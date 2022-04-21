Plus: Kyrgyz pension changes, Tajik workers in Russia get paid, Moldovan budget revamp, and more.

The Big Story: Former Slovak premier charged, former interior minister arrested

What happened: Former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his former Interior Minister Robert Kalinak are facing charges related to organized crime, police in Slovakia announced yesterday, AP reports. Kalinak has been arrested, while Fico, a lawmaker for the opposition Smer-Social Democracy party, has parliamentary immunity and cannot be detained, according to Politico. Police allege that Fico and Kalinak illegally accessed classified tax files to smear political opponents between 2012 and 2018.

More context: Fico and Kalinak have been dominant political figures in Slovakia for the past 15 years, despite Fico’s 2018 resignation and their party’s loss of power in the corruption scandal following the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. Revelations of thousands of private messages between Kuciak’s alleged killers, ruling-coalition politicians, police, and judges helped the Ordinary People movement come to power in 2020.

Worth noting: Senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians, and business people have been charged with corruption and other crimes since Ordinary People won the 2020 elections, ABC News points out. However, “the country has not seen elite political figures in handcuffs since the turn of the century,” Politico says.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

For the third year running, Poland has fallen short of full democracy, according to a new report from Freedom House. Democracy has declined in Poland for eight straight years and is at its lowest recorded level, according to the U.S.-based think tank. The report notes the Polish government’s “instrumentalization of the politically captured Constitutional Tribunal to attack European Union treaties, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and reproductive rights.” Meanwhile, “No country’s scores fell further than those of Slovenia” under Prime Minister Janez Jansa, the report said, according to Politico. Jansa’s government is up for reelection this weekend.

The Russian Foreign Ministry today ordered the Latvian, Lithuanian, and Estonian consulates to shut down and told the employees to leave the country, Reuters reports. Earlier this month, Latvia and Estonia each closed Russian consulates over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, and Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia claims that it won’t attempt to storm a steel plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol where the last Ukrainian forces in the city are holding out, RFE/RL reports. During a television appearance today, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said President Vladimir Putin has instead ordered a blockade of the sprawling Azovstal complex in order to spare the lives of Russian troops. The strategically located city has been severely damaged by Russian bombardments, and tens of thousands of civilians are trapped in the city under “apocalyptic” conditions, aid workers say.

Moldova had to revise its budget to help citizens pay their bills, bne Intellinews reports. Under economic pressure from rising energy costs and the influx of refugees from Ukraine, the government this week tacked on an additional 345 million euros to the 2022 national budget. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said the increased expenditure would “maintain economic stability and save jobs. In crisis situations, the government should help citizens pay bills, support businesses and farmers affected by the consequences of the war.”

Sanctions are already hurting Russia and impeding its war on Ukraine. The production of tanks has slowed or stopped due to restrictions on exporting parts to Russia, the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate says, according to The Jerusalem Post. The European Commission said Russia is losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo, EUobserver notes. Germany announced it will stop imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, Reuters reports.

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan is considering changes to its pension program to save it from insolvency, Eurasianet reports. The government announced plans to raise women’s pensionable age to 60, disallow receiving a pension while working, and cut down on early pension options. The country’s economy is heavily reliant on money transfers from Kyrgyz working abroad, and the underground economy is said to make up 20% to 40% of overall economic activity, but neither cash flow tends to end up paying into the pension system.

Tajikistan had to intervene on behalf of citizens working in Russia to recover unpaid wages from “dishonest employers,” according to Asia-Plus. The Tajik Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment announced on social media that during the first three months of this year, it helped 49 Tajik workers in Russia recover unpaid income that totals over 2.2 million Russian rubles (about $27,000). The ministry reportedly contacted the employers directly and has so far recovered 642,800 rubles for the workers.

The Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week focused on normalizing Yerevan’s relations with Turkey, according to a joint statement on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports. They also discussed the so-called 3+3 platform, announced by Russia last year, for regional cooperation between Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia. When asked about the idea in November, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “Russia, which currently occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory, should focus on honoring its 2008 cease-fire commitments before promoting any new discussion platforms,” according to Georgia’s InterPressNews.

…