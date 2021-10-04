Plus, Albania’s drug problems, royal wedding in Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Election Results in Georgia Give Both Opposition and Ruling Party Reasons to Celebrate

What happened: Results from this weekend’s local elections suggested a victory for the ruling Georgian Dream party, which received about 46.7% of the overall vote, followed by the main opposition party United National Movement with 30.6%, according to the Election Administration of Georgia. The opposition hailed the results, which suggested that the five major mayoral races also held this weekend (in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, and Rustavi) will all head to runoffs in the absence of an absolute majority for any candidates, RFE/RL reports.

More context: Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested upon his return to Georgia from Ukraine on Friday. Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to three years in prison for illegally using his presidential power of pardon in 2008. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said yesterday that Saakashvili would serve his full term of six years in prison before being allowed to return to Ukraine, where he also forged a political career.

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he will work to secure Saakashvili’s return to Ukraine, given that Saakashvili is also an Ukrainian citizen, reports the website Agenda.ge.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary is the only EU member opposing a bill designed to attract highly-skilled workers from outside Europe, Euractiv reports. In a statement to the Council of the EU on 24 September, Hungary said it “does not consider either necessary or appropriate the further harmonization of the relevant rules in the field of legal migration.” Budapest also “opposes any restriction on the application of the labor market test beyond the provisions currently in force.” The current plan specifying conditions for highly-skilled migrant workers attracted under 37,000 people in 2019; out of that total, most went to Germany, with only six people going to Hungary, the lowest number of all EU member states.

Poland is planning to build a border system of motion sensors and cameras similar to the one at the Greek border with Turkey, Reuters reports. “We are building a perimeter–a system of motion sensors with thermal cameras–that immediately and precisely show where people are gathering,” Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said in an interview with Polish media that came out today. Kaminski said Poland is also taking pointers from Hungary’s border with Serbia, which consists of a barrier made of a wire fence, reinforced with steel, and equipped with heat sensors, cameras, floodlights, and loudspeakers playing messages in several languages. Poland has faced criticism for its treatment of migrants coming in through its border with Belarus.

Southeastern Europe

The EU’s chief prosecutor criticized Slovenia’s interference with EU judicial affairs, Euronews reports. Laura Codruta Kovesi said that Ljubljana’s failure to send delegates to the European Prosecutor’s Office “is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution,” and is setting “a very dangerous precedent.” Although the council of Slovenian prosecutors selected delegates for the office, Prime Minister Janez Jansa criticized the procedure, saying that it “was not carried out correctly” because only two candidates were proposed for the posts, “even though several candidates came forward.” Kovesi said the European Prosecutor’s Office now has to proceed as if it “did not exist in Slovenia.”

Drug trafficking and corruption are major hurdles in the path toward Albania’s EU membership, Deutsche Welle reports. Albania was the largest supplier of cannabis in Europe from 2015 to 2019, and the sixth largest in the world, according to the 2021 UN World Drug Report. This was largely because the Albanian government turned a blind eye to the issue, according to Fatjona Mejdini of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime. Prosecutor Altin Dumani, the deputy head of Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Structure–an independent judicial body formed in late 2019–said his agency is intensifying cooperation with other agencies in Europe and this has led to the confiscation of large amounts of narcotics in Italy and Albania.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia had its first royal wedding in a century last Friday when a descendant of the Romanov family got married in St. Petersburg, The Moscow Times reports. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov wed Italian Rebecca Virginia Bettarini at St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the presence of dozens of royal guests from all over Europe, according to Russian media cited in the report. Romanov said St. Petersburg was chosen because it was the first place in Russia his family returned to after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Romanov is a descendant of the 19th century Russian tsar, Alexander II; he was born in Spain to Grand Duchess Maria Romanova and the Prussian Prince Franz Wilhelm of Hohenzollern.

A budget Ukrainian airline revamped the uniforms of its female flight attendants and switched to more comfortable alternatives, the BBC reports. “A flight attendant’s work is not that romantic. It’s hard,” SkyUp’s marketing head Marianna Grygorash said. “We realized that our female flight attendants didn’t want to be seen as ‘sexualized and playful.’” Starting next month, sneakers and orange jackets will replace high heels and tight uniforms, with pants instead of pencil skirts. SkyUp’s competitors have no such plans; Ukraine International Airlines, which has a large share of the market, said “Our flight attendants have enough time for breaks and their heels aren’t that high at all: they’re rather token.”

The Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his willingness to meet Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliev for talks over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, RFE/RL reports. In remarks yesterday at a meeting with the Armenian diaspora in Lithuania, Pashinyan also mentioned the possibility of having the two countries’ foreign ministers discuss the issue. Last week, Aliev said he was ready to meet with Pashinyan provided the meetings were organized under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe involving the so-called Minsk Group co-chaired by Russia, the United States, and France.

Central Asia