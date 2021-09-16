Plus, EU could delay payments to Hungary and Poland, Tajikistan rejects the Taliban, and more.

The Big Story: Special Kosovo Court Begins Work in The Hague

What happened: Former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) fighter Salih Mustafa has been charged with arbitrary detention, cruelty, torture and murder at a special court in The Hague set up to try ethnic Albanian Kosovars for crimes committed during the 1998-1999 war with Serbia. In opening statements, prosecutors said Mustafa and his men “brutalized and tortured” fellow Kosovars, RFE/RL reports. The alleged victims, detained in a compound in Zllash, Kosovo in April 1999, were accused by the KLA of collaborating with Serbs or not supporting the KLA, Al Jazeera reports. The victims’ only crime “was to have political views that differed from the [KLA] and its senior leaders,” senior prosecutor Jack Smith said.

More context: A 2010 report by the Council of Europe alleging widespread abuse of fellow Kosovars and Serbs by leading KLA figures led to the establishment of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in 2015, despite bitter resistance from Kosovo lawmakers and former President Hashim Thaci, among others. Thaci was indicted last year for war crimes and is now in custody awaiting trial by the court.

Worth noting: The Kosovo Specialist Chambers gives formal representation to war crime victims. In its opening statement at Mustafa’s trial, the Victims’ Participation Office said “Eleven thousand victims [of the Kosovo war] were civilians, some of these were victims of KLA members,” Prishtina Insight reports. The Kosovo Memory Book project estimated that 10,812 Albanians, 2,197 Serbs, and about 500 Roma and others died in the 1998-1999 conflict. The OSCE estimated that 90% of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanians were displaced during the fighting, most being temporarily forced out of the country by Serb forces.

News From the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary sold 1 billion euros in bonds Wednesday, and plans to sell more, to raise money in case special EU pandemic funding is delayed. The EU could freeze the funding unless it resolves a dispute with Hungary over issues including gay rights and media independence, Reuters says. The EU has yet to approve pandemic recovery funding for Hungary and also Poland, which has similar disputes with Brussels, Deutsche Welle reports, noting the European Commission has so far greenlighted 18 national spending plans. The 27 nations of the bloc are due to receive a total of $886 billion to mitigate the effects of the health crisis.

A Czech woman who won the right to claim compensation from Amazon for a work-related injury and was later dismissed is one of several current or former employees going public about working conditions at Amazon’s Czech distribution center. At issue is Amazon’s productivity system, ADAPT, which uses a proprietary algorithm to monitor employee performance, Balkan Insight writes. As workers use ADAPT-linked scanners in stocking or shipping products, the system issues warnings and tips to workers who fail to meet performance targets; three such warnings can result in unilateral dismissal, according to workers and court documents cited by Balkan Insight. This could be illegal under Polish labor law, trade union lawyer Michal Sobol said. Amazon’s Czech and Polish distribution centers serve the German market.

Southeastern Europe

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered words of hope and a veiled warning to Balkan leaders during her farewell visit to the region this week. Merkel, who will step down later this month, said mutual cooperation was the best way for the six non-EU Western Balkan countries to move toward EU membership. The EU should not “always come up with new conditions again and again,” she said Tuesday in Tirana, adding that she understood why this has led to disappointment, Deutsche Welle reports. In Belgrade Monday, she reassured the six countries of German support for their EU accession but said they had a “long way” to go. “If the conditions for accession or for the start of accession talks are met, then the EU must keep its word,” RFE/RL quotes her as saying.

Zoltan Soos, the mayor of Targu Mures in Romania’s ethnically mixed Transylvania region, is a rare local example of the broader regional phenomenon where progressive mayors are garnering support from both the rising urban middle class and less affluent voters, Deutsche Welle writes. Elected a year ago as the first ethnic Hungarian mayor of Targu Mures in more than 20 years, Soos ran “a bilingual, bi-ethnic campaign,” DW says. His administration won support by ditching a dodgy garbage collection company and has begun to digitize city services and revamp the aging public transport system. City Hall is also trimming its own ranks, bloated even by Romanian standards with hundreds of staff getting paid for ill-defined work. “We have now started sacking people and, in the long run, we aim to at least halve the number of staff,” Soos said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Authorities in Ukraine’s separatist “Donetsk People’s Republic” will add hundreds of buses and dozens of trains to transport residents across the border into Russia to vote in this weekend’s State Duma elections, Meduza writes. As of July, about 611,000 people in the Russian-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine had received Russian passports . Residents of these regions are also eligible to cast ballots online, Russia’s Central Election Commission said in July. At a rally for Russia’s ruling United Russia party in the Donetsk region, one woman said she would vote for the party in hopes it would incorporate the region into Russia, Reuters reports.





Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, called for an urgent meeting of the General Assembly today to discuss what he called a "clearly discriminatory" mandatory COVID vaccination order ahead of the annual UN summit next week. New York city officials say the order applies to all visitors to the summit, including world leaders. Only vaccines with World Health Organization approval are permitted, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said, AP reports. Russia's Sputnik vaccine is under review by the WHO. In related news, Sputnik (the news agency) reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who went into self-isolation Tuesday, said today that "several dozen" of his acquaintances have contracted COVID. Putin is "perfectly healthy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. One reader commented, "But if these are members of President Putin's inner circle they must all surely have been vaccinated by now?"

Central Asia

Tajikistan is the only Central Asian country taking a strong anti-Taliban line so far, reflecting their difficult relationship in recent decades, analysts write. Tajikistan “has not been afraid to act unflatteringly toward the Taliban despite the possibility of falling victim militarily and politically to the group,” Umida Hashimova writes in The Diplomat, adding that Dushanbe strongly opposes a Taliban-only government in Afghanistan. This contrasts with Uzbekistan’s willingness to negotiate with the new Afghan leadership. Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon’s opposition to the Taliban dates to the 1990s when Tashkent aided the Northern Alliance, which included many ethnic Tajiks in its ranks, the National Interest writes. In retaliation, the Taliban supported an Islamist insurgency in Tajikistan, which Rahmon and his allies eventually put down. “Hundreds” of ethnic Tajiks in southern Tajikistan have volunteered to join anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, according to a report in the National Interest from 8 September.

