Plus, first Slovak featured in Times Square, Afghan refugees in North Macedonia, and more.

The Big Story: Budapest Mayor Successful in Referendum Bid Over Fudan University

What happened: Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony announced on his Facebook page that Hungary’s election authority approved a referendum yesterday over hosting a Budapest campus of Chinese Fudan University, Euractiv reports. The referendum would allow voters to decide whether to repeal a law that approved the project that parliament passed earlier this year.

More context: The protests in June by thousands of people in Budapest might be the reason behind an official rethink of plans to build a Fudan University campus in the city. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cultivated close ties with the Chinese government, which has used development projects to increase its influence, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe. The Hungarian government is reportedly considering a Chinese loan to fund the university project.

Worth noting: Karacsony said that if the National Election Committee decision is not challenged in court, the drive to collect the 200,000 signatures needed to trigger the referendum process will start in September, RFE/RL reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Estonia said it won’t issue a visa to a Russian diplomat after a summer of tit-for-tat moves between Tallinn and Moscow, RFE/RL reports. The Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that it “hopes that despite its asymmetrical action, the Russian Federation refrains from a further escalation of the situation.” Last month, Estonia expelled a Russian diplomat after the Russian FSB security service briefly detained its consul to St. Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents. Russia retaliated in early August by expelling an employee of the Estonian Embassy. This follows several diplomatic incidents involving diplomats of the two countries earlier this year.

This month, singer Karin Ann became the first Slovak to be featured on a billboard on Times Square in New York City, The Slovak Spectator reports. “I am glad my music can reach other people in this way and that it can help them identify with what I sing about,” Karin Ann, who has been dubbed the Slovak Billie Eilish, said. The 19-year-old singer also made headlines in Poland recently after wearing a rainbow flag during a live performance on national television. The gesture, which Karin Ann said was in support of the LGBT community, stirred up controversy in the conservative country and caused the editor of the television program to be fired.

Southeastern Europe

The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, said yesterday that it has helped develop a database to streamline the investigation of war crimes, AP reports. The EU’s mission in the Balkan country handed over all its files, including around 400 war crime cases, to the Kosovo government after reconfiguring its mandate in 2018. The EULEX database took three years to develop and allows investigators to “organize vast amounts of data, investigate complex and interconnected war crimes cases, and successfully prepare them for prosecution,” AP notes. The database can also assist the Kosovo Police War Crimes Unit, which has opened investigations into all cases of missing persons.

The first group of Afghan refugees arrived in North Macedonia yesterday, where they will be granted temporary three-month visas before being resettled elsewhere, according to AP. “These are our allies, people we have worked with … whose lives are in danger, and people who need help the most, ” Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said, adding that Skopje agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces before they pulled out from Afghanistan. Kosovo and Albania also agreed to host Afghan refugees, Euronews reports, a move that former Albanian ambassador to the U.S. Agim Nesho said “was a chance to court acceptance by the West.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

In a judgement published today, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russian authorities failed to properly investigate the 2009 murder of human rights activist Natalia Estemirova, The Moscow Times reports. While the human rights court didn’t find any evidence of Russian state involvement in the murder, it described “parallels” between the murders of Estemirova and that of Anna Politkovskaya, another human rights advocate who spoke out about alleged human rights abuses in Chechnya. Estemirova worked at the Grozny office of the Russian rights group Memorial. She was abducted from Grozny on 15 July 2009, and her body was found in neighboring Ingushetia the following day.

In a heavy blow to press freedom in Belarus, the Supreme Court last week approved a Justice Ministry request to strip the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) of its official registration, Human Rights Watch reports. The Belarusian Justice Ministry first notified BAJ of an audit last month and then moved to liquidate the association after it failed to submit documents seized by law enforcement during a police raid earlier this year. BAJ chairman Andrey Bastunets said the association will continue its work, adding “BAJ is not simply an entry in the registry of legal entities” but “almost 1,500 members united by their mission to expand the space for freedom of speech in Belarus.”

Central Asia

Three decades after their independence from the Soviet Union, the relationship between the five Central Asian countries is better than at any other time in recent history, RFE/RL reports. Recent proof is a summit that took place in the Caspian resort area of Awaza on 6 August featuring the leader of host country Turkmenistan with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. Similar meetings took place in Tashkent in 2019 and the previous year in Astana (which was renamed Nur-Sultan in 2019). One catalyst for their rapprochement has been Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev’s pledge to improve regional ties after the death of his predecessor Islam Karimov in 2016.

Borderlands