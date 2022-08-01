Plus: Dog passports in Turkmenistan, Belarus show trial, drought hits EU crops, and more.

The Big Story: Step Forward in Global Food Crisis as Grain Leaves Ukraine Port

What happened: The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia’s invasion over five months ago departed from Odessa today, Reuters reports. The UN and Turkey brokered a deal last month to ensure safe passage through the Black Sea for Ukrainian grain shipments. “Today Ukraine, together with its partners, makes another step to prevent world hunger,” announced Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

More context: A Ukrainian grain tycoon and his wife were killed in the basement of their home during a massive Russian attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv, the BBC reports. Local authorities called the bombardment of the city over the weekend “the strongest ever,” according to the Ukrainian news site Pravda.

Worth noting: Kyiv has called on the UN and the Red Cross to investigate last Friday’s explosion at a Russian-operated detention facility in eastern Ukraine that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, The New York Times reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more than 50 died in the assault on Olenivka, calling it “a deliberate Russian war crime.” Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the prison in order to cover up the torture and execution of the prisoners. Moscow claims Ukraine bombed its own soldiers. International outrage is mounting over the incident, and over a shocking video circulating online apparently showing Russian soldiers castrating a prisoner of war.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Russian state-controlled oil giant Gazprom announced on Saturday the suspension of gas supplies to Latvia, though Latvian authorities said the cutoff would have little impact since Riga will be banning Russian gas imports as of 2023 anyway, EUobserver reports. On Sunday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called on the EU to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. “We see all the brutality of Russian forces, that actually resemble a lot of ISIS, who we have been always calling a terrorist organization,” Rinkevics told Politico. “Let’s call a spade a spade,” he said.

The president of the European Commission has added her voice to those condemning Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent “mixed race” comments, Politico reports, citing Slovak news website aktuality.sk. Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that “All EU member states, including Hungary, signed up to common global values,” adding that “discriminating on the basis of race is to trample on those values.” Officials across Europe, along with representatives of Holocaust survivors, have denounced Orban’s comments, which led to the resignation of one of his key advisors.

The massive wildfire burning through a large nature preserve in Czechia for over a week – even visible from space – was most likely caused by “human carelessness,” according to Czech Radio. Another 150 firefighters have been added to the effort to battle the blaze. The authorities have warned people to stay away from the area, but over the weekend police stopped three tourists from visiting a popular attraction in the preserve. The tourists also lit fires while in the area, according to police.

U.S. President Joe Biden has exchanged congratulations with his counterparts in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on the centenary of their diplomatic relations with the United States, The Baltic Times reports, citing LETA. The Baltic leaders’ joint statement to Biden on Thursday coincided with a White House statement to “mark 100 years of unbroken diplomatic relations between the United States and our three Baltic allies.”

Southeastern Europe

In the wake of reports that former Albanian President Ilir Meta’s name can be found in the files of the country’s Soviet-era secret police, the ruling Socialist Party has proposed two laws targeting communist-era collaborators, Exit News reports. One of the proposed laws would allow the Albanian Information Authority on Former State Security Documents (AIDSSH) to recheck politicians who have already undergone vetting for their ties to the communist regime. The second proposal would ban anyone who was involved with Sigurimi, the intelligence arm of Albania’s communist regime, from holding public office. Meta, who had previously received a clean report on his past, denies being mentioned and claims the AIDSSH has manipulated the files.

The latest development in the license-plate squabble between neighboring Kosovo and Serbia has led Russia to claim that “Pristina radicals” are taking “another step toward the expulsion of the Serbian population,” according to reports in Euronews and The Moscow Times. The Kremlin statement yesterday coincided with violent protests in the Serb-majority region of northern Kosovo against government plans to mandate Kosovo license plates in line with the rest of the country. Kosovo’s NATO-led peacekeeping force announced that “The overall security situation in the Northern municipalities of Kosovo is tense.” Today, Pristina announced a one-month postponement of the license plate mandate, which it has been trying to enact since last year.

Drought and extreme heat are reducing grain yields across Europe, including in Romania, Hungary, and Ukraine, according to a recent EU report cited by bne Intellinews. The July 2022 bulletin from the EU’s Joint Research Center says EU summer crops have been “substantially reduced” due to the “hot and/or dry weather conditions in large parts of Europe.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Amnesty International has slammed the court hearings that began Friday against political activists in Belarus as a “show trial” and a “sham.” Charges against the four activists, including the leader of the Belarusian Popular Front party, range from “conspiracy to seize power” to “gross violation of public order.”

Central Asia

Passports for a native breed of dog in Turkmenistan will now be required for the animals to leave the country, AP reports. Authorities are now requiring puppies from the Alabay breed to be marked in the government’s pedigree register, while passports will be issued showing each dog’s sex, date of birth, and color, as well as details on the owner.

Borderlands

The Mongolian Foreign Ministry has assured the public that Russia is not invading after large numbers of Russian troops and military vehicles were seen on the streets of Ulaanbaatar, bne Intellinews reports. Foreign Minister Battsetseg announced last week that Mongolia is conducting a military exercise with Russia that “is just one of many scheduled, planned, and agreed upon events that we conduct with multiple different nations.”

