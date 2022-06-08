The best option for transforming Ukraine’s devastated economy is an invitation to join the European Green Deal, a leading EU expert argues.

Much talk has been expended since Russia launched its invasion on the possibility of EU membership for Ukraine – above all to affirm that the nations of Europe are in this for the long haul, even with the end of the war nowhere in sight.

But, as the German Marshall Fund notes in a recent report, the reaction across Europe has been “decidedly mixed”:

After European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in February that Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in the European Union,” France’s President Emmanuel Macron presented a “community” option for Ukraine, which seemed to be something less than membership. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on a visit to Kyiv in May cautioned against “false promises” or “shortcuts” for Ukrainian membership, but also said “Ukraine is an integral part of Europe, I wish that we will find a strong and convincing answer to your desire to join.”

A summit to address membership for Ukraine and other countries will take place later in June, but in all likelihood, an invitation or any of the massive plans being batted about (such as a new Marshall Plan for Eastern Europe) will not be immediately forthcoming, especially under the current unclear circumstances.

In the meantime, Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute, has been pushing the notion of a “green membership” for Ukraine – full membership of the European Green Deal initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, including the Energy Union. That would send a strong signal of support to Ukraine, she says, while not sidestepping all the necessary hard work needed to reform the country before actual accession (for more details about Grabbe’s idea, read on below).

Grabbe would find a willing ally in Lesia Vasylenko, an opposition member of parliament with the pro-EU Holos party, who recently spoke about the potential to use reconstruction funds to remake Ukraine into a leading green nation and an example for others. “There must be a precondition to all of the money that is going to be given to Ukraine … that there is an environmental and climate change element to it,” she told Politico. “That we’re giving you all of this money, but you can only buy the green technology.”

The inflow of funds to acquire the latest green technology would, in turn, spur the growth of a new industry with skills that could then be put to use in the rest of Europe, Vasylenko said: “So again, this is an opportunity for Ukraine, but also for the world.”

A recent study by the Center for Economic Policy Research think tank, highlighted by Politico, says more of the same and sees “an opportunity to leapfrog technologically” to lay the foundation for a carbon-free economy.

Jeremy Druker, Transitions’ editor in chief, spoke with Heather Grabbe on the sidelines of the Time to Decide Europe Summit, a one-day conference co-organized by the Erste Foundation and the Institute for Human Sciences to address the dilemmas posed by the war in Europe.

Transitions: Please tell us more about green membership and why it’s a good idea.

Grabbe: Ukraine needs green membership both to meet its immediate needs and also to provide a really good perspective for the future. Ukrainian people are desperately needing hope and encouragement, [but] the EU is likely to fail to provide that in the form of big promises for rapid accession, because enlargement of the EU is a long and complex process. There are actually good reasons not to leapfrog stages in that process, because taking on 100,000 pages of EU rules and regulations and laws is a huge undertaking, and it needs to be done properly. That is not really the priority for a country under bombardment and under attack.

But the EU has aspects of membership now that it didn’t have in the past, which are extremely suitable for Ukraine, and really much needed. And I think the main one is the European Green Deal. Green membership of the European Union would mean Ukraine becoming a full member of the European Green Deal, having access to all of the funds and financing that that means, which is a lot of money. It also makes Ukraine part of the great transformation of the European economy and therefore integrated into the future, more resilient, more sustainable European economy.

Ukraine has struggled for several decades to move away from heavy industry and producing goods like cement and steel that are extremely energy intensive, which is problematic for several reasons. One is because it makes Ukraine very heavily dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, which is now extremely unwelcome in Ukraine, maybe more so than it is in the European Union. So the EU should be helping Ukraine to get off its dependence on Russian gas and oil in the same way that the EU is doing [for itself] as well.

Of course, Ukraine is also very dependent on the transit fees for Russian gas going across its territory, which is also not a good dependency to have right now when Russia is prepared to hold everyone hostage to its hydrocarbon supply. But it’s also unhelpful because the European Union is evolving in a way that’s going to make cement and steel exports and other energy intensive goods subject to new forms of trade barriers. So in particular, the carbon border adjustment mechanism the EU is planning to introduce in 2026 could have a really big impact on Ukraine’s attempt [to reform its industry]. So Ukraine needs to move into producing green steel – with less energy-intensive sensitivity – but also to move forward technologically into a [sustainable] economy.

There’s going to have to be a massive scale of reconstruction in Ukraine after this war, rebuilding whole cities from rubble, recreating industry – so much better to do that on the basis of a sustainable economy, as provided for under the European Green Deal, than to reconstruct a fossil fuel-based, unsustainable economy that will have to be transformed again in the future. That would be a really false investment, it would create lock-ins to an old system that no longer is fit for the purpose.

So the promise of green membership, it’s really two big things for Ukraine. One is it provides very concrete integration into the European Union at a time when the Ukrainian people desperately need a strong sign from the EU that they really are not just part of the European family, metaphorically, but their economy is integrated into the European economy. And it gives them a leap forward into the green future that is coming for all economies, without having to go through another brown phase, another phase of dirty industry. And so I think both politically and economically, that’s why it’s the right thing.

Transitions: You also wrote recently on the threat of the EU becoming a “clean island in a dirty world” and the need for Brussels to step up its efforts to help others. This fits in with the idea, as well.

Grabbe: Absolutely. The EU needs to be making sure that the European Green Deal works for the rest of the world as well – that it facilitates, promotes, fosters the global transition. And so it really needs to be already promoting that and the best place to start is with a neighboring country, which desperately needs help and which is already part of the European economy to a large extent. And the other benefit that this would bring is that it helps to concentrate investment in Ukraine – also private sector investment, because if companies can see that the EU is providing a kind of umbrella framework for the reconstruction of Ukraine on the basis of green sustainable, then that’s going to bring in a lot of foreign investment, which is already looking for ESG investments [environmental, social, and governance criteria used by socially conscious investors]. So this is not just frothy, ESG investments on the financial markets, but in real economies, and Ukraine is a real economy.

Transitions: What do you think the likelihood of this happening is?

Grabbe: I think it could happen because it actually solves a political conundrum on the EU side, as well. The political conundrum is we want to send a positive signal to Ukraine, but we don’t want to completely trash the accession conditionality and change the whole enlargement methodology, because there are many Balkan countries which have been waiting for a long time, which had been going through difficult periods. And the European Green Deal is a new aspect of membership, which it’s relatively easy to extend. So I think it could be attractive on the EU side.

The question is whether it can also be made part of the EU’s current priority, which is to become independent of Russian oil and gas. Actually, that’s where I think the real political imperative could come from. As the REPower EU package that was presented on 18 May by the Commission starts to go through the member states’ deliberations, and through the council and the European Parliament, you can say, look, Ukraine needs to be part of this, too, because Ukraine is the territory over which the gas pipelines go. Moldova, too, by the way – Moldova is also extremely dependent on Russian hydrocarbons. Let’s extend it to them already, at this point. I think that could fly.

Transitions: Lesia Vasylenko, an opposition member of parliament in Ukraine, has spoken about Ukraine as a testing ground for green technology.

Grabbe: Another, absolutely core, key point. The big difference between this green transition and the post-communist transition after ’89 is that there were living, breathing models of the kind of economy that these countries were moving towards, which helped to get them through the really difficult parts of the transition. There is no large-scale advanced industrialized economy that has successfully made the green transition yet. So if Ukraine could show the way and actually make those investments and create successful models, that would be doing a service to everybody who wants to transition to a green economy.

