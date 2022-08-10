Georgia’s experience shows us that a one-sided approach to imposing a legal state is doomed, and Moldova must do better to avoid a similar fate. From ZDG.

Some 10, 15 years ago, Georgia was held up as an example worth following in terms of eradicating systemic corruption and organized crime. These were heights that Moldova, or Ukraine, could not even dream of. There is no doubt that ourhigh-ranking corrupt people in Moldova were, back then, small fry compared to Georgian ones.

My generation still relishes the jokes about filthy rich Georgians giving away Volga cars [first manufactured in the Soviet Union] to relatives and friends left and right. The very bold reforms in internal affairs, the judiciary, and the prosecutor’s office that started during Mikheil Saakashvili’s presidency set in motion waves of study visits from all over the former Soviet space. Such reforms were seen as a miracle of transformations in governance. We looked with great envy at their police patrols, the legal aid system for vulnerable groups, crime reduction, and judicial reforms.

All of it, up to a point! It was like a plane that, after a full power takeoff, suddenly lost all traction until it reached cruising altitude. The first signal came from human rights activists. The acquittal in the courts of people accused of corruption, money laundering, or illicit enrichment had reached 0.01 percent. In other words, once in front of the prosecutor, the person had only one chance, that of admitting guilt by signing a plea bargain (a criminal procedural institution borrowed from the United States.) that included a confiscation of assets. The alternative was torture and facing a justice system that did not dare to oppose the prosecutors (by that time, the local justice system was already a farce, with roots in the Soviet past).

As such, the accelerator was suddenly pressed to the floor, generating torture as an adverse effect. I’m not suggesting that Saakashvili got drunk with power, giving in to totalitarian impulses, but it is certain that the opposition took advantage of the government’s many loopholes and stumbling blocks, making a real U-turn. Great corruption clad in oligarchic garb once again entered the game, through Bidzina Ivanishvili, a Russian sympathizer who was installed as prime minister in 2012, also with Moscow’s support.

Since then, the very good relations of the EU and U.S. with Georgia have gone into a steady downward spiral, reaching in 2022 the level of furious and aberrant verbal attacks that Georgian governmental leaders unanimously voiced against European and U.S. diplomacy. The Russian satisfaction is commensurate: Georgia, which used to be the ram’s head of democracy and rule of law in the North Caucasus, has become a Russian mouthpiece, without a shot being fired this time. It was all about infiltrating the right places at the right time and exploiting the many hurdles a small country faces on the road to democracy and European integration.

The wave of insinuations and accusations that happened this time are not only unprecedented but are generated by the very weaknesses and complexities of the European integration process. More precisely, the techniques of this process, in the deft hands of a geopolitical illusionist of Russian origin – skilled in intrigue, manipulation, and conspiracy – turns intoa curse and a generator of euroscepticism long before integration becomes conspicuous even on the distant horizon.

Russian influence peddlers affiliated with the Georgian Orthodox Church have played a special role in this decline. Orthodox mysticism and messianism fit like a glove in this context because Georgians are a very religious people. The cleverly manipulated narrative of saving the thousand-year Orthodox tradition from the pagan “filth” coming from the West played a brilliant role! As usual, minorities, especially sexual minorities, became the scapegoats; by early July 2022 they were getting beaten up in the street by commandoes of bearded men in long black dresses.

The formal reason for the furious attacks on European and U.S. diplomats was the European Council’s decision in June 2022 to grant Moldova and Ukraine EU candidate status, while Georgia remained a potential candidate country. The ruling Georgian Dream party began to relentlessly attack U.S. diplomacy, blaming it for influencing and undermining the independence of the Georgian judiciary, and the Europeans for unjustifiably blocking the funds of the oligarch Ivanishvili.He, incidentally, holds no public office in the state (the situation seems familiar in a Moldovan context), but is instead known as a promoter of Russian interests in Georgia.

An Out-of-Touch Approach

What lessons can and should Moldova learn from Georgia’s situation? First, that this is the immediate future that awaits us if the Moldovan oligarchy, with local and Russian roots, returns because of backroom games and the country’s major challenges. The economic crisis is practically rolling out the red carpet for them. Who will then be surprised by the most bizarre accusations and insinuations leveled at the European Union, the U.S., Bill Gates, George Soros, and possibly even the Pope? The scenarios are well-known, and what is certain is that an EU candidate status is not a target that has been irreversibly set and achieved.

The integration process must be sincere and of substance, but we must be aware that, in the short term, it cannot feed the poor seated at the table, or heat the stove in winter. The hungry man looking for a scapegoat is more willing to believe conspiracy theories, and that makes him easily manipulated. The million- (or billion- dollar) question is how the Moldovan government will navigate its way out of the crisis, how it can implement its plans for European integration, lest we all find ourselves in the situation of Georgia, which is facing so many obstacles.

