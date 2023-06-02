The spreading practice of pressuring Ukrainians in occupied territories to take Russian citizenship may be a war crime. From Dennik N.

This is no original tactic. In the past, Stalin expelled a large part of the population of Crimean Tatars, replacing them with ethnic Russians.

Similarly, when Baltic countries were taken over by the Soviet Union, they experienced deportations of their own population and the arrival of Russians, which changed the demographic makeup of these states. Among others, the deported included the grandmother of the current Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas.

Apparently, the Russian government is now attempting something similar in Ukraine’s occupied territories. Those inhabitants who stayed there after the spring of 2022, when Russian soldiers invaded and administration was taken over by Russian authorities, are being pressured more and more into accepting Russian passports and becoming citizens of the Russian Federation.

In late April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the deportation as foreigners of those who, in spite of all forms of pressure, do not accept a Russian passport by 1 July 2024.

Putin’s Decree Doesn’t Apply Here

Kakhovka is a town on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson oblast. Even though Ukrainian forces liberated the right bank in the fall, the river stopped their progress, with people in Kakhovka and other towns still living under Russian administration.

As reported by Ukraine’s Center for Investigative Journalism, Russian occupation forces are stepping up their campaign of terror against the local population, especially those who still have Ukrainian documents.

According to the locals, they have to be in possession of Russian passports by 1 June. “Our friends told us that Putin’s decree allows us to accept Russian citizenship by 1 July 2024. But the Russians laughed at us, saying that Putin’s decree doesn’t apply here,” local people said, according to Ukrainian journalists.

Reportedly, the Russians are threatening to “send to the cellar” those who do not accept a Russian passport. This is probably a reference to the cells where they hold and torture “problematic” people. Many such rooms in the basements of houses were found in liberated areas, for example in Kherson.

In April, reports even surfaced that Russians in the area around Kakhovka were ripping up Ukrainian documents.

“The most brutal ones are the occupiers at the checkpoints on the way to the hospital. Those who cannot produce a Russian passport are not allowed to see the doctor. The occupiers started taking Ukrainian passports, ripping out the first page in front of other people, or simply tearing them apart completely. … Those who do not apply for registration by the 90-day deadline are threatened with deportation and confiscation of property. People are very scared,” people in the village of Velyka Lepetycha, located an hour’s drive to the north of Kakhovka, told journalists.

According to these reports, the Russians opened an office to issue passports in a local bank. They record the entire process on video. People who apply for a Russian passport have to sing the Russian anthem or read the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

The Same in Melitopol

Similar reports are coming in from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, including the city of Melitopol, which had a population of some 150,000 before the war. In some places, the Russians have set up mobile units traveling from village to village, forcing people to accept Russian passports. According to the Center for Investigative Journalism, in a single village outside Melitopol, they gained 60 new Russian citizens on the last day of March alone, of which 10 people were visited at home.

“The occupiers have accelerated the pace of forcing passporting, because they are trying to spread to the whole world the propaganda that Russia supposedly protects its citizens,” Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol who is currently living outside the city, wrote in a letter to the American ambassador to the OECD.

He also said that starting in April, the occupation authorities stopped issuing necessary medication free of charge to the chronically ill unless they had a Russian passport.

“For example, if you have diabetes, you need constant insulin injections. Today, the enemy is putting you in a dilemma: Either you pay in cash, or you accept a Russian passport,” said the mayor, noting that many people have run out of financial reserves after a year of occupation, meaning they often have to choose between Russian citizenship and life.

The occupation authorities started issuing Russian passports in May 2022. At first, they tried persuading people in a friendly manner, but the pressure rose as time went by.

In Melitopol, for example, you can only carry out financial transactions if you have a Russian tax number, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. And you can only get that number if you’re a Russian citizen.

In Kakhovka, they are forcing people to re-register their cars under Russian regulations. Again, only people with Russian passports can do that. You can understand why many inhabitants have submitted to the pressure and accepted Russian documents.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities are saying that Russia is sending Russian citizens from other parts of Russia to live in the occupied territories. According to Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian deputy defense minister, the Russians are trying to change the ethnic makeup of the population in this way, most actively in Luhansk oblast.

“The Russian government has started resettling a significant number of people of different nationalities from remote parts of Russia, especially from low-income groups,” she wrote on Telegram in April.

According to Maliar, the process of resettlement is actively promoted by the local Russian occupation administration, which provides the immigrants with immediate housing and jobs, as well as affordable loans for housing and business.

It is not known how many people have arrived in the occupied territories in this way. However, Maliar speaks of the enemy’s attempt to “destroy Ukrainian statehood and the national identity of the society on the temporarily occupied territories.” At the same time, many Ukrainians have been resettled in Russian territory under a number of pretexts, including 19,000 children, according to the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian government is advising people to leave the occupied territories if they can, and not to accept Russian passports.

However, opinions in Ukraine vary. The Ukrainian public rights defender Dmytro Lubinetsrespondedto Putin’s decree by saying that people in the occupied territories should do everything they must in order to survive, even if it means accepting a Russian passport. He doesn’t think these people should be viewed as traitors.

But the Ukrainian government’s stance hasn’t changed. “My recommendation for Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories remains the same: Do not accept Russian passports, do not collaborate with the occupiers, leave if you can, wait for the armed forces,” wrote Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s minister for reintegration.

Deported Crimean Tatars working on a logging operation in the Perm region in 1952. Photo from Wikimedia Commons via www.memory.gov.ua.

The Crimea Scenario

Russia started issuing passports to people outside Russia’s internationally recognized borders in 2002, Politico reported, starting with the unrecognized territories of Transdniester in Moldova and South Ossetia in Georgia. A similar tactic was deployed after the occupation of Crimea. Its citizens were given six weeks to apply for a Russian passport.

Politico wrote that starting in 2016, a Russian passport was a requirement for obtaining medical care or health insurance in Crimea. In 2020, Russia banned “non-Russians” from owning land in Crimea.

Russia considers the two million inhabitants of Crimea to be citizens of the Russian Federation. According to some opinions, demographics was one of the reasons for the invasion, as the population of Russia had decreased to 140 million.

In 2019, the process known as “passportization” also spread to the occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, considered by Russia since last fall to be parts of the Russian Federation. According to Politico, 500,000 people living there have accepted Russian passports.

Many Ukrainians who were forced to accept a Russian passport could be liable to be drafted and sent to fight against Ukrainian soldiers trying to liberate their cities from the occupier. That is one reason why in the fall, when partial mobilization was announced in Russia, many people in Crimea and other regions fled to Kazakhstan, Georgia, or other countries.

This often applied to Crimean Tatars. Because many of them did not have a Ukrainian passport, just a Russian one, they had trouble traveling onward, as the Ukrainian authorities treated them with suspicion.

Against the Geneva Convention

Forcing the population living in an occupied territory to give up their citizenship violates the rules of war as set out in international humanitarian law.

“Any pressure on the population of occupied territory to take the oath to the hostile Power is prohibited,” states Article 45 of the 1899 Hague Convention.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War think tank, these steps may constitute targeted ethnic cleansing and are an obvious violation of the Geneva Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Forcing the population of occupied territories to join the armed forces and fight against their own country is such a significant violation of the rules of war that it was prohibited already in the 1899 Hague Convention, according to American law professor Benjamin Farley.

He adds that the fourth Geneva Convention after World War II even prohibits the use of propaganda to try and convince the population of occupied territories that they should join the enemy army as volunteers.

…

Tomas Vasilko writes on foreign affairs for the Slovak news outlet Dennik N, where this article originally appeared in slightly different form. Republished by permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.