Plus: Russian MP posits nuking Azerbaijan, prosecuting hate speech in Czechia, and more.

The Big Story: Red Cross Plans to Help Civilians in Mariupol

What happened: A bus convoy for evacuating civilians was on the way to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister announced today, DW reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Moscow agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to the city, which has been devastated by weeks of Russian bombings and where tens of thousands remain trapped.

More context: Mariupol will likely fall under the invaders’ control within days, according to the latest analysis from the ISW, a U.S.-based research institution. According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia has admitted using thermobaric weapons in Ukraine; the fuel-air bombs use oxygen in the surrounding air for high-temperature explosions that are significantly more deadly than conventional bombs of equal size.

Worth noting: About 160,000 civilians are trapped in Mariupol, and the number of children that Russian forces have killed in Ukraine continues to increase, Ukraine’s ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said Tuesday, according to EUobserver. An ICRC building in Mariupol, clearly marked with a large red cross visible from above, was bombed earlier this month, AP reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech Constitutional Court has ruled that long-term harassment and hate speech via email qualifies as a serious crime, Romea.cz reports. Attorney Klara Kalibova received 114 emails over a three-month period in 2020 from a man, unnamed in the report, that were full of threats, defamatory messages, and porn. The man sent images of gallows, mentioned executions of Muslims and “traitors of the nation,” and emailed “disgusting pornographic content,” the court found. Kalibova filed the constitutional complaint after a Prague district court and the Municipal Court of Appeal ruled that the hate speech was just a misdemeanor, and the man was never punished.

During Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s time in office, the country’s firms have been on an international investment splurge that has now reached Albania, according to BIRN. Since Orban came to power in 2010, Hungarian companies, some linked to his ruling Fidesz party that receive lucrative state contracts, have made significant corporate buyouts in Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. More recently, the Hungarian corporation 4iG bought out Albania’s second- and third-largest telecommunications companies, while the banking group OTP purchased the Albanian subsidiary of Greece’s Alpha Bank.

Southeastern Europe

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced today that he is stepping down as head of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) ahead of elections this weekend, according to N1. “Ten years at the head of a party is a long period,” Vucic said, “a period in which the SNS did not lose anywhere … it’s time for someone else to devote themselves.”

Slovenia will not comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree that “unfriendly” countries pay for gas in rubles. At the EU summit meeting in Brussels today, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said “I don’t think anybody in Europe knows what rubles look like, nobody will pay in rubles,” Investing.com reports. Meanwhile German Chancellor Olaf Scholzgot Putin to personally retract his demand in a phone call, the chancellor’s office said yesterday, according to DW. Payments will instead be paid in euros to Russia’s Gazprom Bank, which is not currently subject to sanctions.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian FSB intelligence agency would get automatic access to passenger data from taxis and other ride services under a bill proposed by the Russian Ministry of Transport, according to the Russian news agency RBC cited by bne Intellinews. The ministry may want the information to keep better track of the expanding gig economy, but it’s unclear why the FSB – the successor to the infamous KGB – needs access to customer data, the report notes. Facial recognition systems were installed in the Moscow subway system last year, supposedly to facilitate paying fares, though critics said it was another way for the Kremlin to monitor citizens.

Central Asia

A host of a Russian radio station’s affiliate in Kazakhstan stirred up controversy by posting on social media that Putin should send troops to Kazakhstan, Eurasianet reports. In a Facebook discussion, Europa Plus Kazakhstan host Lyubov Panova wrote “If you keep [yapping] so much, we’ll call Uncle Vova for help,” alluding to Putin. She was fired after the comments and police are investigating, while Europa Plus announced its dedication to “the democracy, unity, independence and [territorial] integrity of Kazakhstan” and said “the positions expressed by our employee Lyubov Panova on her personal social media accounts are in no way associated with policies of our radio station.”

The Caucasus

A member of Russia’s parliament seemed to threaten to use nuclear weapons on Azerbaijan, Eurasianet reports. Duma member Mikhail Delyagin posted a poll on social media on 27 March for people to vote on whether Russia should “destroy Azerbaijan’s oil industry with a nuclear weapon.” The post came after a state television broadcast the same day where Delyagin called Azerbaijan a “satellite of the Americans,” a “Turkish proxy,” and “a real threat,” adding “If people don’t understand words, then maybe we need to take action.” Authorities officially disavowed the comments. “Russian politicians need to refrain from making emotional statements” about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, “where Russia is making great efforts to normalize the situation,” presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said Tuesday.

