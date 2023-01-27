Values and deeds: Thoughts on the art of war in our time.

Last month, in Taiwan, it was a struggle to get used to the noise of jet fighters waking me up in the morning. I asked my friend whether this was normal. “Not normal, but still fine” was her answer.

I wondered what it must be like to live every day with the thought that your country might be invaded. A week was enough for my nerves. I was not keen to repeat my last escape from a war zone. It turned out it was just a signal to China, whose planes were then trespassing into Taiwanese aerospace, that Taiwan was ready to rebuff them.

But how much did this “signal” cost? Were it not for the threats, perhaps an equivalent amount could be used to build roads, modernize hospitals, upgrade schools? Humans seem to be willing to spend money to identify solutions for problems that they have themselves created out of nothing.

Apart from politicians boosting their egos, and a few businessmen hoping to upgrade to billionaire (from modest millionaire), would the average Taiwanese, or Chinese, gain if this island “moved” into China?

Another disturbing thought struck me. Those concerned with climate change (and I include myself) sometimes engage in a perverse exercise of gently blaming one another for their CO2 emissions to try and make themselves feel less guilty about their own footprints. I bike everywhere, my neighbor goes vegan, and so on. But how much would I need to bike to compensate for a single supersonic jet ride in Taiwan or the umpteenth rocket that Putin distractedly drops onto the next Ukrainian building?

So here we go, enjoying the sound of supersonic jets in the early hours or alarms telling Ukrainians to run to the metro station, all because of someone’s desire to decide what country deserves to live, which people deserve to be free and which do not.

Once Upon a War

When I was little, my grandma used to condescendingly remark that my generation was lucky because we had never experienced war. Back then, “If the USSR and America start tossing missiles, we, in Europe, are in the middle,” one of my teachers said.

We never saw that, and I grew up with the illusion that war was some sort of alien thing. I was horrified at the events in Yugoslavia and outraged when NATO started bombing. I’ve worked in conflict areas, but, still, I somehow considered war as some sort of “state of exception” and my grandma’s words were still tickling my ears.

February 2022 changed everything. I put the pieces together and realized, finally, that war has always been around me, part of us and of human history since forever. Rwanda, Bosnia, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Kuwait, Iraq, Georgia, Chechnya. But also Myanmar, Xinjiang, Afghanistan, and more. In one way or another, people died and are dying for no particular reason but being at the wrong time in the wrong place. It’s just that they were too far away for me to feel them on my skin.

The Evil That Men Do Lives After Them

There is nothing particularly novel in a psycho, and his gang, at the head of a country. But when this gang has access to a nuclear arsenal and invades its neighbor, which also happens to be yours, there are no historical precedents to refer to and it is of little use to predict the outcome. After all, how would World War II have ended if Hitler

eventually had gotten his hands on the “if I go, you all go with me” button?

But one thing is clear. Not only are we making history now; we are deciding, through our deeds (or lack thereof), what the next generations will inherit in terms of historical precedents and values.

As it turned out, Putin is the antithesis of the values I grew up with and those a united Europe was built on. Peace, freedom, tolerance, civil liberties, mobility, opportunities, friendship, and respect for your neighbors. To those who say the European Union’s pursuit of these aims is far from ideal, I agree. But it is one thing to try and make mistakes, another thing to openly and deliberately oppose values such as freedom and tolerance.

I have my hopes. I believe there are ways to stop Russia, not only Putin, and to find a long-term solution to the war and the risk of further invasions beyond simply allowing the country to replace one elite with another, more moderate but still mad, which will, sooner or later, attempt something similar. But just as there are no guarantees that my hopes will come true, there is also no guarantee that the result would be advantageous for Europe and its citizens in the short term.

I do not see, however, any alternatives. Giving up hope, and action, would also mean to deny all the values I grew up with, that have shaped my way of thinking, my beliefs, and my life. If the Europe that I know does not stand up for freedom, it is no longer the Europe I know, grew up in, and believe in, and that’s something I fear more than a military defeat.

“The fact that you are free is not your achievement, but rather a failure on our side.”

– Felix Dzerzhinsky

…

Abel Polese is a researcher, trainer, writer, manager, and fundraiser. He has worked on questions of development, (informal) governance, identity, the shadow economy, corruption, and reciprocity in the former USSR, Asia, and Latin America. He is the author of The SCOPUS Diaries and the (il)logics of Academic Survival.