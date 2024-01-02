Elderly people in the Western Balkans find ways to cope with the daily challenges of separation from children and grandchildren living abroad. From Diskriminacija.ba.

“The world is yours now,” was written on their daughter’s college graduation gift.

For this big step in life, her father made her a special, handmade card from leather.

Journalist Radoman Iric from Vranje, a small town in southern Serbia, already has one son abroad. He lives in the Czech Republic with his family. His daughter completed her studies in Bulgaria and then returned to her homeland. But not to Vranje.

As we talk in a tavern in Vranje, Radoman shows us photos of his grandchildren. The three of them are their grandfather’s pride and joy.

“I go to see them every year. The last time I was there, my oldest grandson said to me, ‘Grandpa, I’m taking you to lunch tomorrow.’ How nice it was! How much that sentence of his delighted me! He took me to a big restaurant,” Radoman says with a smile.

Just a week after our meeting, they will come to visit him for a short time on their way back from the seashore in Greece, and he is already thinking about what gifts to give them.

Once he drew them caricatures inscribed with the histories of their names and which historical figures they are associated with. Each of his grandchildren now has one of these posters in their room.

The journalist from Vranje is just one of a number of parentswhose children no longer live close enough to share the daily routine. He is one of those whose grandchildren live far enough away that participation in their growing up has been reduced to online apps and seeing them once or a few times a year.

Vranje, the city where Radoman moved in 1980, lost, according to the latest census , over 9,000 inhabitants in the period from 2011 to 2022 alone. In the same period, Serbia, as a whole, lost almost half a million people .

Semso Dedeic sees his daughter and grandchildren once a year when they visit him in Rozaje, Montenegro.

The Western Balkans region has seen steady growth in emigration, according to Eurostat data. Over the five years up to 2020 – when the coronavirus pandemic put a hard freeze on the movement of people – the number of work permits issued to citizens of the Western Balkan countries by European Union countries tripled.

Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), and Montenegro do not have precise data on the number of emigrants. Over the months of research for this article, the authors contacted eight institutions in these countries whose responsibilities are in any way related to emigration. None of those that responded had reliable figures at the time of writing.

Serbia conducted a population census in 2022, which gives a sense of the scale of the region’s population decline. Montenegro has not conducted a census since 2011, and BiH since 2013.

Cooperation among different levels of government and the establishment of procedures are prerequisites for gathering accurate data on emigration, says Kemo Sarac, assistant minister in the migration section at the Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees of BiH.

“The problem is that we don’t know the exact number of people precisely because of the lack of such things. Because people who leave BiH do not have the obligation to report their departure, they do not have the obligation to report their stay [to BiH consular offices], and they do not have the obligation to communicate with the country that they left,” Sarac explains.

Similarly, Montenegrin citizens are not legally obliged to notify authorities that they are no longer resident in the country. On the other hand, Serbian law requires citizens to de-register their place of residence if they stay abroad for more than 90 days. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia did not respond to the question of whether this law was being fully implemented.

Those Who Remain Have Much in Common

The life courses of people whose children go abroad in search of a better life do not differ much in the three countries.

“Technology has made communication easier. It can make our day brighter,” says Semso Dedeic, beginning his story. “We exchange kisses so many times. We watch what they do around the house, how they walk. We see them growing up and progressing. It’s a pleasure. I see that it’s not just blank looks – there is emotion.”

His daughter lives and works in the UK, and this pensioner sees his grandchildren mostly via the internet. They come to Rozaje, in the northeast of Montenegro, once a year.

Asked how he felt when his daughter told him that she had decided to leave the country to study abroad, Semso replied, “My goal was for her to leave. I said, ‘Go where life takes you.’ I didn’t want her to stay here, to close her horizons and future.”

Sometimes he reproaches himself for not spending more time with his children and grandchildren, but he knows that he can always call them and visit them online. Sitting in a restaurant in a dense pine forest near Rozaje, Semso recalls that it was in this area that his granddaughter took her first steps.

As the grandchildren grow, the language problem also arises, because the children don’t grow up speaking the language of their grandparents in Montenegro. Semso is thinking of organizing a short course for them when they come for summer vacation.

Fellow Rozaje residents Juso and Selima Pepic, whose children have been abroad since the early 1990s, agree that young people have few opportunities to achieve a high quality of life in the north of Montenegro. One of their sons is in the Netherlands, the other in Germany.

Selima and Juso Pepic at home in Rozaje.

“Only those whose children are far away know the feeling of absence,” says Juso wistfully.

“If there was a way, who would leave their family behind? Nobody would go, but when you have to, what can you do?” Juso says.

“In Rozaje, all the factories were closed. Where would the young people be if they didn’t find a place over there [abroad]? They would eat each other.”

His city is another that has seen constant emigration. The official website gives the population as 22,964 (according to data from 2011) and estimates that more former inhabitants of the area live elsewhere in the former Yugoslavia and in the rest of Europe than in the municipality itself.

City officials say there are no figures for the number of residents who move abroad, although there are plans for the recently formed Office for International Cooperation and the diaspora to compile a database of emigre residents.

Closing It Up Room by Room

The married couple we interview in Sanski Most ask to remain anonymous. Like many young people, their three children left this town in the northwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina for a better life: two daughters moved to Austria and their son is in Germany.

“We are closing up the house room by room,” the husband says.

His wife says she is sorry for how things turned out.

“Because you give birth to children, you raise them, you see that they are close to you, you watch them get married …” she says, shaken, but still excited, anticipating a visit from their two daughters and grandchildren the next day.

“The house will liven up a bit, it will be a bit more cheerful,” the husband adds.

Sanski Most, too, lacks accurate data on emigration, but the consequences can be seen in a different way.

