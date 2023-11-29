A Czech ethnomusicologist has recorded over 1,000 Roma folklore songs, working to preserve a culture that has been passed down by generations in music.

The boisterous children running around the house are ushered into another room. Or, if they are quiet, they are permitted to gather around behind the camera and watch their family member’s musical performance. Glasses of lemonade and wine clink while someone’s uncle, mother, or cousin performs. The songs, while often lively and upbeat in rhythm, share the strong cultural values and the sobering history of oppression of the Roma community in the Czech Republic.

“I cannot be too emotional,” the stranger behind the camera, Czech ethnomusicologist Ondrej Skovajsa, said of the many home concerts he has recorded. Operating the camera, fixing the sound, and simply acting professional is a lot to balance in such an intimate setting. “I must be functional, you know.”

Since 2020, the 45-year-old Skovajsa – who is not Roma – has recorded over 1,000 Roma folklore songs in the homes of Roma musicians in the Czech Republic. He has published these video concerts online with lyrics translated from Romani, the language traditionally spoken by Roma, to Czech and English. The Gil’ora Project – gil’ora means “songs” in Romani – receives support from the Institute of Ethnology at Czech Academy of Sciences and is available on the project website (gilora.cz) and on YouTube (@gilora). Skovajsa also organizes Roma folklore concerts in cooperation with Charles University for audiences of 20 to 30 students.

The Gil’ora Project preserves what has not already been lost in time, a culture that has been passed down by generations in song.

Roma musicians Ladislav Gabco (on guitar) and Milan Gabco performing for the Gil’ora Project.

The Roma people are one of the largest ethnic minorities in Europe. The community in the Czech Republic is around 250,000-strong, making up roughly 2% of the national population. Having faced a long history of racial discrimination, Roma are not integrated within Czech society, with low levels of education and high rates of unemployment, stigmatized by stereotypes of criminality and abuse of social subsidies.

Despite these prejudices, Roma communities all over the world have a reputation as talented musicians. In Eastern Europe – especially Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania – Roma are often hired by “gadje” or non-Roma people as musicians to play in restaurants and pubs, and at private parties.

Skovajsa – curator of music at the Museum of Romani Culture in Brno, the country’s second-largest city – says authentic Roma music is not celebrated here in the Czech Republic, as most Roma folklore is kept within the family and not visible to the larger public. For many Roma families, “songs are a temporary release of pain,” Skovajsa said.

A Surprising Discovery

“This is the only way of getting it out there for people to hear,” said Tony Ackerman, American guitarist known in Czechia for his jazz albums with Czech pianist Martin Kratochvil. “Ondrej’s mission is to record it the way they play it for themselves. Roma musicians play differently when they’re playing for gadje than they play for each other.” Ackerman, who also teaches in the music department at the Prague campus of New York University, added, “In all the Roma music I’ve heard it seems they have an incredible gift. It just seems to flow out of them.”

When he started the Gil’ora Project, Skovajsa “expected it to be like archeology,” he said, in that he would record only the last remnants of a historic oral tradition. To his surprise, Skovajsa learned that Roma folklore is alive and well in the Czech Republic. “I was overwhelmed by the richness,” Skovajsa says, pointing to the many Roma musicians who have performed over 60 songs for him in one sitting.

Very quickly into the process, Skovajsa enlisted the help of a sound engineer and two translators, who accompany him on the home visits. One of the translators, Iveta Kokyova, a Roma writer and Romani-language professor at Charles University in Prague, started on the project by giving Skovajsa the contacts of her Roma musician friends. Kokyova joked that she has often sent him contacts of Roma who are not musicians themselves, but that it didn’t matter because “in every Roma family, there is a musician.”

Through the details of the past transmitted in the songs, the music helps make Roma aware of their own cultural identities, says Kokyova.

Working on the Gil’ora Project has also given new meaning to Skovajsa’s life. Between earning two PhDs in literature and folklore, teaching American literature and translating works by American poet and essayist Walt Whitman into Czech, Skovajsa had begun to compare the life he has spent among books to the impactful careers of the many doctors in his family, and decided he wanted to do something more. “When you’re stuck in a library for 20 years, you need to get a life,” he said.

