Speech meant to intimidate and wound flourishes in media and online, but you’d hardly know it from reading police reports or court documents.

Headlines in Bosnia and Herzegovina often cite hate speech these days. Hate speech of a specific kind: Of the 125 hate-motivated incidents recorded by the OSCE’s Bosnian “Hate Monitor” in the first 10 months of 2021, most of the victims were targeted for their ethnicity or religion.

By contrast, victims of hate speech in neighboring Serbia are predominantly LGBTQ people and Roma. In Montenegro, one survey indicates that hateful words most often have referred to migrants, journalists, and the political opposition.

Another difference is that under Bosnia’s decentralized constitutional setup, the legal basis to punish hate speech varies from region to region. Article 145a of the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina applies to the most complex cases and applies nationwide (the two entities and the Brcko District have separate criminal codes). As amended in 2015, Article 145a makes it a criminal offense to incite national, racial, or religious hatred, discord, or intolerance. Violators can be sentenced to three months to three years in prison.

The law also prohibits incitement to violence or hatred against people or groups based on race, color, religion, origin, or national or ethnic affiliation.

Vildana Dzekman, a lawyer with the BH Journalists Association, says these provisions are insufficient.

“Our legal remedies do not protect all the bases of hate speech that someone can be exposed to. Lately, journalists have been particularly exposed to hate speech, and hate speech has become more and more present in the online space, which is not yet sufficiently regulated in Bosnia,” Dzekman said.

Simply put, the state can prosecute and convict individuals who spread hate speech based on ethnic, religious, or racial intolerance. Someone who targets women, LGBTQ people, or minorities, however, likely will escape punishment because these categories are not recognized in the hate speech law (although they are in the Republika Srpska entity).

“Many think that this is a narrow framework, and that the legal definitions should be extended,” Dzekman said.

Hate speech cases sent to prosecutors can run on indefinitely, media lawyer Vildana Dzekman says. Photo via her Facebook page.

In July, the outgoing high representative for Bosnia, Valentin Inzko, used his extensive power to do this for a specific kind of hate speech, when he amended Article 145a to criminalize glorification of war criminals or denial of genocide or war crimes.

Cases Rarely Reach the Courtroom

Since Article 145a came into force almost six years ago, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina – the highest criminal court, above the entity courts – has heard just two cases based on it. One defendant was acquitted. The other pleaded guilty to defecating outside a mosque and threatening the imam on social media.

State prosecutors are currently handling three cases of suspected hate speech concerning a Serb nationalist organization and two individuals.

Public interest in the case against Jasmin Mulahusic, a frequent poster of provocative messages online, is running high, partly because he supports the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), the major party representing Bosniaks, and typically aims his criticism at its political opponents. He is charged with “spreading insulting messages on national and religious grounds” on social media and distributing photos and videos “that spread national and religious hatred and intolerance between the peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” according to the state prosecutor’s office.

Mulahusic was arrested in September while trying to leave Bosnia for his home in Luxembourg. The court rejected a request to keep him in custody.

The main target of Mulahusic’s attacks on Facebook was an Interior Ministry official in the Federation entity, Ervin Musinovic, whom Mulahusic called a traitor and an enemy of Bosniaks.Musinovic told Transitions he expects that the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be guided by the precedent of the municipal court in Ljubuski, where Jurica Pavlovic, a member of the Bosnian military, was found guilty under the Federation criminal code.On Facebook, Pavlovic called the writer and current Bosnian ambassador to the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Martina Mlinarevic, a traitor and an enemy of Croats.

Lejla Turcilo, a professor and head of the communications department in Sarajevo University’s political science faculty, reported hate speech and attacks on her after a one-year smear campaign against her turned into death threats.

Two Bosniak websites described Turcilo as a genocide denier and alleged that she arranged internships for her students at media outlets that deny the Srebrenica genocide. Turcilo’s faculty issued a statement clarifying that other professors, not Turcilo, decide where to place student interns.

Turcilo says she is a target of “digital assassination.” First, an attempt to “destroy your reputation via digital platforms, and then completely degrade and exclude you from public space,” she said. “The mere number of people who contacted me and told me that this had also happened to them is proof that we need to start talking about it because it has become so widespread.”

The defendant in the third case, Fatmir Alispahic, was accused of inciting and spreading hatred toward migrants and among the three constituent peoples of Bosnia in texts and videos he posted in 2019 and 2020 on Antimigrant.ba, where he is administrator and content editor, and on social networks.

In one post, Alispahic called for the “hordes of migrants” to be beaten and “cast out like mad dogs,” and declared: “We will beat them, get rid of them, persecute them until they disappear from our country.”

Illegal in Banja Luka, OK in Sarajevo

The criminal codes of the Federation entity and the Brcko District treat hate speech roughly the same as does state-level legislation. Republika Srpska defines hate speech more broadly, also including incitement of hatred on grounds of gender, sexual orientation, and disability, whether in traditional or social media or in a public place.

The police in Republika Srpska handle cases of hate speech in two ways: as security threats or as public provocation and incitement to violence and hatred. As in other regions, it is rare for an alleged hate speech incident to make its way through the justice system. Entity police acted on 10 cases with elements of hate speech during the first nine months of 2021, according to police spokeswoman Mirna Miljanovic. In two cases, police passed their findings to the prosecutor’s office and are investing one other.

Justice Brandishes a Dull Sword

The painfully slow turning of Bosnia’s wheels of justice is one reason hate crimes go unreported, says Lana Prlic, a young parliamentarian representing the Social Democratic Party in the Federation entity’s legislature.

She was targeted by thousands of hateful and offensive comments after posting a photo of herself getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in September and urging others to do the same.

“My political party called on the relevant security authorities to deal with what happened,” she told Transitions. “All the comments are public and available for everyone to read and see who those people are. However, the criminal process is slow, and I sincerely doubt that anything will be done about it.”

The police and other investigative agencies do their jobs in hate speech cases, but the sluggish work of prosecutors makes the process meaningless, she said. “You have to wait several months, even years for the prosecutor’s office to issue an order [to investigate].”

Dzekman echoed those comments. “In many cases that we have reported, investigations are still ongoing, and it is very difficult to find the perpetrator behind these attacks; and cases sent to prosecutors run on indefinitely,” she said. And if the accused is convicted, they usually receive only a minimal penalty, she added.

Prlic says she is used to hate speech as a public figure, but the reaction to her vaccination post is the first time she’s faced such a barrage of insults and threats, mostly from people using their full names.

“When we talk about hate speech, it is a collective responsibility,” she said. “I personally do not consider myself to be in danger, but we must ask ourselves how hate speech affects people in other spheres of society and what consequences it can have on someone’s health and life. Only through sanctions and education about what hate speech is and what freedom of speech is can we put an end to this.”

She sees a ray of hope in her party colleague Irfan Cengic’s proposal to the Federation legislature to declare the internet a public space. This already is law in the Republika Srpska entity. Cengic argues that such a law is needed “because offenses against public order have a greater reach on the internet than on the streets.”

Update: On 19 November, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina acquitted Alispahic of charges of spreading national, racial, and religious hatred and intolerance. In the first-instance ruling, which can be appealed, Judge Goran Radevic said the statements Alispahic posted fell within the scope of permitted media discourse and were protected by the right to freedom of speech.

Sladjan Tomic is a journalist based in Sarajevo. He covers politics, human rights, social topics, and media policy for Mediacentar Sarajevo and BUKA magazine in Banja Luka.