When a teenager swayed by extremist beliefs shot two men dead outside a gay bar in the center of Bratislava, many Slovaks reacted with an outpouring of grief and sympathy. This essay muses on the courage it took to open the bar in the face of public disapproval. – Transitions

Teplaren changed my life. Teplaren is not just a bar, it is also Roman Samotny as a person. Teplaren is also the meetings and parties he organized.

It was at one of his events, sometimes also called Teplaren and sometimes called something else, that I met my partner David. Next year we’re getting married. It’s about time – we’ve been together for 10 years.

Hailing from England, David was in Bratislava as an exchange student and sometime in early November 2013 he read online that tourists should avoid the neighborhood of Petrzalka. But there was a safe place there, an event organized by Roman Samotny.

Nobody wanted to speak with David in English. When he was done dancing and was already reaching for his coat, I approached him. We have been speaking ever since.

Roman had a lot of courage when he tried to transform his events into a permanent venue, located on Zamocka street, leading right to Bratislava Castle and the parliament building.

It is one thing to organize events that are part of the night, ones that nobody sees. It’s an entirely different thing to open a bar that is part of the street, and is seen by everyone.

Something in the back of my mind was telling me that this was risky business. It was also telling me that I was glad that somebody was this courageous, was taking risks. I’m glad for all of us queer people.

You need to have incredible inner strength in order to extend a hand to a society that is insulting and humiliating you. Because that is exactly what it means to start up an openly gay bar on a well-lit street, not somewhere underground or on a back street.

Roman was trying to disarm society with sheer humanity. With an extended hand, he was trying to disarm a crowd that is insulting you and humiliating you.

What are the things we will lose if we lose Teplaren?

It’s just about everything. We lose the possibility of reconciliation.

Because we gay people are not going to disappear.

Together with Roman, Juraj Vankulic and Matus Horvath had the courage to extend a hand to the crowd. They had the magnanimity to overlook what the crowd looked like at first sight, because they hoped the extended hand would disarm it.

Roman, we all thank you so much, and I’m sure that Juraj and Matus felt the same way.

Let us remember that only one lonely soul refused your extended hand with actual violence, and let us maintain the hope that it was not all of the crowd, however hard it may be in these sad moments.

We have to maintain the hope that it is possible to live together.

Let us not maintain the legacy of that lonely soul. Once we are done crying, let us try and keep the legacy of Juraj and Matus. Let us try to extend a hand.

…

Radoslav Augustin is the product manager for the Slovak news site Dennik N. This article originally appeared on his Facebook page and on Dennik N and is republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.

Photos of memorial services for the victims from Teplaren’s Facebook page.