While Fidesz leaders claim that Hungary is a committed member of NATO, the government’s press keeps spewing forth mass quantities of the Russian narrative. From Telex.

In this video from Telex, one of Hungary’s leading independent media, several key points are covered:

1. While the Hungarian government insists it condemns Russia’s war in Ukraine, media connected to the government and its leaders continue to spread pro-Russian viewpoints.

2. These narratives, which have included attacks on the United States and the Ukrainian political leadership, have swayed public perception of the war.

3. While it has been almost five years since the creation of the government-friendly media holding KESMA, Fidesz politicians deny there is a connection with the party.

4. Hungary is unique in following the official stance of NATO and its Western allies toward Russia but is also promoting pro-Russian information through official or semi-official channels – an attempt to be “on both sides of the barricade” in this war.

Tamas Fabian, Mate Szilagyi, Mate Filler, and Tamas Szilli are journalists at Telex, where this article was originally published. Translation by Andrea Horvath Kavai. Telex is now Hungary's largest community-funded news source, supported almost exclusively by readers. Republished by permission.