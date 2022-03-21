How the invasion of Ukraine is rewriting the history of Russia’s earlier war against a neighbor.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is fundamentally reshaping the world’s approach to a lot of things. One of those is the narrative and the historical place of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. When in August 2008, Russia invaded Georgia and completed the occupation of the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, many actually blamed Georgia for provoking Russia and starting the war. Even the Russian recognition of these separatist regions as independent states, and the Kremlin’s calls for regime change in Tbilisi, did not deter those blaming Georgians. For instance, an investigative report commissioned by the European Union, headed by the Swiss diplomat Heidi Tagliavini, clearly blamed Tbilisi. Although the report stated that there was no way of assigning overall responsibility for the conflict to one side alone, it plainly accused Tbilisi of launching an indiscriminate artillery attack on the city of Tskhinvali on the night of 7-8 August at the outset of the war. Ryan Grist, the acting head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) mission in Georgia, even charged Georgia with military adventurism in an interview with one of the main Russian TV channels.

Various Western academics, experts, and politicians joined the fray in the following months and years, directly or indirectly blaming Georgians for being reckless and hotheaded. Even some of the country’s old friends ditched Georgia. Colin Powell, the former secretary of state under George W. Bush, stated that Georgia provoked Russia and emphasized that the United States needed to take Russia’s interests in the region into account. Then Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko fell short of expressing any verbal support for Georgia, as her deafening silence during the war spoke volumes. There were many similar cases.

Any observer who was even scantily familiar with the 240-year-old deeply troubled history of Russian-Georgian relations, knew well enough that first the central Soviet government and then the Russian Federation single-handedly provoked Abkhaz and South Ossetian separatist conflicts back in the late 1980s and early 1990s – and backed them for decades to destabilize Georgia, where an independence movement had been active since the 1980s. The 2008 war was the mere culmination of this long process, which effectively dismembered Georgia and killed off, for the time being, its already dim chances of NATO accession. Furthermore, there was overwhelming evidence during the months in the run-up to the August war that it was Russia, not Georgia, which painstakingly prepared for the invasion, staging major military exercises in the North Caucasus and amassing a large army and military equipment on Georgia’s northern border. These facts were mostly lost, forgotten, or deliberately dismissed in 2008 and afterwards.

A Slap on the Wrist

It is noteworthy that Tbilisi also received a lot of goodwill, as well as humanitarian and financial aid, from the West. However, overall, it was vividly clear that Georgia was quite widely dismissed as a nuisance or even a maker of its own troubles. Economic interests and political relations with Putin’s Russia were far more important for the West than the troubles of a small and weak Georgia, located somewhere on the outer, eastern edges of Europe.

The postwar Western policy reaction (or more precisely the absence of it) to the Russian aggression left little doubt of that. Moscow got a distinctly light slap on the wrist. The calls for tough sanctions were eventually rejected in the West, and the international reaction remained trivial and mostly symbolic. The United States, for instance, froze a civilian nuclear deal with Russia. Military cooperation between NATO and Moscow was temporarily halted, and the EU suspended talks on a partnership and cooperation agreement with Russia. And that was pretty much it.

The 15 August EU-brokered, Russian-Georgian cease-fire agreement, which among other things envisaged Russian troop withdrawal from the breakaway regions, was never enforced. Russia maintained a massive military presence in the breakaway regions and has continuously moved the occupation line deeper into Georgia ever since. Moreover, Moscow was invited back to all major world forums. This was illustrated in 2009, when new U.S. President Barack Obama started his ill-fated “reset” with Moscow, which ultimately failed in a few years. Russia was even rewarded with membership in the World Trade Organization in 2012, after Georgia was strong-armed to withdraw its last remaining objection. In exchange, then-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was granted a ceremonial visit to Washington to meet with President Obama in the White House.

It also needs to be mentioned that for years after the Russian invasion, some in the West actively pursued arms sales to Russia. For instance, it was not until 2015 that France finally canceled a $978 million deal to sell two warships to Russia.

