Plus: Psywar on Putin, Uzbekistan pleads for Afghan crisis, ‘Z’ projected on Prague Castle, and more.

The Big Story: Amid Global Outcry Over Apparent Russian Atrocities in Ukraine, Orban Criticizes Zelenskiy

What happened: After a surprisingly large victory yesterday for his party Fidesz in parliamentary elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban listed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as one of his “opponents,” N1 reports. A longtime collaborator with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban has been called out by Zelenskiy for banning the transfer of arms to Ukraine despite the Russian invasion, the BBC reports. Orban is the only EU leader to openly criticize Zelenskiy since the invasion.

More context: Orban’s comments in opposition to Zelenskiy come amid new revelations of atrocities and massacres of civilians committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, AP reports. Hundreds of bodies were discovered after Russian forces abandoned their occupation of areas around Kyiv; some of the victims were apparently shot at close range after being bound and blindfolded. In a city west of Kyiv, the bodies of the mayor, her son, and her husband were found tossed into an open pit.

Worth noting: International condemnation came swiftly as reports started to emerge over the weekend of the atrocities, according to RFE/RL. Zelenskiy, along with the prime ministers of Poland and Spain, called the massacres a case of genocide amid increasing calls for further war crimes investigations in what is now the fifth week of Putin’s attack on Ukraine, Euronews reported.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech activists projected a giant “Z” onto a building in the Prague Castle area last week to protest Prime Minister Milos Zeman’s pro-Russian tendencies, the Refresher website reported. The “Z” symbol symbolizes support for the Russian invasion, though the castle projection added “zradce,” meaning traitor. The activist group V ODBOJ (In Resistance) also made projections onto six other places in Prague associated with six other past and present politicians, high officials, and a businessman connected with Zeman. “Czechia is not a place where they [the politicians] will feel safe. We will take care of that,” the group said in a YouTube video. Zeman’s office was accused last week of shredding evidence connected to a 2014 case of apparent Russian sabotage in Czechia.





Germany is a bigger obstacle to stricter sanctions on Russia than Hungary, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said today, Reuters reports. "It's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions," Morawiecki said, "Hungary is for the sanctions." Hungarian Prime Minister Orban won reelection on Sunday despite criticism over his long support for Putin. "We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win [for Orban's Fidesz party] and we have to respect democratic elections," Morawiecki said.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov accused Russian intel agencies of interfering in Sofia’s relations with North Macedonia, BIRN reported. “Russian spies have worked specifically against relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia” to “stop the Western Balkans from having a European future,” he said last Thursday. The country’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office has even been searching the offices of the National Security Agency for evidence of alleged Russian espionage activity. In the last few years, Bulgaria has expelled a large number of Russian diplomats for spying, and arrested Bulgarian collaborators. One of those under investigation for treason is parliamentarian Elena Guncheva, who said via social media in March that she hoped Russian missiles would bomb the government in Sofia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic won in a landslide, as did his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), in presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunday, the Guardian reports. Vucic received almost 60% of the vote in preliminary results, while opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos received 17.5%. “There was no suspense at any time,” the increasingly autocratic Vucic said today, as quoted by EURACTIV. In the parliamentary election, SNS won 43.4%, the Ponos alliance United for Victory got 13.1%, and the SNS coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia, received 11.7%.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Western intelligence agencies are conducting psychological warfare directly on Putin by releasing information designed to cause him to doubt his own advisors and question the effectiveness of his war on Ukraine, an analysis on CNN says. At the White House press conference yesterday, a reporter asked communications director Kate Bedingfield whether the announcements about Russia’s failures and the intel reports on Putin’s advisors are aimed at “needling and trolling Vladimir Putin,” The Week reports. Bedingfield sidestepped the question, saying “we have seen incontrovertible evidence that this has been a strategic disaster for Russia.”

Central Asia

Uzbekistan used a recent summit meeting in China to ask the world not to forget the crisis in Afghanistan, according to an analysis in bne Intellinews. “In connection with known events in the world, we are unfortunately observing a certain decrease in the international community’s attention to Afghanistan,” said Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov. “The Afghan question has basically taken a back seat in world politics. This cannot be permitted.” Leaders from Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan were included in the Chinese talks. “Russia hijacked the proceedings to deliver broadsides against the U.S. and the West,” the analysis notes.

The Caucasus

The Russian-occupied region of South Ossetia in Georgia wants to formally become a part of Russia, Eurasianet reports. The leader of the separatist government, Anatoliy Bibilovwill, said he plans to put the issue to a referendum; elections in the region are slated for 10 April, and the fact that he made the declaration “in the heat of an electoral campaign” made it look like “a possible campaign stunt,” Eurasianet notes. Russia invaded South Ossetia in 2008; in what has been called a “creeping occupation,” Russian troops have been moving border lines for years and arresting local residents who stray too close, DW reports.

