For Vladimir Putin, every time the subject of gender equality has popped up over the years, he has seemed to zone out. The discourse is the nagging of a petulant housewife, from which a wise husband should simply shy away. If the latter bothers to respond, jokes are the best answer. Indeed, in the old days, when he was still attending international forums and meetings, Putin was known for his politically incorrect humor. During the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2013, Angela Merkel’s memorable stare after Putin’s vulgar, sexist joke about one’s first wedding night signaled the bottomless chasm yawning between the Russian and Western political elites in their approach to gender issues.

Moreover, as with many other social problems in Russia, Putin simply decided to sweep this delicate mess under his long white table. During the third Eurasian Women’s Forum in 2021, Putin proudly remarked about the position of women in Russia, “what for some states are almost breakthroughs accompanied by noisy campaigns about women’s rights and freedoms, is a long-standing practice and tradition in our country.”

That declaration seemed particularly outrageous in light of the facts. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Russian women still earn less than 60% of what men earn, hold only 16% of seats in the State Duma, and fill just 24% of the country’s top managerial positions. In addition, thousands of women continue to be murdered by their partners every year. While 66% of all women killed in 2011-2019 were victims of domestic violence, that figure rose to 71% in 2020 and to 72% in 2021, years when COVID-19 restrictions trapped women in the household, according to Algoritm Sveta. Women who regularly face poverty, discrimination, and violence are simultaneously subjected to political gaslighting amid Putin’s chants about traditional family values as providing the most important moral support and the key to successful development.

Gender Equality Faces Another Blow

The future prospects for Russian women began to look even worse with the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Not only were anti-war activists and regime critics added to the lists of what Putin denounced as “scum and traitors,” anyone who might demand equal rights for both sexes could be considered an ally of the Western enemies. On 16 March 2022, almost a month into the war, Putin said: “I do not blame those who have a villa in Miami or on the French Riviera, who cannot do without foie gras, oysters, or so-called gender freedoms. The problem is absolutely not this, but, I repeat, that many of these people are, by their very nature, mentally there, and not here, not with our people, not with Russia.” He thus openly proclaimed that gender equality, along with a good standard of living, is another luxury that Russian people simply cannot afford. Consequently, gender freedoms have been driven out of the country along with millions of Russians who disagree with the current political course.

Supporting the traditional patriarchal structure of society may have other goals for the current Russian government than just enjoying good, old-fashioned male domination. The appeal to traditional gender roles and harsh masculinity may serve as a subtle tool to facilitate military recruitment and prevent men from evading military service. Recruitment posters depict camouflage uniforms and machine guns as the only way to achieve the respect and honor so long sought after. In Russian society, only one acceptable response to a threat exists – a fight. This legacy of venerating the use of brute force may still represent the rudimentary remains of the violent mentality of the wild 1990s.

After all, who would not like to emerge as a hero instead of the rights-deprived, impotent pauper to which many Russians have been reduced for the last 30 years?

However, many men didn’t succumb to the belief that killing their neighbors and destroying their cities was what real men do. The announcement of the partial mobilization in September 2022 led to some 1 million reservists rapidly fleeing the country. Sergei (names of men who fled the country have been changed to maintain confidentiality), 35, who moved from Russia to Finland after word spread of the mobilization, describes the existing informal but extremely powerful male hierarchy:

“I can say that for men, for my peers, who lived in the provinces, in the boonies, the story is about: ‘are you a real man or are you a sucker?’ These two categories are very important. When you’re there, you don’t realize it, but in fact, throughout your entire life, all the communication of men with men, boys with boys, at different ages, and also with the opposite sex, was largely built around these two concepts.”

Various Russian politicians have taken pains to humiliate and ostracize men who emigrated after the partial mobilization – generously labeling them as cowards, traitors, and enemies of the nation. Nikolai Brykin, a deputy from the United Russia party, suggested that all “coward-defectors” and “traitors to the Motherland” be added to the list of “foreign agents” in receipt of support from outside Russia.

Dmitri Medvedev, the former president, now deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, got particularly emotional about on his Telegram channel: “The emigre freaks wish death to their compatriots and their country every day. … Traitors who hate their country so much that they call for its defeat and destruction should be treated as hostis publicus, enemies of society. … Such persons should not be allowed back to Russia until the end of their days.”

In this atmosphere, needless to say that men feel constrained to express their pacifist or anti-war sentiments. Igor, 36, who emigrated to Georgia, says:

“Among my friends there were those who supported [the war]. By the way, these are men, because girls, of course, did not think so. Generally, somehow you start to feel like some kind of abnormal man because everyone is so belligerent, and you, you are such a pacifist.”

However, the dogs may bark, but the caravan goes on, as the old Eurasian proverb goes. While male emigrants try to adjust to a new space where they don’t have to succumb to the expectations of toxic masculinity, the concerns about the position of women as well as anti-war men in Russia remain strong. They may continue to suffer not only from stigmatization but also from more tangible consequences of the war. One day, traumatized war veterans will inevitably return to society and their families. These heroes “protected” the motherland, and who would dare to protect women and children from them?

Ekaterina Vorobeva is a doctoral candidate at the Research Center for East European Studies at the University of Bremen in Germany. She is a migration scholar focusing on forced migration, migrant entrepreneurship, and transnationalism in Europe and post-Soviet states. She is currently a fellow of the Innovative Training Network “MARKETS” funded by an MSCA grant of the European Union.