Besides misplacing the blame and appeasing the Kremlin, the world also failed to fully understand the geopolitical and historical significance of the 2008 war. Some, indeed, did understand it. For instance, Ronald Asmus, the late American diplomat and analyst, dedicated a whole book to it, titled A Little War That Shook the World, in which he analyzed in depth the far-reaching political consequences of Russia’s invasion of Georgia. Another analyst, Michael Emerson, called it “Europe’s first war of the 21st century,” while others, for instance British journalists Askold Krushelnycky and Alastair Gee correctly sounded the alert that Putin’s next prey would be Crimea. The war also generated a number of reports, articles, and some book chapters. Nevertheless, the world largely failed to see the emerging pattern of Putin’s expansionism. The 2008 Russian invasion was mostly seen as an isolated incident, a sort of Russian attempt to defend its national interests, whatever was meant by that. And everybody hoped that this isolated incident would not occur elsewhere. Not even the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and the subsequent war in eastern Ukraine, and not even Russian involvement in Syria in 2015, which effectively turned Bashar al-Assad’s regime into Moscow’s satellite, helped the West to see the pattern. Things went mostly as usual, as the West preferred to remain in the position of an ostrich with its head stuck in the sand.

A Change of Heart

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all of that and is powerfully reshaping the narrative and the historical place of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. The ferocity, brutality, and absolutely blatant nature of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine shocked the world and forced it to see everything that Putin’s revanchist regime had done before in a whole new light. The Georgian war was almost instantly seen as the first major step in Putin’s expansionism. Already back in 2016, General Richard Shirreff, the former deputy supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, called the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia the West’s “Rhineland moment” and Russia’s annexation of Crimea the “Sudetenland moment,” thus drawing clear parallels with the 1930s.

In the past several weeks, numerous commentaries in Western publications have seen the 2008 war as a precursor of the 2022 invasion. A recent editorial in Foreign Policy, for instance, saw the Russian preparations for the invasion of Ukraine as a copycat reenactment of its Georgia playbook, in terms of advance military training and deployment, fake troop pullbacks, and the false pretext of protecting Russian citizens in Ukraine. A Washington Post article held the same line, now seeing the Russian invasions of Georgia and Ukraine as parts of Moscow’s expansionist foreign policy pattern. Not many people still claim that Russia has justified national interests in the former Soviet Union and the wider world, which should be taken into account. Almost no one still views Putin as a rational global player and leader. The world, and especially Western opinion, is largely united in the belief that if Russia and Putin’s revanchist regime are not stopped now, any of Russia’s neighbors could become the next victim, as recent history shows.

The 2008 Georgian war is part of that history. Georgia’s forgotten, bitter experience has now been dusted off the shelf and given a new look. Even characteristically cautious Western politicians have changed their formal language. On 6 March, writing in The New York Times, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scolded the West for failing to learn from past experiences, among others the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia, and laid out six steps to stop Russian aggression, including active Western support for Georgia and other countries on the fringes of Russia. Johnson’s stance largely reflects a precarious consensus, for now, of most Western leaders, on both sides of the Atlantic, who are usually fatally divided when it comes to dealing with Russia.

Georgians are taking notice of these changes in the Russo-Georgian war narrative. As Tbilisi State University professor of political science Zviad Abashidze told me, “the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine made the 2008 Russo-Georgian war more relatable for the West. More and more policy makers in Europe and America now realize that if they had given a more adequate response to Russia when it trounced Georgia back in 2008, the Ukrainian war could have been preventable.” Another Georgian analyst, David Avaliani, called the Ukraine war “the six a.m. alarm clock that finally woke up the West not only about Ukraine, but also about the Russian-Georgian war.”

Georgia suffered a lot during the 2008 Russian invasion, as well as before and after, during Putin’s two-decade-long rule. The Russian-Ukrainian war has corrected the distorted narrative of the 2008 war and ultimately showed the world that it was Georgia which was the victim, and that the invasion of Georgia was not an isolated incident, but one stage in Putin’s brutal gambit to restore a lost empire. Georgia should definitely be included in the post-war international settlement, in whichever form and whenever it will occur. Georgia’s sacrifices simply should not be forgotten.

Vasili Rukhadze is a visiting lecturer of political science at the University of Pittsburgh. His most recent book, The Causes of Post-Mobilization Leadership Change and Continuity: A Comparative Analysis of Post-Color Revolution in Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia, was published in 2021.