Plus, NATO stands by Romania and Bulgaria, jailed journalists in Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Criticizes German Stance on Russia Crisis

What happened: German navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach resigned after authorities in Kyiv voiced their outrage over his remarks about Russia and Ukraine, AFP reports. In an interview on Friday, Schoenbach said that it was “easy to give [Russian President Vladimir Putin] the respect he really demands – and also probably deserves,” according to the BBC. He added that Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, “is gone and will never come back.” Schoenbach resigned from his position on Saturday.

More context: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the German ambassador in Kyiv and accused Germany of “encouraging” Putin to attack Ukraine. The diplomatic scandal comes amid mounting fears of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Worth noting: AFP points out that Germany has been criticized for its refusal to send weapons to Ukraine. Berlin has also come under fire for not allowing Estonia to send artillery that originally came from Germany to Ukraine, the WSJ reports. Last week, all three Baltic countries announced they will offer both military and cyber defense assistance to Ukraine.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Hungarian opposition hailed a successful drive to collect signatures for a referendum concerning a Chinese university in Budapest, BIRN reports. Initiated by Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, the drive gathered 470,000 signatures in favor of the referendum on repealing the law on the transfer of assets to the Fudan Hungary University Foundation. Last August, Karacsony announced that Hungary’s election authority approved a referendum on hosting a Budapest campus of Chinese Fudan University. The decision came after widespread protests regarding the plans, which were funded through a loan of 1.3 billion euros from China Development Bank.

Czechs trust Slovak President Zuzana Caputova more than their own head of state Milos Zeman, Expats.cz reports. According to data from Prague-based Center for Public Opinion Research on Czechs’ trust in political leaders from all over the world, 64% of poll respondents named Caputova as the most trusted leader; French President Emmanuel Macron ranked second, popular with 41%. At the other end of the scale, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the least-trusted world leader among Czechs, with 70% of poll respondents expressing mistrust towards him. The first runner-up is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, followed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Southeastern Europe

NATO rejected Russia’s request, which specifically mentioned Bulgaria and Romania, to withdraw the military alliance’s troops from all member states that joined after 1997, bne IntelliNews reports. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that it wanted “the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and weapons,” as well as other steps to return the NATO map to 1997. “These include Bulgaria and Romania,” the ministry statement said, though over a dozen countries fall in the category. A recent NATO statement said “Russia’s demands would create first and second class NATO’s members, which we cannot accept,” adding “We reject any idea of spheres of influence in Europe.”

The United States urged Bosnia’s leaders to set aside their differences for the sake of the country’s economy and future, Reuters reports. “Talk of war is making it incredibly difficult … to attract investment from the international community … and to build a strong and enduring economy that creates jobs,” Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S Agency for International Development, said Friday. She added that Washington was “very, very concerned about the political crisis, political blockade and obstructionism that occurred.” Earlier this month, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik was slapped with new U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Parliament President Igor Grosu said that Moldova declared a state of emergency — despite having enough gas — due to Moscow’s refusal to grant Chisinau a payment reprieve, news daily Adevarul.ro reports. “We hoped, until the last moment, that Gazprom would treat more respectfully Moldova’s circumstances,” Grosu told Moldovan media last week, adding that the state of emergency allowed it to “solve the problem in a few hours.” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Moldovan lawmakers last Thursday that the 60-day state of emergency was necessary after Gazprom refused to reschedule Chisinau’s gas bill for January, RFE/RL reports. The state of emergency gives the cabinet more control over the energy sector, such as allowing it to use state budget funds to pay for gas, according to Gavrilita.

World Athletics announced Saturday that 22 Russian athletes were given permission to compete in international track and field events under a neutral flag this year, AP reports. These include Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene and Olympic silver medalist pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, as well as world championship bronze medalist high-jumper Ilya Ivanyuk. The athletes can now compete as “Authorized Neutral Athletes” at international events without the Russian flag or anthem. The Russian team has been suspended from competition since November 2015 by World Athletics (formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations) for widespread and systematic drug violations.

Central Asia

Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov said that police planted drugs on him, allegedly in connection with his work, RFE/RL reports. Temirov was charged yesterday with “possessing illegal narcotics” hours after a search of his office. The day before, Temirov was detained and later released on bail after journalists, human rights advocates, and activists staged a protest outside the Interior Ministry calling for his release. The journalist’s YouTube channel, Temirov Live, recently launched a report on President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, about the alleged involvement of Tashiev’s relatives in the state oil company.

Borderlands