The teeth of power, however sharp, will first grind against the stone of justice. It seems paradoxical, but the place where the key to success lies is also that of a stalemate. Georgia’s experience shows us that a one-sided approach to this area can lead to doom. If the uninitiated man hears the word “vetting,” as the Georgians probably heard “plea bargaining,” itdoesn’t mean much to him.

To clarify, this “vetting,” very simply put, is nothing more than a check, an assessment of the lifestyle and the integrity of judges and prosecutors. It is a comparison of income and lifestyle and wealth. Those who pass the test will remain in the judiciary. But that will take a few years – there are no guarantees of success, and no happy precedents. It is alarming how out of touch this is as the answer to people’s legitimate questions about the current debacle in the courts, and about the act of justice amid backroom deals done by the lawyers themselves.

When will we get our money back from the billionaire thieves? Do the vetting and then they’ll see! That sounds well and good, but what do we do now with the criminal networks, the one that, in the words of the current government – formerly part of the opposition – has captured the state and, by extension, the justicial system? Will the vetting succeed in decapitating the judiciary before the fugitive oligarchs strike back? That is unlikely! Especially since we have, at least, three politicians like Ivanishvili, ready to make a pact not only with the Russians but with the devil itself to regain their power and influence. It’s a different dynamic here in Moldova.

At the other extreme, in Georgia, courts appear to have been completely taken out of the game. At one point, the power of the prosecutors became too great. We bring the corrupt to the prosecutor, we tell him nicely that it’s better for the sustpectto give up everything he has and confess to his crime; if not, we will end up in court anyway, except that we can also get there through humiliation, through inhuman and degrading treatment, and torture. This unlimited power has been misrepresented to the public as the essence of the reforms under the name of “admission of guilt.” What this led to, you can see for yourself. In the case of Georgia, the attack was frontal and unabashed, but its adverse effects led to political crisis and the hijacking of judicial reforms.

The Need for Flexibility

The Moldovan judiciary remains deeply affected by influence-peddling, servility, and corruption. It really seems to me that the scare of vetting has made some people lose the last drop of common sense on the grounds that now is now, because afterwards you never know. One should only look at the imperturbable protection that the so-called real estate developers enjoy in court. We cannot sit by and watch impassively as injustice triumphs here too, and the only argument we give the population is that vetting will arrive and punish them. And what if it doesn’t, or if some other political power comes along and hijacks the vetting before it starts?!

I believe that we need more flexibility, wisdom, and even ingenuity, without overstepping the constitutional boundaries and those imposed by the principle of the separation of powers in the state. First, we must not put all our eggs in one basket. I believe that vetting is a good solution, but a slow-burning one. We also need immediate measures to reduce the criminal’s appetite for revenge. I don’t think that it’s impossible to find a handful of prosecutors, judges, investigating officers, and experts to handle the big cases now. This elite group should be endowed with legal power, security, and finances, but also with accountability to match. Abuse is punishable, as is collusion with high-ranking corrupt officials. The capture of justice is not an ordinary situation, but an immediate state security problem. The change of political power a year ago does not even come close to taking back power by default. On the contrary, there is an obvious process of resistance and entrenchment.

Therefore, neither the tough measures advocated by the current government nor the “vetting” mantra, repeated left and right, are enough for coping with the situation. Let’s not forget that we’re dealing with a system that has laundered a cool $20 billion out of Russia. It is to this system, unreformed and unclean, that prosecutors are going to send the files on high-level corrupt people. What’s the point? Thinking that here comes the Messiah, the United State’s anti-corruption prosecutor, Veronica Dragalin [Moldova’s new anti-corruption chief prosecutor, formerly an U.S. assistant attorney inCalifornia] and then they, the corrupt, will see the light, it’s like adding a steel arrow to the hoe; but you are still trying to take down planes with a hoe.

We need to put ourselves in the shoes of the Moldovan Ivanishvilis, who stand with their mouths agape and their hands outstretched to the Russians, to think about their possible intervention scenarios, and then we will find solutions to suit. What is certain is that justice, together with the entire coercive system of the state weighs heavily in their calculations. It’s time to strike preemptively, to prove to them that we are already on their trail, to hunt them down before they start to hunt others. Vetting is good, but it’s not for this crisis scenario, or at least not for now. It is a trap of time and bureaucracy, which is the exact opposite of what people now expect from justice.

…

Victor Munteanu is a lawyer. This article originally appeared on the Moldovan news site ZdG and has been slightly shortened and adjusted for Transitions’ style. Translated by Ioana Caloianu. Reprinted with permission.