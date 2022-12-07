The Russian invasion was the impetus to raise the country’s already impressive array of digital public services to a higher level.

The day Russian bombs started falling in his native Ukraine, IT technician Sergey June, his girlfriend, sister, and co-worker fled Kyiv for their lives, leaving much of their belongings behind.

As they raced westward ahead of the advancing enemy forces, carrying only the bare necessities, it was their digital IDs – called DIIA – loaded into their smartphones that helped steer them safely across the war-torn country.

“When you have packed your whole life into a relatively small car, it’s really hard to keep your passport and all of the documents with you,” said June, in a recent interview. “So it was a huge mess, and that’s why it was really nice to have DIIA. You can just reach out on your phone.”

DIIA, a Ukrainian acronym for “State and Me” that also means “action” in the Slavic language, is one way Ukraine is helping people uprooted by war and whose physical documents may be destroyed or lost.

Coming after a years-long international push for “e-governance” in the country, Ukraine is now reaping the benefits of its digital transformation as electronic services are adapted into essential wartime tools, especially with millions seeking emergency shelter in neighboring countries or displaced in other, safer, cities within Ukraine.

Regional Leaders

Digital know-how is helping some former Soviet states integrate into the global economy as they offer high-tech solutions that are being integrated in the European Union, the United States, and beyond.

The small Baltic country of Estonia, for one, which also emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, is where Skype was invented. Estonia also has more startups per person than Silicon Valley and spearheaded e-residency.

“After Estonia, Ukraine is probably the most digitized country in Europe,” said Ambassador Matti Maasikas, an Estonian who heads the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, via email.

A screen shot of the DIIA Instagram page.

“This is part of what has enabled Ukraine to keep the state functioning amid Russia’s full-scale war,” Maasikas said. “This is why it is key for us, with a view to Europe’s security and development as a whole, to help Ukraine defend itself against cyberattacks and make its digital excellence durable.”

Ukraine’s digital transformation was already well underway before Russian troops descended on the country on 24 February.

While there were small initiatives beginning in 2012, it was after the 2014 uprising that led to the ouster of Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovych that Ukraine fully began its journey into modernizing its administration into its own version of e-governance.

Through e-governance, state services are accessible to citizens online. Updating its antiquated local government offices, Ukraine built hundreds of new service centers and administration buildings. With assistance from the EU and its member states, most significantly Estonia, Ukraine’s first step toward e-governance was building a digital infrastructure system called Trembita that connected these new service centers.

Named after traditional wooden horns that play a large role in Ukrainian folk music, Trembita is modeled after the Estonian X-Road system that was developed in the late 1990s and helped make the small country of 1.3 million a leader in e-governance technology.

With state agencies across the country using different software or systems, Trembita works as a connective tissue, in which state registries exchange documents or information from databases while still remaining independent from one another.

Impervious to Attack

In March, a month after the invasion, the EU launched an 11-month long, 10.8 million-euro support project to bolster Ukraine’s cyber defense and secure its e-governance systems.

The project is overseen by Estonia’s E-Governance Academy (EGA), a non-profit, joint initiative of the Estonian government, the Open Society Institute, and the United Nations Development Program, which helped develop Trembita and has been active in Ukraine since 2012.

A decade after Ukraine’s initial push into e-governance, Trembita has proven a robust system capable of withstanding Russian attacks.

Mari Pedak, Ukraine’s team leader at the EGA, said that by relying on a spread-out collection of databases, no one Russian hack will prove catastrophic to Trembita and the country’s digital services.

“It is especially important in wartime, especially in cyber war because the first cyber war was against Estonia in 2007,” said Pedak, whose team is still based in Kyiv. “Nothing happened’’ with Estonia’s X-Road “because it’s not possible to destroy the system,” Pedak said.

In 2007, Russian hackers targeted websites of Estonian banks, ministries, newspapers, and the parliament. Seen by many as one of the first instances of cyberwarfare, the hacks proved widespread but not devastating, Pedak said, because of the resilient nature of the X-Road system.

While the advances in e-governance herald digital security, it was DIIA that proved vital to helping Ukrainians reach safety as the invasion got bloodier, cutting communication lines and electricity and uprooting millions of lives. Now, Estonia is considering its own DIIA project emulating Ukraine’s system.

A Wealth of Services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy established the Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2019, which moved many public services online and launched DIIA in 2020.

Now serving over 18 million Ukrainians, even in some occupied areas and those outside the country, DIIA allows citizens to store important documents such as drivers’ licenses, passports, and insurance information. Other services, including banking and tax payments, were later added as Ukraine became the first nation to give digital IDs the same legal recognition as physical IDs.

And as the war erupted, the ministry quickly introduced new services, with more being added throughout the year to help people navigate the crisis, said Slava Banik, the head of e-services development at the Digital Transformation Ministry.

In total, 14 digital documents can now be stored on DIIA with 20 online services available, including one that people can use to report destroyed and damaged homes and buildings that the Ministry of Infrastructure will use to help plan future rebuilding projects.

DIIA users can also go to a chatbot via the Telegram app and submit observations of Russian troop movements as well as buy war bonds to help finance the country’s military. They can watch streamed Ukrainian news to find out the latest on the war effort.

“The day after the invasion, we already started development of new features because we fully understand our responsibility,” said Banik, adding that the war has proven how vital digitalization is, when so many physical assets have been destroyed or are unreachable.

“It’s the right way to stay in touch with people because offline offices could be unavailable, they could be destroyed, and they could be held by the occupiers,” Banik said.

While many features serve to assist citizens during the war, DIIA has also become a tool for the government to raise morale. In the summer, 1 million Ukrainians tuned in to watch the Eurovision music contest directly on the app. Another feature is a game where players can control unmanned drones and attack incoming waves of enemy trucks and tanks.

“When families were staying in the shelters they just could give the phone to the kids to play and that was great,” Banik said.

With the war into its 10th month, Ukraine is looking to the future, when it can share its experiences with other European countries to strengthen digital integrity and transform identification processes and how relations with bureaucracy are conducted, Banik said.

A Digital Lifeline

But for now, surviving the present is foremost in Ukrainians’ minds.

As missile strikes across Ukraine signaled the start of Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II, IT tech June threw his belongings into his car and joined the crawling traffic out of Kyiv.

Along the way, to the western Ukrainian town of Truskavets, where June’s company was offering temporary housing to employees, his car was stopped dozens of times at roadblocks manned by police and volunteer militias.

Each time, June flashed his phone-installed DIIA, confirming his identity, and was allowed to continue on even as Russian forces advanced behind him.

Then as the weeks dragged on, the app also became a way for affected Ukrainians to receive aid payments from the government. When June received his share of assistance, he donated it directly to the Ukrainian army, another service included in DIIA.

“For me, as a Ukrainian, I know that I live as long as my army lives,” said June, who has since returned to the capital city. “That’s why I support it.”

Lachlan Hyatt is a freelance journalist currently conducting a Fulbright grant project on politics, cyber-technology, and security in the Baltic region.