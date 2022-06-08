Plus: Bosnian arrested over alleged school-shooting threat, new pipeline for Poland, Russia to mess with German satellite, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine to Publish Executioners Book as Former Russian PM Vows to ‘Disappear’ Enemies

What happened: Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called Moscow’s enemies “bastards and scum,” adding “They want death for us, for Russia. And as long as I’m alive, I’ll do anything to make them disappear,” in a post on Telegram yesterday, The Washington Post reports. Once hoped to be a Kremlin moderate compared to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Medvedev is now essentially advocating for genocide amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

More context: U.S. President Joe Biden recently accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine, and a “Book of Executioners” presenting data on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, which includes massacres of civilians, will be launched next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced, according to media reports cited today by Australia’s ABC News.

Worth noting: Intense warfare and street battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces over control of the key city of Severodonetsk continue unabated, RFE/RL reports. In a video address last night, Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainian forces’ “heroic defense” of the Donbas region, despite being outnumbered and outgunned by the invading Russian military.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The program started during the coronavirus pandemic to let the homeless stay in hotels will be canceled by authorities in the Czech capital of Prague at the end of this month, Czech Radio reports. Prague has been subsidizing the accommodation of around 160 people in a number of Prague hotels since March 2020. Some of the residents will be relocated to hostels, but NGOs are busy trying to prevent others from going back to living on the streets, Czech Radio notes.

A long-planned pipeline between Poland and Norway will soften the blow of Russia’s cut in gas supplies to Poland, bne Intellinews reports. Though Russia’s Gazprom suspended supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in April over their support for Ukraine, Warsaw had already planned to end its contract with the company at the end of this year, when the new Baltic Pipe pipeline is scheduled to become operational. Dubbed the “independence pipe,” the supply route will connect the gas-rich areas of the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Poland via Denmark, according to the report.

Southeastern Europe

A Bosnian man is in custody for allegedly threatening a U.S.-style mass shooting in Sarajevo, BIRN reports. The FBI of the United States informed Bosnian authorities of social media posts by Hamza Cardaklija mentioning U.S. school shootings and the alleged threats. Bosnian prosecutors said authorities had searched Cardaklija’s apartment, confiscating his mobile phone and computer, though no weapons were found, according to BIRN.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia’s plan to take a German satellite telescope out of sleep mode without Germany’s permission risks damaging the instrument, DW reports. The German eROSITA telescope works in tandem with the Russian ART-XC to scan distant galaxies as part of a joint German-Russian mission that Berlin canceled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin recently announced that Russia will try to restore the telescope’s functions “despite Germany’s demand to shut down” the German satellite. Without Berlin’s consent, putting the telescope back online could cause it to break down, Russian astrophysicist Rashid Sunyaev told the Russian Interfax news agency, adding “unilateral action in this situation only adds more mistrust between people.”

Central Asia

The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan has expressed concern for a journalist and activist who was arrested after meeting with embassy officials in a Dushanbe coffeehouse, Eurasianet reports. Ulfathonim Mamadshoeva was arrested on 19 May after meeting with U.S. officials to discuss Chinese military activity in her native Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region in Tajikistan. Mamadshoeva is facing charges of helping a foreign state to provoke the turmoil that has engulfed the region since 18 May. The U.S. Embassy recently informed Eurasianet that “the nature” of the 15 March meeting “has been mischaracterized and the allegation that Embassy representatives asked Mamadshoeva, or any citizen, to foment some kind of unrest in Badakhshan is absolutely false.”

The Caucasus

New efforts by the EU to negotiate a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region are undermining Russia’s long-standing role in the process, bne Intellinews reports. The EU has gradually assumed a key role in the negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh, with recent meetings in Brussels leading to the leaders of the two countries agreeing on border demarcation, a goal that Moscow failed to achieve in its recent diplomatic interventions. The Kremlin has tried to discourage the EU’s negotiations, and the Kremlin is seen as reluctant to achieve a final peace agreement since it would require the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Intellinews.

Borderlands

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh delivered the opening address yesterday at the 18th annual Khaan Quest, a U.S.-led multinational peacekeeping exercise, according to Montsame and the U.S Embassy. Khaan Quest 2022, co-sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces, involves over 1,000 military personnel from 15 countries and is scheduled to run until 17. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Mongolia’s first participation in a UN peacekeeping mission, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia.

…