Thirty years ago this week, hardliners in Moscow failed to overthrow Gorbachev, but their legacy lives on in Putin’s Russia.

The failed coup of August 1991 sealed the fate of the Soviet Union and fast-forwarded history into a new era. Commemoration of those tumultuous days in Russia has been relatively muted: neither liberals nor conservatives are keen to revisit that period of Russian history.

Looking back, we can see that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the product of very deep structural trends – the resilience of demands for national independence in the Baltic states, the stagnation of the Soviet economy, and the hollowness of Soviet ideological claims to global leadership – laid bare by the military defeat in Afghanistan.

However, it is important to remember the significance of the August 1991 putsch. Without that strange turn of events, the end of the Soviet Union would not have come as quickly, or been as bloodless.

The coup involved an attempt to impose martial law by the entire Soviet government with the exception of President Mikhail Gorbachev, who was detained against his will in his Black Sea villa. It failed because the army and KGB units refused to obey orders to arrest Boris Yeltsin and to storm the White House in Moscow where Yeltsin had taken refuge with the government of the Russian Federation. In June 1991, Yeltsin had been elected to the newly-created post of president of the Russian Federation, and he was bent on wresting the reins of power from Gorbachev.

Over the previous two years, the Soviet army had shown itself willing to use force to suppress protests by non-Russian separatists in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Lithuania. One could easily imagine clashes between army units supporting the coup and those who had gone over to Yeltsin. But, it turned out, they were not willing to shoot at the 100,000 Russians who turned out to defend the White House in August.

Things could very easily have turned out differently – if Gorbachev had joined the coup, or if Yeltsin had been arrested, or killed. There are plenty of examples over the past year, from Myanmar to Belarus, to remind us that governments willing to use brute force can hold on to power indefinitely.

The coup was not unexpected. The army had been doing exercises since the spring that looked suspiciously like preparations for martial law. During his election campaign in June, Yeltsin wisely visited the base of the Taman motorized rifle division near Moscow and got drunk with its commanders – one of the two divisions that the coup leaders would send into Moscow on 19 August.

A forthcoming book by Vladislav Zubok, a distinguished professor at the London School of Economics, drawing on fresh archival research, will no doubt be the definitive account of those dramatic events. Extracts have been published in Russian. In an interview last month with Ekho Moskvy, Zubok stressed the crucial role of the West in sustaining Gorbachev in power as he pursued his reforms – to a point where the hardliners felt compelled to act, and yet at the same time Soviet society had moved forward to the point where the hardliners’ orders would not be followed.

Zubok argues that Yeltsin was a Russian separatist, willing to destroy the Soviet Union to dislodge Gorbachev from power. However, in that same radio program, Pavel Palazhchenko, Gorbachev’s former interpreter, argued that Yeltsin did not intend to break up the Soviet Union, that he would have been happy with a confederation of independent states in which Russia played a leading role. Such a confederation would have been short-lived, since the leaders of the republics were already squabbling over who should control the armed forces and whether or not there should be a common currency. However, the coup attempt alarmed the leaders of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian parliament moved quickly to declare independence on 24 August, subsequently confirmed in a referendum on 1 December. The Soviet Union could have granted independence to the Baltic states and survived. But without Ukraine, there could be no Soviet Union.

The irony is that prior to the attempted coup, Ukraine had been willing to accept Gorbachev’s new union treaty, due to be signed on 20 August, which would have preserved some semblance of the Soviet Union (for a while). So the coup leaders helped to bring about the very outcome they were trying to avoid – the destruction of the Soviet state.

Looking back 30 years later, only a small minority of Russians celebrate August 1991 as the birth of a new nation. Any positive hopes that were raised by the defeat of the coup were dashed by the political chaos, economic recession, and crime wave of the 1990s.

A June 2021 Levada poll found that 43% of Russian respondents see the August coup as a tragedy, 40% as a struggle for power, and only 10% as a triumph of democracy. Two-thirds think that neither side was right, 10% would side with the democratic protesters, and 13% with the coup leaders. One positive aspect is that 21% of 18-24-year-olds favored the democrats, a small sign of generational change.

But today’s democrats do not want to take responsibility for the devastating developments that followed in the wake of the Soviet collapse. And today’s conservatives and nationalists don’t want to revisit an event that revealed the incompetence of the leaders of their revered security institutions. Nevertheless Aleksandr Tsipko, a scholar and former Gorbachev supporter, regretfully concluded in a recent article that the leaders of the failed coup have proved to be the winners in the long run, in that the democratic, pro-Western Russia of 1991 has been replaced by the authoritarian, anti-Western Russia of 2021.

Peter Rutland is a professor of government at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.