In pursuing a more impactful existence, Skovajsa has often been confronted with his own prejudices toward the Czech Roma community. “In the beginning I thought that the Roma were just so completely vulnerable and we need to protect them,” Skovajsa said. “But I feel that the community is actually quite strong.”

Loyalty to family is another cultural value often reflected in folklore lyrics, like when Roma musician Pavel Pulko sang, “I’ve returned back home, mom, I won’t leave you, I’ve returned back home, mom, I won’t leave you, I will not leave you.”

Aware that Skovajsa is not himself Roma, Kokyova said the results of his efforts are what is important. “If no Roma is interested in the preservation of the songs, of the lyrics and the language and the culture, then we should be grateful for a person like Ondrej Skovajsa who does it and does it very well,” Kokyova says. “Roma appreciate Ondrej’s work and the preservation of our folklore songs.”

Making the Music Accessible

The Gil’ora Project has been received positively so far. Some video concerts have collected upwards of 50,000 views on YouTube. Skovajsa and his team maintain that while the project has helped musicians book more gigs and earn some extra money, its primary aim is to make Roma folklore broadly available. There have been few comparable initiates to preserve Roma folklore, such as Slovak ethnomusicologist Jana Belisova’s anthologies and documentaries featuring Roma folklore, but none are quite as accessible to people from non-academic circles. The Gil’ora Project is unique in that it is the only collection of Roma folklore that is free online in multiple languages and recorded on video, Skovajsa says.

The accessibility of this music is especially important because “the Romani language is slowly disappearing,” Kokyova says. “The project contributes to the preservation of the language and spreading Roma culture, which is very rich and a treasure.” Sometimes, translating songs from Romani to Czech is impossible for Kokyova because musicians have forgotten the lyrics or entire songs.

“These intermediaries are very important,” Ackerman said, referring to Skovajsa. “I don’t see a problem with him recording Roma music that otherwise nobody would hear and bringing it into people’s lives.”

In October, Ackerman asked Skovajsa to organize a concert for students at NYU in Prague. Ackerman, who grew up playing blues, country, ragtime, jazz, bossa nova, flamenco, and more, pointed out the ethnically ambiguous sound of the Roma performers and cousins Ladislav and Milan Gabco.

It is difficult to pinpoint one Roma music style. Roma communities are traditionally nomadic and their music has mixed with the mainstream culture of countries throughout Europe.

“Roma did not have the benefit of generations and generations in one place,” Ackerman said. He speculates that in order to make a living as musicians, Roma “had to play the tunes the white people liked, just play them better.”

At the concert for New York University, Prague, for instance, the Gabco cousins’ guitar style was reminiscent of Brazilian bossa nova, Ackerman said.

Cousins Ladislav Gabco and Milan Gabco performing for New York University, Prague.

The lyrics and rhythms of the music are also highly repetitive, which has helped it survive so long. For this reason, Martin Galis, a Czech linguist and translator for the Gil’ora Project, thinks the potential for this project is underestimated. The Romani dialects and repetitive lyrics encoded in the audios and transcriptions can be used to trace the histories of Roma families. “You can see from the texts, from how they sing it, which region they migrated from in Slovakia,” Galis said, thanks to his trained eye as a linguist. “You, as the outsider, cannot see it at first sight.”

The urgency to preserve the past now is even more pressing now given the loss of so many Roma during the Holocaust. Approximately 260,000 Roma were murdered in death camps, a tragedy mourned by many folklore songs. Referring to the Roma Holocaust, one song translates to, “They came into our flats and they took all the Roma/They wanted to burn them to death/They took their children and kept them in prisons/So many Roma suffered and we forget about them.”

Galis’ foresight is only an idea for now. He and Skovajsa are currently busy working on creating tutorial videos to formally teach Roma folklore to anyone with an interest.

The full scope of the Gil’ora Project’s impact cannot yet be known, but Kokyova has a vision that Roma “songs can be an instrument of connecting the minority, the Roma world, to the majority.”

…

Isabel Ames is a journalism and environmental studies student at New York University. She is a journalism intern at Transitions this fall during her study abroad semester in Prague.