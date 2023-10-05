The pointless “grain war” risks getting out of hand unless all parties, including Brussels, sit down for constructive talks.

It would be not only naive but irresponsible to view the complexities of the current situation between Warsaw and Kyiv solely in light of the campaigning ahead of Poland’s elections, or of Russian and Belarusian disinformation efforts. Naturally, those elections matter, but more as a pretext and springboard for the ongoing tensions over banning imports of Ukrainian grain.

A clearer view of Polish-Ukrainian relations needs to consider three important dimensions of the dispute.

It’s Not Just About the War

First, not just the Ukrainian grain ban, but mutual bans of other food products and spats over the transit of goods are a longstanding problem between Ukraine and Poland, indeed the whole of Central Europe.

There are real grounds for these disputes, which can be generally described as out-of-sync markets and simple competition. Bans and harsh rhetoric are not the way to resolve the grain dispute to the benefit of both sides. Otherwise, things will develop in the same way as they are now between Warsaw and Kyiv.

A glance at a few non-political aspects of this story can help calibrate the focus. For one, is there really a problem with “technical grain”? Several probes by the media and prosecutors are currently under way in Poland regarding the falsification of grain-related documentation. These investigations suggest that Polish companies have, indeed, declared wheat as Polish-grown when in fact they imported Ukrainian technical grain (intended for combustion, pellets, or cleaning mills). Slapping this label on a grain shipment allows it to cross the border unseen by sanitary or veterinary inspectors, according to an April report by Wirtualna Polska. Is the fault with the Ukrainian or the Polish side? Probably both, even though the fraud is happening on Polish territory.

Why has the Polish internal market become so important for Ukrainian grain, if the main issue is to support the transit of Ukrainian grain to Asia and Africa, circumventing Russia’s blockade of ports and exit from the “grain deal”? Poland does not block the transit of Ukrainian grain, despite clickbait titles in the news recently. What’s the problem then? Of course, it is much more profitable to sell the grain in Poland than to transship it further west, because of the cost of transport and logistics. This can very definitely lead to a collapse of Polish grain prices and hurt Polish farmers. But what to do if such a situation is totally legal, on the basis of the EU’s decision to open its market to Ukrainian exports to support the country at war? Moreover, Poland supported this move at the EU level. Right now, it’s reminiscent of the communist period – we are trying to solve problems that we ourselves created.

Any steps to properly address these points, among many important issues in the Ukrainian-Polish grain debate, demand trilateral teamwork among Ukraine, Poland, and the EU. Let’s be honest: all the previous attempts have failed. For Poland it was a failure that began to affect the political campaign slowly, but significantly – and not only in rural areas. When it became apparent that technical grain not approved for human consumption was being used to produce bread that wound up on Polish dining tables, the story took off and sparked a lot of accusations and speculations. Ukraine’s reactions at various venues came at the hottest moment, and could still influence how the situation changes, not necessarily in a good sense for Polish-Ukrainian relations.

Disinformation Mills Are Grinding Too

A second dimension of the Poland-Ukraine dispute is a recurrent theme: the displacement of technical details by political talk, already being transformed into malign narratives and even conspiracy theories.

Russian sources have been laying the groundwork for more than two decades. The war and its high cost did the rest and provided a new context.

Here is a brief sample of some of the meta-messages originating mostly on social media in both countries, spread by individuals and public figures, often reappearing in different guises in the news media:

“Ukraine does not appreciate Poland’s help enough.” vs. “Polish politicians use Ukraine in election campaigns, speculating on issues like grain exports that are vital for Ukraine.”

“Ukraine betrayed Poland in favor of Germany / Brussels / the West, once again using Warsaw at a crucial time.” vs. “Poland is dragging Ukraine into its political quarrels with Brussels and Germany, when Ukraine’s future is at stake.”

“Ukraine wants to destroy Polish agriculture in the interests of the Ukrainian oligarchy and international agricultural giants.” vs. “By banning Ukrainian grain, Poland sends the message that it will block Ukraine’s EU accession because it fears competition from Ukraine’s huge agricultural industry.”

“Ukraine does not want to negotiate with Warsaw directly and frankly, but is exploiting EU legal commitments extended to help the country against EU member states.” vs. “Ukraine did take a few steps back in the grain dispute, accepting a temporary export ban, but it is not going to backtrack constantly and is ready to defend its interests in a legal way.”

Inside and Outside Sources

Thirdly, such narratives and conspiratorial thinking are not pure disinformation, but are based on false expectations, fatigue, and the traumas of Ukrainians and Poles.

That’s why these narratives and conspiratorial thinking could easily substitute for a reality based on the common interests of Poland and Ukraine, and obscure the challenges and problems that both countries should address jointly as the number one priority.

This is exactly what is going on now in the Ukrainian and Polish public spheres, very likely facilitated by the Kremlin’s troll factories. For more than a decade, a main goal of the Russian propaganda apparatus has been not to create pro-Russian Poles or Ukrainians, but to spark mistrust, question the alliances, and shift the center of gravity of public debates toward emotions instead of facts.

We could end up in a very difficult situation, where vital decisions for Europe, in which the role and place of Ukraine and Poland will be key elements, will be made based on a substitute, cognitively disturbed version of reality framed by hostile information operations. This version of reality has nothing to do with the fundamental interests of Poland, Ukraine, or the EU.At least two such decisions are on the table now: EU enlargement to the east and building new security architecture on NATO’s eastern flank. Are these stakes not big enough to make Kyiv and Warsaw calm down and sit at the table together with the EU for an adult conversation? Without a doubt, Russia will do everything possible for this not to happen.

…

Dmytro Tuzhanskyi is the director of the Ukraine-based Institute for Central European Strategy (ICES).

Adam Lelonek is the program officer for the Beacon Project of the International Republican Institute.