The Big Story: Ukrainian Grain Export Talks to Continue

What happened: As word of a possible Russia-Ukraine export deal emerged yesterday despite news of many civilian casualties in Russian attacks, Washington reassured banks, shippers, and insurers they would not risk breaching sanctions rules if they facilitated Russian food and fertilizer exports, Reuters reports. Ukrainian, Russian, and UN officials made some progress at the Turkish-brokered talks Wednesday and agreed to meet again next week with the aim of lifting some sanctions on Russian food and fertilizer exports if Moscow lifts its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Al Jazeera reported.

More context: Russia’s cruise missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia yesterday killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100. Rescuers continue to search the rubble for survivors. Kyiv has denied Moscow’s claim that top Ukrainian military officials and foreign arms suppliers were meeting in the building hit in the attack, Nikkei.com reports. A British aid worker detained by Russia’s allies in the breakaway Donetsk region under suspicion of being a mercenary has died due to “illness and stress,” the UK’s inews writes, citing Russian state media.

Worth noting: France could face a complete shutoff of Russian gas, President Emmanuel Macron said in a Bastille Day interview yesterday. The government was preparing a plan to save energy, starting with switching off streetlights, he said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Two mass graves containing the ashes of more than 8,000 people have been found near the former German Soldau concentration camp in Poland. A prosecutor with the Polish Institute of National Remembrance said the graves found in Dzialdowo, 160 kilometers north of Warsaw, contained 17.5 tons of human ashes, Euronews and AFP report. The remains of 15,000 prisoners and political opponents of the Nazi regime have previously been found in 11 mass graves at the site.

Southeastern Europe

Serbian authorities detained 85 migrants yesterday in the same area that has recently seen two violent clashes between smuggling gangs. Police said they found guns, knives, ammunition, and other weapons during a sweep in Subotica, near the border with Hungary, ABC News reports. On 23 June, one person was injured when rival gangs fired on each other in a migrant camp near Sombor, and on 2 July, fighting between two groups of migrants left one person dead. That incident “also involved migrant smugglers from Afghanistan and Pakistan,” AP reported.

A Romanian union has slated Hungary’s Wizz Air for low pay, chaotic management, and a lack of job security in the latest piece of bad publicity for the budget carrier. The Romanian branch of the Flight Personnel Union previously hit out when CEO Jozsef Varadi asked pilots who complained about fatigue to go “the extra mile,” Travel Radar writes.

Slovenia will soon become the first country in Central and Eastern Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. In a groundbreaking ruling last week, AP reports, the country’s Constitutional Court found the current legal bans on same-sex couples marrying and adopting children to be unconstitutional, and ordered parliament to amend the law within six months. Existing law permits same-sex partners to enter into civil unions, Total Slovenia News writes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainians sent to Russian filtration centers “often simply disappear” if interrogators believe they have links to the Ukrainian military or government, according to the findings of experts outlined in a new OSCE report. There are about 20 such facilities in Russian-occupied Ukraine, according to OSCE representative to Ukraine Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk. The military in the Donetsk “people’s republic” said more than 33,000 people passed through one filtration center there by 17 May, the OSCE report states.

Hackers linked to Russia have hit on a novel way to infect Ukrainian computers. Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes says the UAC hacking group is almost certainly behind a phishing campaign spread by fake messages about job offers or drives to help Ukrainian war victims, Cybernews writes. This makes their devices vulnerable to Cobalt Strike malware, which can steal personal information stored on web browsers.

Moldova plans to replace its aging military equipment – some of it five or six decades old – with lighter, more mobile weaponry, Defense Ministry State Secretary Valeriu Mija told BIRN. Moldova – with Russian troops stationed in the separatist Transdniester region – currently spends only 0.4 percent of annual GDP, about 40 million euros, on defense, much less than its neighbors, BIRN says. A 40 million euro contribution from the EU will help modernize its forces.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijani gas imports to Europe could balloon under a draft deal with the European Union. EUobserver writes that the draft text mentions increased shipments of Caspian Sea gas – at least 20 billion cubic meters annually by 2027 – to the EU “and, potentially, to Western Balkan countries … to increase diversification.” The deal must be approved by the governments involved and could change, Reuters notes.

