Media play a role in the continuing strife that threatens to widen rifts in Bosnian society.

Last summer it became a crime in Bosnia and Herzegovina to deny genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Even so, the country’s media haven’t stopped writing about a possible new conflict there. Reporters and TV anchors ask interviewees about it. Words such as “war,” “conflict,” and “weapons” fill newspaper headlines.

One example: At the end of December, O kanal, a TV station in Sarajevo, broadcast a story about the Brcko District, the self-governing administrative unit in the northeast that was an important strategic point during the 1990s war. The reporter reiterated statements of the country’s leading politicians that Brcko could be a starting point for a new conflict and asked members of the public and government representatives what they thought about the possibility of once again seeing military personnel and NATO forces.

Two months earlier, a popular news anchor on Face TV invited viewers to take part in a survey by televote: If a war started, would they stay or leave? According to a Twitter post by a political analyst cited in the daily Oslobodjenje, claims that war is not possible are the biggest threat to the region. The article lacked context, background, and different points of view.

Belma Buljubasic, a journalism professor at Sarajevo University’s department of political science, says such reporting is irresponsible and creates panic among the public, many of whom witnessed war atrocities. “Even professional media are inviting guests who have spread nationalistic narratives,” she says. “They don’t care what guests they have on. It seems they purposely invite those who spread panic.”

The editor in chief of the popular news portal Klix.ba agrees. “War and the possibility of some kind of conflict have become an indispensable topic,” Semir Hambo says. “In a country where memories of war are still extremely fresh, flirting with such notions is often irresponsible and serves to spread some kind of psychosis in the public.” For politicians, such narratives can help attract support and votes; for the media, they can help grow audiences.

Three Versions of the War

The fragile political situation in the country deteriorated in July 2021, when the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, making use of his considerable powers, amended the country’s criminal code to sanction glorification of war criminals and denial of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. This amplified the already fraught challenges of reconciling three mutually exclusive memories of the war – Bosnian Muslim (Bosniak), Serb, and Croat – and counteracting divisive ethno-national narratives and the constant political disagreements that have hampered Bosnia’s progress toward a fully functioning democracy.

In response, Republika Srpska, one of the two Bosnian entities, called the amendments anti-Serb. It adopted a law declaring the High Representative’s decision “non-applicable” and began boycotting the work of central government institutions.

Lejla Gacanica, an independent legal expert, says public condoning, denial, and justification of war crimes and the glorification of “war heroes” whose culpability has been confirmed by courts “have led to the consolidation of divisions and interethnic hatred and become a basic tool for political elites.”

Manipulating the past in this way prevents reconciliation as well as “the establishment of a public space in which survivors, but also all citizens, feel safe,” she says.

It is hardly surprising that politicians have stoked fears of an imminent conflict, she says, because the new criminal code provisions have eliminated one of their basic tools – pushing a nationalist, one-sided interpretation of the past.

Politicians have also used the rhetoric around the High Representative’s decision to reopen other divisive issues, she says, citing the announcement by Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Bosnian presidency, that Republika Srpska’s legislature will move to repeal the law temporarily prohibiting the disposal of state property that the High Representative imposed in 2005. He proposed that public property in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina entities, as well as the Brcko District, be transferred into the ownership of that entity and not the state.

Vulnerable to Influence

Analysts have argued that non-transparent financing of media outlets from public budgets and public companies, as well as non-transparent ownership, make Bosnian media vulnerable to political influence. Revenue constraints also hamper independent and professional journalism and protection against political parties’ interference in editorial policies. Influenced by ethno-national parties, media outlets perpetuate ethno-national divisions and selective interpretations of the past.

Dinko Dundic, editor in chief of the Fokus news site in Sarajevo, says some media are at the service of politicians. By perpetuating political tension, they divert the public’s attention from the main topic – corruption, he says. “With explosive statements announcing war, politicians most often cover up their inaction, especially [regarding] corruption, which is widespread at all levels of government. Some media outlets actually use explosive headlines [just] to have more clicks, simply to make more profit.”

