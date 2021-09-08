Plus, Bulgarian tsar loses restitution fight, Russian tech giant censored, and more.

The Big Story: Hungary’s Orban Could Face First Serious Challenger

What happened: Six Hungarian opposition parties say they will hold primaries to choose a united candidate for prime minister to take on long-serving Viktor Orban in next year’s parliamentary election. “Nothing like this has ever happened before in Hungary,” election specialist Robert Laszlo of the Political Capital think tank told Euronews. “The primary is part of this new cooperation between parties,” he added. The opposition will also run individual candidates in all single-member constituencies, Euronews says. Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party has won three successive elections and controls more than two-thirds of parliament.

More context: The opposition parties will hold a primary later this month, with a second round expected to take place in October. Five candidates representing parties across the political spectrum will run after collecting the required minimum of 20,000 signatures, Hungary Today says. The front runner, according to the Financial Times, is Budapest’s green-liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, ahead of European Parliament Vice-President Klara Dobrev and Peter Jakab, leader of Jobbik, a once far-right party that has successfully broadened its base.

Worth noting: Karacsony’s 2019 win in the capital marked a rare electoral loss for Fidesz, which until then had swept every local, national, and European election for a decade. Polls indicate that a united opposition candidate could run neck and neck against Orban.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Three Central European leaders have called on the European Union to take a common stand against Afghan migration in the wake of the Taliban takeover. “There is really no place for them in Europe,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said after meeting his Austrian and Slovak counterparts yesterday, RFE/RL reports. Czechia, along with Poland and Hungary, was a leading opponent of the EU’s ultimately failed plan to rehouse hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers across the bloc during the migration wave of the mid-2010s. “A better alternative is a solution making the people stay in Afghanistan,” Babis said, according to Euractiv. Austria will contribute $21.3 million to help Afghans in countries neighboring Afghanistan, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. “We will try to moderate their suffering, but we agree the year 2015 should not happen again. We are against illegal migration and we will fight traffickers,” he said.

Southeastern Europe

Roma living near an enormous landfill in Romania say the EU-mandated cleanup of the site is failing to meet environmental standards. The city of Cluj-Napoca began work on closing the Pata Rat landfill in 2015, and in 2019 local authorities declared the problem solved, Deutsche Welle writes. Yet two “temporary” landfills started on the site in 2015 continue to grow. “All these toxic substances went into the soil, into the groundwater. Everything in the area is polluted,” researcher Ciprian-Valentin Nodis said. About 1,500 people live in makeshift housing near the site. Some Roma who used to eke out a living picking out reusable items from the dump have lost income since the main part was closed down, DW says. In 2018, the European Court of Justice issued a judgment against Romania for failing to close 68 environmentally risky landfills, AFP reported.





Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian tech company Yandex says it will appeal a court judgment restricting its search engine’s use of a term associated with jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An arbitration court in Moscow accepted the Russian government’s argument that it owns exclusive rights to the term “Smart Voting” and barred Yandex from showing results for the term on its search engine, Forbes writes. Navalny supporters use the term for a website that recommends opposition candidates they believe have the best chance of defeating ruling United Russia candidates in next week’s parliamentary elections . Yandex said yesterday it had removed the website from its search engine to comply with the government ban, Euronews reports.





Central Asia

Female students will be allowed to wear headscarves in Uzbekistan, in what Education Minister Sherzod Shermatov said was a necessary move to ensure every child got a secular education. Shermatov said “many parents” had appealed for a lifting of the ban on religious clothing in schools, AFP reports. Examples that Shermatov presented suggested girls would not be allowed to cover their chin. Eurasianet notes that a law adopted in July ended the provision barring all but registered clerics from wearing religious clothing in public. The law, however, still does not permit the teaching of religious doctrines in public schools. In recent years, the authorities have broken up many clandestine religion classes, Eurasianet says.

The Caucasus