Once, there were no elderly care homes in town, says Vahidin Omanovic from a civic organization called the Center for Peace Building Sanski Most.

“Now we have two and the waiting list is always full. This is the first thing we see as a result of parents not having their children with them here,” he says.

Several town residents were reluctant to talk about the loneliness that can affect those who remain. The married couple, though, say there is no shame in seeking psychological support. To fill the gap created by their children’s departure, they started hiking and say that it really helps them. However, there are times when this is not enough.

“I asked for help. I needed a conversation, and it helped me a lot that I got it,” the husband says. His advice for others with similar experiences: “Go to a psychologist. Go and talk.”

Edin Biscevic, a psychologist, works at the Mental Health Center in Sanski Most. Drawings by children and teenagers plaster his office walls.

He has seen a rise in the number of local people seeking psychological support since he began working at the center, but says this is “far from being enough.”

His patients usually do not specifically seek help dealing with the problems of loneliness and depression after loved ones leave the country.

“However, people come forward because of a wide range of psychosomatic illnesses, and in conversation it emerges that one of the triggers is the departure of their children and grandchildren,” he explains. “And this then begins to be seen as perhaps the primary problem to work on and the basis for planning further treatments.”

His patients may experience panic or anxiety attacks, stomach ailments with no apparent cause, apathy, and sadness, but also a feeling of loss and uselessness, Biscevic says.

Edin Biscevic

The words of our interviewees in Sanski Most testify that parents sometimes struggle to cope with the absence of children and grandchildren.

“You carry a burden in your heart, and it is hard, very hard. Honestly, since the children started to leave, my husband and I have been on pills. Because you can’t fall asleep, you’re always thinking,” one woman tells us.

They also struggle with a feeling of helplessness because they cannot assist the children if they have problems.

“You cry. Sometimes he and I hide from each other, so that it won’t be hard for both me and him,” she says.

Although we were unable to find research specific to BiH, Serbia, or Montenegro on the benefits of spending time with grandchildren, studies around the world indicate the existence of a connection between caring for grandchildren and a longer and healthier life .

The survey conducted for the purposes of this article, which included 53 people from the three countries, showed that the departure of children and grandchildren leaves consequences for the emotional state of those who remain. Almost 68 percent of respondents said that they often feel lonely, sad, and listless as a result of the departure of their children and grandchildren. Yet only two respondents said they had sought psychological help.

Digital communications do help bridge the physical distance to children and grandchildren, as noted above in interviews. Just over a third of respondents talk to their children and grandchildren several times a week, and 30 percent are in touch every day.

A Lack of Attention

The consequences of loved ones moving abroad on the mental health of those who remain is not a problem to which the governmental and non-governmental sectors in smaller communities pay enough attention, our research revealed.

Sanski Most officials say they do not see this as a problem, pointing instead to several projects that the city participates in that are designed to create an environment for the employment of young people, with funding from the municipality and higher levels of government.

At the Center for Peace Building, Mevludin Rahmanovic explained that their projects with the elderly mainly focus on care and assistance rather than mental health.

He noted the positive impact of pensioners’ clubs and several women’s associations.

“Until now, our people were not in the habit of organizing themselves, hiking, traveling. … Now there is a lot to do, they go for walks, pick mushrooms, hang out. It’s purely the need for them to socialize and to feel useful,” Rahmanovic says.

In Rozaje, the city hall cooperates with the local Red Cross chapter in a project to aid single elderly residents. Currently, six certified staff provide assistance to more than 60 beneficiaries.

Vranje provides a similar service. Danijela Milosavljevic, councilor for social issues and local administration at city hall, says that no pensioners’ group has officially requested psychological or social support for elderly people whose children have gone abroad.

The pensioners’ association office in Vranje.

“If the need for this type of support arises and the city is able to finance it, we will certainly plan this type of support as well. Across all social protection services, the city is also developing awareness of the need to take care of mental health,” Milosavljevic says.

Pensioner organizations in all three cities organize social activities such as folklore groups, chess clubs, and excursions, officials and NGO workers say.

Still, according to Suzana Antic Ristic from the Vranje non-governmental organization Committee for Human Rights, these activities are largely invisible to many who could benefit from them, saying, “Middle-aged and elderly citizens in Vranje are in this way on the margins of public life.”

Although her organization currently runs no projects for this segment of the population, she says from personal experience that there are visible consequences of loneliness on people of that age.

“They fear being alone. Of infirmity, of how they will live on,” Antic Ristic says. ”In the absence of organized support and help, families manage on their own. They find people whom they pay to ‘watch over’ their loved ones because they are not there.”

All of our interviewees have found ways to stay active and in this way alleviate the sense of distance from loved ones: the family from Sanski Most hikes, Juso and Selima Pepic tend to their small garden in Rozaje, and Radoman Iric stays involved in journalism. At the same time, some still hope for a way to get their children back, like Juso Pepic:

“I pray to God that this country settles down a bit so that at least one of them would come back to me. The one who works as a driver, I hope that he will retire, so that at least he will come to us … It would be as if I were reborn into the world.”

…

Hilma Unkic is a journalist and editor at Mediacentar Online and its sister site diskriminacija.ba , both published by the nonprofit Mediacentar Sarajevo.

For the past 12 years, Zarka Radoja has been an editor in the Balkan service of Radio Free Europe. She is also a co-founder of the independent regional news outlet KontraPRESS .

Montenegrin journalist Milica Bogdanovic is a project coordinator and researcher at the Montenegro Media Institute . She previously worked at the Center for Democratic Transition (CDT) and the independent daily Vijesti.

This article originally appeared on diskriminacija.ba and was produced with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Republished by permission. Translated by Tijana Dmitrovic.