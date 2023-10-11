Robert Fico won the most seats in Slovakia’s parliamentary election on 30 September. But why? From EUROPP.

Politics may not always be local, but they are invariably domestic. Judging from most international media coverage of last weekend’s elections in Slovakia, readers might assume the strong performance of Robert Fico’s Smer (“Direction”) was driven by his criticisms of the West’s support for the war in Ukraine. But voters made their choices largely based on domestic factors.

The election results indicate Slovakia has lost faith in its chaotic government, but not in democracy overall. Moreover, they highlight an electorate that is searching for competent leadership or clean governance, or for a sizable slice of voters, or both.

Voting For and Voting Against

An old adage in politics is that oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them. Although complicated by the fact Slovakia has been governed by a caretaker administration for several months, the election was partly a reflection of the parties that formed the government after the 2020 election. After winning enough votes to create a constitutional majority in parliament in 2020, support for those parties that had promised a combination of clean governance and leadership slumped to a combined total of just 17%.

Dealing with a global pandemic and the economic consequences of the Ukraine war were tough challenges for many governments across Europe, but the drop in support for the government initially led by Igor Matovic, and subsequently by Eduard Heger, is owed much to the style of governance.

While ordinary Slovaks worried about the impact of COVID-19, the state of the health system, and pressures on their finances, politicians in the governing coalition bickered. Thanks to policy differences and personality clashes, the coalition disintegrated, leading to the creation of a caretaker government, and eventually early elections.

Slovakia’s 2023 election at a glance. From the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic and authors’ data.

The chaotic nature of politics played into Fico’s hands. The spring of 2020 looked like the time to write his political obituary: his Smer party had lost the election and several of his former lieutenants had broken away to form a new party, Hlas (“Voice”).

But Smer bounced back. Central to Fico’s success was his promise to provide stability, “poriadok” (order), and effective leadership. The three-time prime minister pointed to his previous stints in government, which had delivered economic growth and social welfare measures. Using a line he had deployed to great effect in previous elections, he depicted the choice facing Slovaks as a government led by Smer or a chaotic “zlepenec” (“a glued-together hack job”) that would come unstuck.

Smer’s stints in government were marked by scandals and murky links between politicians, businessmen, and organs of the state. The prospect of Fico returning to power provided a key frame for the socially liberal and economically reformist Progressive Slovakia (PS). Although PS’s leader, Michal Simecka, was keen to burnish the party’s expertise and offer an extensive program of policy solutions in its “plan for the future,” the key mobilizing message for Simecka was to stop Fico’s return to power.

Campaigning Matters

Effective campaigning around corruption was also central to one of the surprises of election night. Igor Matovic’s Ordinary People (OLaNO) had hoovered up a quarter of the vote in 2020 on a strong anti-corruption message. But the party had fractured and seen its vote drop thanks in no small part to Matovic’s chaotic governing style as prime minister and subsequently as finance minister. He had become one of the most distrusted politicians in the country. Yet, OLaNO won just shy of 9% of the vote.

Some politicians, like Matovic, are better suited for campaigning than executive office. Matovic’s aggressive style and crude rhetoric were well illustrated by his violent altercation with leading figures in Smer when he gatecrashed a Smer campaign press conference, labeling Fico’s party “a bunch of mafioso.” The kicking and the punches thrown may have generated negative international coverage, but they helped mobilize core OLaNO voters around the message that Matovic is the man to fight corruption.

Campaigning messaging also holds the key to one of the other surprises of the election. Opinion polls had consistently suggested that the neo-fascist Republika party would cross the 5% threshold. But Fico’s attitude toward migration and the defense of national interests, in addition to his emphasis on leadership and left-leaning solutions, seduced some Republika voters into supporting Smer with the party gathering only 4.8% of the vote.

Electoral System Effects

The 2023 election also marked the political comeback of two of Slovakia’s oldest parties: the Slovak National Party (SNS) and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH). The return of SNS to parliament owed much to the workings of list-based voting in Slovakia’s proportional representation system.

Lists are open, allowing voters to express up to four preferences for particular candidates. Party leaders keen to boost the overall support for their parties offer places on the lists to individuals and organizations. But this element of the electoral system can yield unexpected outcomes: In the case of SNS, the only party member elected among its 10-strong contingent in parliament is the leader Andrej Danko, which poses serious questions about the cohesion of SNS (itself a mini “zlepenec”) in parliament and in any government.

Ideological Choices and Party Structures

The return of KDH to parliament after a seven-year absence is due to a combination of extensive party structures and KDH’s leader Milan Majersky’s record in subnational politics in eastern Slovakia, but also KDH’s conservative Catholic values. The ability of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) to retain its parliamentary representation, despite its role in the spats and chaos of the OLaNO governments, owes much to the appeal of its liberal, pro-market ideological stance to its core voters.

Slovakia’s new parliament represents a range of ideological views reflecting the diversity of opinion across the country on social and economic issues. However, whether some of the ideological views expressed in the campaign were genuine rather than just window dressing for the campaign remains to be seen.

In particular, there are clear question marks over the motivation of Hlas and its leader Peter Pellegrini. A breakaway from Smer, Hlas has sought to project itself as a modern European social democratic party. During the last week of the campaign, Pellegrini sent out mixed signals: On the one hand, ramping up anti-migration rhetoric, and on the other, stressing that the overall election campaign was too much about whom or what someone is against rather than focusing on the issues that matter to ordinary Slovak citizens.

All potential majority coalitions involve Hlas. Negotiations over the coming days will indicate the depth and strength of Pellegrini and his party’s commitment to social democratic values. The most likely coalition involves Hlas joining forces with Smer and SNS, but a four-party coalition led by PS remains a distinct possibility. Hlas’s voice will be decisive in determining the direction of Slovak politics.

But whatever decision Pellegrini makes, the “stable instability” of Slovak party politics, fuelled by the search for clean governance and effective leadership, looks set to continue.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Fico reached a deal with Hlas and SNS to form a three-party coalition government that would return him to office for a fourth time.

…

Tim Haughton is professor of comparative and European politics and a deputy director of the Centre for Elections, Democracy, Accountability, and Representation (CEDAR) at the University of Birmingham.

Darina Malova is professor of political science at Comenius University in Bratislava.

Kevin Deegan-Krause is professor of political science at Wayne State University.