Plus, unvaccinated people risk being fired in Latvia, renewable energy in Serbia, and more.

The Big Story: Hungarian Lawmaker Admits Government Purchased Israeli Spying Software

What happened: Hungarian lawmaker Lajos Kosa, who chairs the parliament’s Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement, acknowledged yesterday that Hungary had purchased Pegasus spyware from Israeli company NSO Group, Deutsche Welle reports. Kosa, who is a member of the ruling Fidesz party, insisted the government had not used the software to spy on Hungarians.

More context: A collaborative investigation headed by French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories that came out last July reported that Budapest used the military-grade spyware from NSO Group to infiltrate the digital devices of a range of targets that included at least 10 lawyers, one opposition politician, and at least five journalists.

Worth noting: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has denied knowing about any such data collection taking place and has dismissed allegations that the government illegally spied on citizens, RFE/RL reports. Also this week, the United States put NSO Group on a trade blacklist, saying the firm’s software was behind “transnational repression” carried out by foreign governments.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Latvian parliament voted yesterday to allow employers to dismiss workers who are required to get the coronavirus vaccination but refuse to do so, AP reports. Initially required for workers in the health care, education, and social care sectors, vaccination certificates are now also mandatory for all jobs involving contact with customers or in cases when the employer considers the certificate necessary for other reasons. The new legislation allows employers to suspend workers who lack the required certificates as long as other accommodations cannot be made, such as allowing them to work from home. The worsening coronavirus situation in Latvia has led to the introduction of a night curfew, shop closures, and a ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings including entertainment, sports and cultural events.

Authorities in Bratislava voted for the establishment of a new nature reserve in Slovakia to protect old growth forests, according to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WFF). The Old Growth Forest Reserve is the result of efforts by WWF Slovakia and the NGO Prales, which worked together on a petition last year that received more than 30,000 signatures in support of the establishing the reserve. Becoming official on 1 December, the reserve includes 76 state-owned forests in various parts of Slovakia covering a total area of over 6,400 hectares. The WWF notes that Slovakia’s establishment of the reserve is in accordance with the Carpathian Convention and the EU’s biodiversity strategy for 2030, which says “all of the EU’s remaining primary and old-growth forests should be strictly protected.”

Southeastern Europe

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) has criticized Bulgaria’s failure to take action on severe problems related to its social care institutions and psychiatric hospitals, Euractiv reports. “Despite reiterated recommendations, persons with psychiatric disorders and learning disabilities in such homes can still be found abandoned in dirty dormitories, on dirty beds, surrounded by an all-pervading nauseating stench of urine and covered in flies crawling over them,” the CPT said in a report released yesterday. It also noted staff shortages in the institutions, which “is a result of decades of neglect and lack of support from the Bulgarian authorities.” The report was based on CPT visits to 10 out of 12 Bulgarian state psychiatric hospitals and 16 social care institutions, according to Euractiv.

Serbia must invest 17 billion euros in renewable energy sources like hydroelectric and solar power in the next two decades to meet rising demand, Reuters reports. Energy and Mining Minister Zorana Mihajlovic, who is also Serbia’s vice premier, told Reuters in an interview yesterday that the country’s transition from coal to cleaner energy sources will take time, since Serbia currently produces two thirds of its electricity via thermal power plants. “By 2040 or 2050 we should have zero lignite [coal consumption] … while building new [production] capacities at the same time,” Mihajlovic said. Serbia and its neighboring countries Bosnia and Kosovo are under pressure to reduce their reliance on coal, and thus reduce pollution and their fossil fuel footprint, as part of their bid to join the EU.

Eastern Europe and Russia

According to a new court decision, Russia no longer has to pay $50 billion to former shareholders of Yukos, AFP reports. The latest episode of a lengthy legal drama involving the dismantled oil giant came as the Dutch Supreme Court overruled the compensation previously awarded to the former shareholders by a Hague-based arbitration tribunal in 2014. Today’s new ruling upholds Russia’s appeal based on its claims that the Yukos shareholders had committed fraud during the arbitration. “The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgment on this ground,” the court added. The downfall of Yukos, once Russia’s biggest oil firm, came after the arrest of its founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky in the early 2000s. Yukos was later sold off in controversial auctions to state companies led by Russian energy company Rosneft between 2004 and 2006.

Russia temporarily halted shipments of anthracite coal to Ukraine this week, RFE/RL reports. Russia’s Economy Ministry said the shipments were stopped because the coal was needed for domestic consumption; however, it came as Moscow increased coal exports to other countries in Europe and Asia. Ukraine’s coal supplies are dwindling following an increase in demand last summer and a slight drop in domestic production. The stoppage is forcing Kyiv to look to countries like the United States, Kazakhstan, Poland, and South Africa for coal supplies, which are likely to cost more due to rising global coal prices. Last month, Ukraine canceled a ban on imports of electricity from Russia and Belarus due to the coal shortage.

Central Asia

Authorities in Turkmenistan have ordered the closure of small private shops in the capital Ashgabat but claim it has nothing to do with COVID-19, RFE/RL reports. The government continues to deny the presence of coronavirus in the country, though local officials admitted the closures were aimed at preventing the spread of “contagious diseases.” Large private grocery stores and marketplaces have been shut down since August, which leaves Ashgabat residents with only one option for buying food, namely state-controlled, subsidized stores that offer a limited choice of products. Turkmenistan’s capital has been under a lockdown for more than two months which was recently extended at least until mid-November. The lockdown also led to the suspension of “marshrutka” minibuses linking the outskirts of the capital with the city center.