RTRS, the public broadcaster of Republika Srpska, has earned notoriety for its biased reporting. These practices have seen RTRS fined multiple times by the country’s media regulator for breaching the principles of fairness and impartiality, including in reports on war crimes, and for promoting the interests of Republika Srpska’s ruling political party, the Dodik-led SNSD (Alliance of Independent Social Democrats). In December RTRS ran a story on what the presenter called the “Sarajevo pandemic of banning New Year’s customs and Christian symbols.” The reporter and an interviewee, a Civil Affairs Ministry official, falsely claimed that Santa Claus and pork were banned in Sarajevo. They accused the capital of monoculturalism and Islamism and of being unwelcoming to non-Bosniaks. The report sparked many reactions in the media and on social networks across the country.

“Let us remember that fear is fuel for various processes, and war is still fresh in our memories,” Gacanica remarks. “It is necessary to use facts, argue, analyze and question, use expertise and report responsibly. The headlines don’t need to traumatize us further, as do various conspiracy theories.”

The practices of Bosnian media today echo the behavior of their pre-war Yugoslav predecessors. In his book Prime Time Crime: Balkan Media in War and Peace, the late journalist Kemal Kurspahic delves into how warmongering content and propaganda in the media spread hatred among the Yugoslav people. This helped lead to the wars of the 1990s and the country’s dissolution.

Genocide, Still Denied

Political turmoil surrounding the ban on denial of genocide and war crimes aside, the amendments have had a positive impact, according to analysis by the Balkan investigative reporting network BIRN. There is less denial of wartime genocide on social networks and in the media since the High Representative’s decree, editor in chief Semir Mujkic says.

“The media that used to give space to genocide deniers now have to be careful not to breach the law,” he says. “Professional and independent media, on the other hand, did not have to adjust their reporting because it was based on final judgments of the Hague Tribunal and the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which unequivocally established that genocide against Bosniaks took place in Srebrenica in July 1995.”

From 7,000 to 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed during that period in Srebrenica and the surrounding area, which had been declared a “safe area” under UN protection. Nonetheless, genocide denials and glorification of war criminals are still often heard.

According to the Srebrenica Memorial Center, genocide denial has become less explicit since the amendments took effect, and the number of such acts has fallen. However, the center has also documented that politicians continue to deny genocide, mostly in media in Serbia. These statements then are spread by media in Bosnia. According to the center, the most common rhetorical tactics used in genocide denial are disputing the number and identity of victims; conspiracy theories that challenge the rulings and integrity of international courts; and nationalist historical revisionism.

“Reporting and the manner of reporting on the denial of the genocide in Srebrenica is quite well-known to the general public, but what is important to emphasize is that not enough attention has been paid to denying other crimes,” Mujkic says. He pointed out that one leading politician, Sefik Dzaferovic, recently denied the existence of a Bosniak-run wartime detention camp in the face of a final court ruling in the case.

Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of the presidency and a member of the main Bosniak party, SDA (Party of Democratic Action), said the Bosnian army built no camps and left no mass graves in its wake, and that it fought a defensive war. He apparently disregarded the guilty verdict handed down by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina to a former deputy commander of a Bosnian army detachment for crimes against Croats in the town of Jablanica in 1993, and the Hague Tribunal’s conviction of a former army commander for crimes against Serb prisoners in the Celebici camp near Konjic in 1992.

A BIRN database of instances of hate speech, discriminatory language, and war crime denial in the media and by the public shows that war crimes denials take place on all three sides and come from high-ranking politicians. When a journalist recently asked Dodik if he admitted that genocide was committed in Srebrenica, he replied that it was a terrible crime, and that an equal number of Serbs and Bosniaks died there.

Dragan Covic, leader of HDZ (Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina), the main Croat political party, continues to celebrate the Croat wartime entity of Herceg-Bosna, whose six political military leaders were convicted at the Hague tribunal for conducting a joint military enterprise against the non-Croat population.

Most media in Bosnia, depending on what side they are, publish such statements without taking critical stances or providing context.

“The media can both build and break down the fears and uncertainties that are being created at the moment,” says Gacanica. “The question of which option they will choose, of course, is very individual because self-regulation is insufficient” and the media regulator has only limited powers. When it comes to reining in the excesses of the media, she says, “just as in political negotiations, the public is unfortunately marginalized.”

Anida Sokol is a researcher at Mediacentar Sarajevo. She has authored numerous media studies and writes the annual IREX report on the Bosnian media. She teaches politics and media and political communication at International Burch University and the Sarajevo School of Science and Technology.