an employee of the academy contacted his wife and pressured her to stop him from publishing.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian authorities are conducting an Easter-season crackdown on religious leaders who oppose Minsk’s collaboration with the Russian war on Ukraine or who condemn the violence by the regime after the reportedly fraudulent 2020 election, the religion news service Forum 18 reports. Catholic, Greek Catholic, and Protestant clerics have been subject to police raids, arrests, and prosecutions in recent weeks, and others are losing their official permission to do religious work. One Catholic priest was jailed and another fled the country, while others were fined. The Greek Catholic priest was fined because of a bumper sticker on his car that read “Ukraine, forgive us.” The crackdown is focused on religious figures apparently because of their authority in their communities and their influence with young people, according to the report.

Russian security agents raided the office of the Russian airline Aeroflot yesterday after a former top executive urged colleagues to sabotage Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to media reports cited by The Moscow Times. Former deputy CEO Andrei Panov resigned and fled to Israel in March; on Tuesday, the day before the raid, the Financial Times carried a column by Panov where he wrote, “I know it is impossible to be a top executive and oppose the political regime, and I am not calling for martyrs or political prisoners.” However, he said, “You can sabotage the war effort, by delaying or ignoring every deal or contract which supports the military invasion or Russian propaganda.”

Central Asia

The striking rock formations known as “sugar castles” in western Kazakhstan’s Ustyurt Plateau have won a temporary reprieve from being spoiled by a multimillion-dollar hotel development, Eurasianet reports. According to reports, the Tethys Aktau IV company, owned jointly by a Turkish businessman and the government of Kazakhstan, announced it will not proceed with the project until further studies are made. Activists are fighting against the development project that they say could destroy the pristine beauty of the area.

The Caucasus

Georgia’s Ministry of Education has opened a Ukrainian-language school in central Tbilisi for all grade levels, employing Ukrainian teachers who are refugees from the war with Russia, according to Eurasianet. The school will pay the Ukrainian teachers the standard local salaries; the curriculum will be identical to schools in Ukraine except that the students will also study Georgian as a foreign language.



Borderlands

The Turkish government is prosecuting We Will Stop Femicide Platform, the country’s leading women’s rights NGO according to Balkan Insight, over charges of “acting against the law and against morality.” A lawsuit by the prosecutor’s office filed yesterday includes charges of “disintegrating the family structure by ignoring the concept of the family under the guise of defending women’s rights” as well as lists of previous police investigations that did not result in charges, the NGO said. Established 12 years ago to address femicide, the group is opposed by conservatives and leaders of the Islamic community. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Convention on Combating Violence Against Women last year.

