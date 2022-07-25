Plus: Poland wants Germany’s nuclear power, Islamic State agitprop for Tajikistan, Moscow chess robot attacks, and more.

The Big Story: Hungarians Reject “Mixed Race,” PM Says

What happened: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban complained over the weekend about the “mixing” of European and non-European races, The Guardian reports. “We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race … and we do not want to become a mixed race,” Orban said during a major address on Saturday, adding that countries allowing Europeans and non-Europeans to live together “are not nations. They are a conglomerate of people groups. That is no longer the West, it is post-West,” according to Telex. Opposition parties and European leaders immediately condemned the comments.

More context: Orban also took aim at the West’s actions against Russia in the war on Ukraine, saying “The more modern weapons NATO gives the Ukrainians, the more the Russians will push the frontline forward … What we are doing is prolonging the war.” Claiming the sanctions against Moscow are not working, Orban said the West should cease support for a Ukrainian victory and negotiate a peace deal instead. “We shouldn’t be on Russia’s side, or Ukraine’s side, but between the two,” he said.

Worth noting: Ukraine is attempting to restart grain shipments despite Russia’s Friday bombing on the port in Odessa, Reuters reports. Moscow at first denied the missile strike, according to the Turkish defense minister, but on Sunday acknowledged the attack, saying it hit only military targets, The Moscow Times reports. The missile strike – one day after Moscow signed a pact to end its blockade of grain shipments – “casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, while Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko said Russia was “showing they want to continue to threaten the world’s food security,” CNN reports. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is currently touring Africa with a message that Moscow has nothing to do with the food crisis and the West is to blame, The New York Times reports.

Central Europe and the Baltics

A proposal in the Polish parliament to lease Germany’s soon-to-close nuclear power plants is receiving support from parties on both the left and the right, Euractiv reports. “In 2022, shutting down [nuclear] power plants … is a climate crime,” said Paulina Matysiak of Lewica Razem, the left-wing party behind the proposal.

The Free Nations of Russia Forum, an organization advocating the dissolution of Russia into a union of independent nation-states, held a conference in Prague over the weekend, CTK and Euromaidan Press report. The former foreign minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, was among the guest speakers.

Latvia and Estonia are cooperating on the purchase of new missile systems such as the U.S.-made HIMARS, LETA reports. The two countries signed a partnership agreement during the NATO summit last month, and Latvia is seeking to improve the military defense of its coastal areas.

Southeastern Europe

Police fought with environmental activists seeking to gain access to a city council meeting in Serbia’s northern city of Novi Sad last week, BIRN reports. The Interior Ministry said that two men were arrested on Thursday during a protest against city plans, including a massive residential complex along the waterfront, which activists say would reduce the green areas in the city. Protesters were wrestled to the ground and handcuffed, apparently by plainclothes police officers, according to local media reports and online videos cited by BIRN.

The Albanian parliament has unanimously passed a resolution against the Council of Europe’s 2010 report that accused Kosovo’s former president – and ethnic Albanian – Hashim Thaci of war crimes, Exit News reports. The report by Special Rapporteur Dick Marty, which accused Kosovo’s leaders of war crimes and organ trafficking, led to Thaci’s arrest and current detention at The Hague. The parliamentary resolution will now be submitted to the Council of Europe, Exit notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday that the Russian Justice Ministry’s attempt to shut down the Jewish Agency for Israel would be a “serious event” damaging to diplomatic relations, VOA reports. An Israeli delegation of legal advisers from multiple ministries is being sent to Russia to ensure the agency is able to continue its activities, which includes processing the immigration of Russian Jews to Israel, The Jerusalem Post reports. The move comes in the wake of Lapid – who has been an outspoken critic of Russia’s war on Ukraine – becoming prime minister earlier this month.

A chess-playing robot broke the finger of its 7-year-old opponent during a tournament in Russia last week, The Moscow Times reports. Moscow Chess Federation chief Sergei Lazarev said the child was to blame, saying “the kid … should have given time for the robot to respond, but the boy rushed it and the robot grabbed him.”

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Russia has not eliminated any of the U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems recently donated to Ukraine, despite Moscow’s claims to the contrary, Newsweek reports. Four more HIMARS, which are reportedly giving a significant boost to Kyiv’s counterattacks, will be sent to Ukraine as part of another $270 million in military aid, the White House announced Friday, RFE/RL reports.

Central Asia

Kazakh journalist Olesya Vertinskaya was beaten outside her home on Friday, apparently in retaliation against her recent reporting on a company illegally selling fish, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Police have arrested a suspect in the attack. This past January, Vertinskaya was reportedly detained and beaten by police during her coverage of the violent unrest that led to hundreds killed.

A Tajik-language propaganda outlet has been launched in Central Asia by the local offshoot of the ISIS terrorist network, Eurasianet reports. The move by the Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP) comes in the aftermath of the death of Yusuf Tajiki, a Tajik-speaking propagandist of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, reportedly at the hands of the Taliban. The ISKP has conducted rocket assaults on Uzbekistan and Tajikistan recently and has increased its rhetoric against “post-Soviet Central Asia’s authoritarian leaders,” Eurasianet notes.

The Caucasus

A tourist resort planned by Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region “is so close to Armenian territory that it almost feels like an open instigation,” according to Foreign Policy. The resort would be in the town of Shusha, known for its poets and musicians of both ethnicities, which Azerbaijan named as its cultural capital in May following the country retaking control of the town after the most recent war over the region.

