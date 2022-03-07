The possibilities range from Russian withdrawal to nuclear war.

1. Russia withdraws, concludes a cease-fire agreement, or acknowledges its failure.

At this moment, this is a very unlikely option. The initial failure by Russian troops in the north of Ukraine, whereby the invading army did not manage to quickly capture either Kharkov or Kyiv (and also not Mariupol’s port in the southeast) has just created opportunities for the commission of even greater brutality and for gradually causing as many civilian casualties as possible. Currently it seems the leader of Russia is willing to achieve his goal — whatever that is — no matter the cost.

However, the situation can change. Gigantic losses are highly likely for Russia. According to reports by the Ukrainian side that cannot be verified, by the weekend (5-6 March) the Russian losses were as high as 10,000, and it is agreed among independent experts that dead soldiers in the thousands are an estimate that is realistic, even before fighting in the streets start in the bombed-out cities. As all analysts agree, such fighting would mean far greater losses for all sides. In addition, both in the cities and in the other regions of Ukraine, there is an army of citizens who are themselves armed, determined, and prepared, and while they do not know professionally what such battling involves, they await the Russian troops. Economic sanctions are falling on Russia and no one, neither the Russians nor the West, knows exactly what that economic war will wreak. It might be manageable for Russia, but their ability to continue the war in Ukraine could become reduced if the economy and the population of Russia are trampled by economic measures.

This option is currently difficult to imagine, despite the maneuvers by Russia around a ceasefire, which by all accounts are just a diplomatic game. Putin would also not politically survive a withdrawal (and he might not physically survive it, either). It is possible Russia and Ukraine might find their way to a ceasefire or a draw that would allow the Russian leadership to save face, at least in part, and that would also be acceptable to Ukraine.

2. The battle — and it will be bloody — for the cities will last for weeks and months



In this scenario, the progress by Russia will still be as slow as it is now. The bombing of cities and of civilian targets will be more frequent and stronger, and commanders’ frustrations will increase. Civilians in Ukraine will die even faster than the rising numbers of Russian dead. The Ukrainian armed forces will fight in a traditional style for a few more weeks — as it is certain there will be a supply of western weapons — but after heavy losses it will change tactics, focusing on guerrilla warfare and on partisans. As the Ukrainian Army is aided by civilians, the brutality committed by Russia (see Scenario 4) will increase. Either the bloody, protracted war means Russia defeats Ukraine, which falls (see Scenario 3), or it will cause the Russians to retreat (see Scenario 1).

3. Russia does whatever it wants with a losing Ukraine

In this scenario, Ukraine loses sooner or later. Its army is exhausted; its leadership either goes into exile, perishes, or surrenders; and most of its population resists after weeks and months of casualties and hardship. In the controlled debate now ongoing in public (the Kremlin’s messaging both at home and to the rest of the world), as well as in its geopolitical thinking, there have emerged several Russian scenarios.

Formally, Russia could leave Ukraine in one piece and install its own government which would be fully subordinate to Moscow. Either, like Belarus under Lukashenko, this cabinet will completely enter the Russian sphere, or it will commit to demands of “neutrality” from Russia, which means in practice to be under Russian influence. A second option that has been mentioned would be dividing Ukraine into several parts, one of which would be absorbed directly into Russia, the rest of which would be controlled by it. Ukraine would keep the western part of the country, which is likely to still be the most similar to what Ukraine was like right before the war, without direct influence or a military presence from Russia, on the relatively realistic assumption that part of Ukrainian society will never reconcile itself to domination/occupation by Russia. Either that, or Russia swallows Ukraine and establishes a government that fully and harshly suppresses all that is Ukrainian, at least for the first years of such a protectorate.

4. Crushed by the economic sanctions, and therefore losing, Russia does something unimaginable

In this scenario, the costs in economic and human terms for Putin and for those around him of both the actual war with Ukraine and the economic war with the West become unbearable. He decides not to resolve this distress by ending the fighting, or at least by looking for a line of retreat and then slowly withdrawing, but by escalating further. Already, the extension of the war beyond Ukraine (see Scenario 5) could involve a few options. He could label as “aggression against Russia” the economic sanctions imposed by the West or the flow of weapons from the West to Ukraine. An attack on a NATO country by a Russia that feels pushed into a corner could follow, and the use of nuclear weapons is a very real possibility.

5. Russia wants to start a war with the West and does so

In this scenario, an attack on the West has been the actual aim of Russia from the very beginning, and invading Ukraine was just the first step. Russia is ready to bring half of Europe, from Asch (the region in Bavaria) on the Czech-German border eastward, under its influence and has always been convinced that defending Eastern European states with force is something the West is unwilling to do. After all, Putin has been saying this openly for two months. (Russia could also invade Finland or Sweden, but they are not members of NATO, and thus it would not apply that the rest of Europe would be obliged to fight for them.) A war between NATO and Russia would most likely turn into a nuclear one.

From Respekt magazine. Translated by Gwendolyn Albert.