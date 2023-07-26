Young people in Hungary who dare to take on the governing party face all kinds of abuse. A video report from Telex.

“Foul-mouthed child soldier!” “Ditzy little girl!” “Slut!” – if those slurs aren’t enough, they get photographed up their skirts or threatened with jail time. This is how the authorities are treating teenage girls who criticize the government. In 2018, Blanka Nagy spoke out against the overtime law, which had raised the maximum number of overtime hours. Last year on 23 October, Lili Pankotai performed in support of teachers; recently, Bíborka Sas threw an empty plastic bottle at police after being tear-gassed. Telex asked their parents how their teenager’s active involvement in public life has affected their family.

…

Julia Halsz is a video journalist for Telex, where this article was originally published. Translated by Dominic Spadacene. Telex is now Hungary’s largest community-funded news source, supported almost exclusively by readers. Donations can be made via Telex’s site. Republished by permission.