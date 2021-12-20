Plus, demonstrations in Poland, EU sanctions Russian mercenary group, and more.

The Big Story: Doctors Say Saakashvili’s Health is Deteriorating Behind Bars

What happened: An independent council of doctors in Georgia said on Saturday that the health of former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been severely affected by torture and ill-treatment in detention, Euractiv reports. The politician called off a 50-day hunger strike after being taken in critical condition to a military hospital in the city of Gori in eastern Georgia.

More context: Earlier this month, a doctor with Georgia’s human rights commissioner said that Saakashvili needed specialized medical treatment abroad, Reuters reports. “He now mostly needs a special rehabilitation … which we could not find in Georgia,” Otar Toidze said.

Worth noting: Saakashvili, who was arrested in October upon his return to Georgia from Ukraine, has also reported being abused by prison staff. A political maverick who also served as a regional governor in Ukraine, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to three years in prison for illegally using presidential pardons in 2008.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

People rallied by the thousands in cities across Poland yesterday calling on President Andrzej Duda to veto a controversial law targeting the U.S.-owned broadcaster TVN, Deutsche Welle reports. Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, reopened a debate on the legislation last Friday, even though the upper house of parliament, the Senate, voted against it in September. The broadcasting license for TVN, a U.S.-owned independent news channel, expired in September and the Polish state broadcasting authority has repeatedly refused to renew it. Another bill, narrowly approved by the lower house of parliament in August to ban companies outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish broadcasters, has also been criticized as a way to undermine TVN.

The opposition in Hungary still has a slight lead in the polls as the parties prepare for the parliamentary elections likely to take place in April 2022, Reuters reports. In a survey carried out this month by the liberal think tank Republikon, a coalition of the Democratic Coalition party, the Socialists, liberal parties, and the Jobbik party received the support of 36% of those polled, while Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party received 33%. The numbers are roughly the same as the results of a survey conducted after the October victory of Peter Marki-Zay in a primary election that made him Orban’s main challenger. Before the most recent poll, Orban announced a series of economic measures shielding key voters, such as families and retired people, from the effects of inflation, which reached a 14-year high in November.

Southeastern Europe

Serbia has backtracked on plans to build a lithium mine, bne IntelliNews reports. Last week, city authorities in Loznica invalidated a plan that would have allowed the Rio Tinto company to mine for lithium in the area. A few days earlier, lawmakers in Belgrade suspended two key laws that ecologists say would have allowed Rio Tinto to start the project. The moves come as thousands of people have demonstrated across Serbia in recent weeks to protest a new law that allows government expropriation of private property for projects deemed to serve the public interest; the protests also focused on projects by foreign companies such as Rio Tinto, which is an Anglo-Australian conglomerate, that they say exploit local resources.

Despite free healthcare, the practice of bribery in maternity wards is common across Bosnia, RFE/RL reports. A survey by Baby Steps, a Bosnian NGO battling to end “corruption in childbirth,” found that a total of around 1 million euros was paid in bribes in maternity wards last year, and in many cases the bribes had a major influence on how the women were treated in the hospital. Based on a survey of 2,713 mothers from across Bosnia, the survey found that 50% of the women had given money or gifts to medical staff, and that the average payment was the equivalent of 70 euros. One woman, who gave only her first name – Magdalena – said that her payment of 150 euros ensured a better experience in the hospital. “They treated me differently from other mothers,” Magdalena said. “I don’t feel sorry for what I did, and I would do it again.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian authorities have forced several media outlets to delete articles originating from the blacklisted Proekt investigative outlet, The Moscow Times reports. The independent Dozhd broadcaster said it was ordered by the state media regulator Roskomnadzor to delete 30 articles and videos that were based on the Proekt’s reporting. “The notifications say that there is one day to inform the website owner about the blocked materials, after which they must be immediately deleted,” Dozhd said. Some of the materials that Dozhd deleted were on subjects such as the wealth of government officials, the alleged extramarital daughter of President Vladimir Putin, and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s alleged second wife. Another news website, Znak.com, said it received 15 warnings from Roskomnadzor to delete published pieces based on Proekt’s reporting, even though the source materials dated back to before Proekt’s ban.

The EU imposed sanctions on the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group last week, the BBC reports. The shadowy group acts as a military contractor and is reportedly controlled by President Vladimir Putin’s close associate Yevgeny Prigozhin; the Kremlin has denied any ties. The EU announced that it will no longer support the training of government troops in Central African Republic because of concerns that Russian mercenaries from Wagner were commanding units that the EU had trained. Wagner has been accused of human rights abuses, including the murder, rape, torture, and robbery of unarmed civilians in the Central African Republic, and of related crimes in Libya. Earlier this year, three advocacy groups from France, Russia, and Syria filed a complaint in a Moscow court against Wagner over the torture of a detainee in Syria.

Central Asia

The Supreme Court in Kyrgyzstan rejected an election fraud complaint on the grounds that it was submitted past the deadline, RFE/RL reports. Filed by Kloop Media, the complaint alleged that almost half of the voting protocols that polling stations issued after the vote count in the November parliamentary election were significantly different from the protocols published on the website of the Central Election Commission. The voting protocol reflects the number of votes that each party or candidate received at a particular polling station, as well as the number of ballots deemed invalid. “In some polling stations, the number of votes cast for parties has almost doubled,” Kloop Media said in a statement on its website, adding that in some polling stations “the discrepancies reach dozens and even hundreds of votes.”

Borderlands