Plus, no-confidence vote in Montenegro, Central Asian leaders at Beijing Olympics, and more.

The Big Story: Germany Considers Sending Troops to Lithuania

What happened: Poland’s Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that the first wave of additional U.S. troops for NATO is now at the Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland, VOA reports. “The first elements of the brigade battlegroup from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived,” a Polish military spokesman said. Last week, the Pentagon said 2,000 U.S. troops would be sent to Poland and Germany, and an additional 1,000 already in Germany would be transferred to Romania.

More context: The deployment of troops comes amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe due to a Russian military buildup by its border with Ukraine. Germany was also considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said, according to Reuters. “As a matter of principle, additional troops are available as reinforcement, and we are in talks with Lithuania at the moment to find out what exactly would make sense in this regard,” she said.

Worth noting: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also mentioned sending additional troops to Lithuania yesterday, Reuters reports. “We are ready to do all that is necessary to strengthen” the German-led battlegroup in Lithuania, Scholz said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) issued a recommendation on Friday that its observers be sent to monitor the upcoming elections in Hungary, Euronews reports. Based on meetings with members of political parties and civil society actors, the OSCE recommendations include the deployment of an Election Observation Mission, usually composed of 8-15 international experts supplemented by 18 long-term observers and 200 short-term observers. The move comes after European Parliament members sent a letter to the OSCE last month asking for a full-scale mission to be sent.

Southeastern Europe

The Montenegrin government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic collapsed on Friday after lawmakers backed a no-confidence motion, with 43 votes for the motion and 11 against, AP reports. Krivokapic’s government, which has been in power for a year, has been criticized by the opposition for its lack of progress in EU membership negotiations and for its support of the Serbian Orthodox Church. As the AP notes, authorities in Podgorica now face two options – to form a minority government or call early elections – both of which would require the support of the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists.

A book by U.S. author Maksim Goldenshteyn focuses on a lesser-known aspect of Romanian history, AP reports. So They Remember is based on the stories of Goldenshteyn’s grandparents, who were sent to ghettos and concentration camps in Romanian-controlled Transdniester during World War II. “I don’t think many people realize that Romania was Germany’s principal ally in the East,” Goldenshteyn said, noting that the country’s communist period under dictator Nicolae Ceausescu has become the “traumatic history that is more immediate.” Between 280,000 and 380,000 Jews, as well as around 12,000 Roma, were killed during the military dictatorship of Ion Antonescu in World War II in Romanian-controlled territories.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Thousands of people rallied in Kharkiv on Saturday carrying banners saying “Kharkiv is Ukraine” and “Stop Russian Aggression,” Reuters reports. The demonstration comes after the failed rounds of talks that the United States held with Russia — which has been asking for guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO — and amid a Russian military buildup by the Ukrainian border. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and is located in the country’s northeast, about 42 kilometers (26 miles) from the Russian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy identified it as a possible target for Russia, though his spokesman later said the Ukrainian leader was speaking hypothetically.

Moldovan authorities are trying to find a way around new EU regulations on the export of scrap metal, bne IntelliNews reports. The European Commission regulations, which came into force in November 2021, have had a negative impact on the Ribnita metallurgical plant located in the breakaway region of Transdniester. Under the regulations, exports of waste to countries such as Moldova that are not members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are allowed only if the countries have the necessary capacity to manage the waste sustainably. For the Ribnita plant, that would mean allowing authorities in Chisinau to scrutinize its scrap metal operations, a measure at odds with Tiraspol’s claims for independence.

Prominent figures from the world of Russian theater voiced their opposition to a Culture Ministry proposal for “strengthening traditional values” in Russian arts and culture, The Moscow Times reports. Unveiled last month, the strategy aims to protect and strengthen what it calls “traditional Russian values” by “countering the spread of destructive ideology” such as immorality, denial of patriotism, and the “cult of selfishness.” The ministry’s initiative “cannot have a positive impact on society,” said an open letter, published in response on Thursday, bearing the signatures of Konstantin Bogomolov, artistic director of the Malaya Bronnaya Theater; Irina Apeksimova, director of the Taganka Theater; and Vladimir Urin, director of the Bolshoi Theater.

The Caucasus

A former U.S. Representative to the OSCE told JAMnews that Russia pushed the West out of the South Caucasus. Ian Kelly, who also served as a former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, said that competition between the United States and Russia over the Caucasus is “more one-sided than in the 1990s or early 2000s, when the West, especially the U.S. and France, were much more involved in finding a solution to the most difficult security problem.” The vacuum left by the West’s waning interest in the region has been filled not only by Russia “but also by Iran and Turkey,” Kelly said. “I believe that the United States and Europe need to make efforts to integrate the countries of the Caucasus into the East-West trade route rather than North-South,” he added.

Central Asia