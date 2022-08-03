Plus: Lavrov hearts Myanmar junta, giant pro-Ukraine art in Vilnius, firewood hoarding, and more.

The Big Story: Orban Greeted by Ex-Prez Trump Despite ‘Nazi’ Speech Controversy

What happened: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited yesterday former U.S. President Donald Trump at one of the ex-president’s luxury golf resorts in New Jersey less than two weeks after the Central European leader’s now-infamous “mixed race” speech, Bloomberg reports.

More context: Orban is in the United States to attend this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas along with Trump, who issued a statement saying it was “great spending time with my friend.” Orban’s speech in Romania in late July was described by his own long-term advisor – who resigned over the incident – as a “pure Nazi text worthy of Goebbels.”

Worth noting: CPAC was enthused last month when announcing Orban’s visit, saying “He and President Trump forged a special relationship … they both understand that we should not be controlled by the UN, the EU, radical, woke corporatists, or the billionaires.” However, the conservative organization became a bit more circumspect after Orban’s public tirade about race mixing. “Let’s listen to the man speak,” CPAC chair Matt Schlapp said after the speech. “We’ll see what he says. And if people have a disagreement with something he says, they should raise it.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The ruling right-wing party in Poland has stepped up its rhetorical attacks on transgender people to shore up political support in the run-up to next year’s elections, BIRN reports. The Law and Justice party is slipping in opinion polls and Poland still hasn’t received the 35 billion euros in EU funds blocked over the continuing rule-of-law dispute between the government and the European Commission, Politico reports.

A former member of the Riga city council was arrested earlier this week by the Latvian State Security Service on charges of publicly supporting Russian war crimes against Ukraine, violating international sanctions, and spreading disinformation about Latvia and its allies, BNN reports, citing LETA. Ruslans Pankratovs visited Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities in mid-July and took part in a press conference organized by the occupational forces, according to the Latvia TV3 channel cited by LETA.

An art project in Lithuania has placed a giant image of a Ukrainian woman wearing a traditional dress on the outside of the former Moscow House in Vilnius, LRT reports. The 200-square-meter photo by Ukrainian photographer Olena Tytarenko, featuring a volunteer working at the Zaporizhzhia Refugee Center, was taken during a photoshoot at a workshop where Ukrainian volunteers make anti-tank obstacles and other equipment for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. Estonian artist, engineer, and inventor Mihkel Joala oversaw the installation of the image. Donations from Lithuanians fully funded the project’s 13,000-euro budget.

Europe is stocking up on firewood and supplies are running low as energy prices increase and Russian cutoffs threaten the supply of gas. From Slovakia and Ukraine to Belgium and Holland, worried consumers are rushing to buy this traditional heating source, according to multiple news outlets.

Southeastern Europe

The Albanian prime minister is attacking the media for focusing on a seaside accident in Vlora yesterday where an off-duty police officer’s boat reportedly killed a child, BIRN reports. Edi Rama blamed “political-media animalism” who report on “nothing but disaster to fuel the fire of their unjust and hopeless political war,” BIRN reports. On the same day of the accident, the state police fired the entire chain of command of the region’s Directorate for Border and Migration over inadequate “measures to prevent incidents with watercraft in coastal areas.” The accident was the third this summer involving boat collisions, Exit News reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moldova’s pro-Russian opposition leader and former president, Igor Dodon – currently under house arrest on treason charges – called yesterday for snap elections while urging the pro-Western government to negotiate with Moscow for cheaper natural gas from Russia as prices soar, Eurasianet reports. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu recently announced that Moldovagaz, the national gas company, had asked Russia’s Gazprom for a delay in payments amid recent price spikes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Myanmar meeting with the junta and expressing support for the military leaders’ efforts to “stabilize” the nation, according to Russian state media cited by The Moscow Times. Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military coup last year, with over 2,100 people killed in the efforts to suppress all opposition, according to a local monitor cited by the Times. Myanmar’s prisons and interrogation centers routinely detain and torture dissenters for resisting the coup, Amnesty International said yesterday in a new briefing.

Central Asia

Authorities in Uzbekistan are unblocking the social media platforms Twitter, WeChat, and Vkontakte while considering an end to the TikTok ban, the country’s media regulator announced this week, according to Eurasianet. The bans date back to July 2021 when the government declared that multiple social media platforms violated laws on protection of personal data by not hosting servers inside Uzbekistan, though critics say the server issue was an excuse for restrictions on self-expression.

The Caucasus

Armenia’s negotiations with Turkey aimed at cooling down tensions in the region are showing progress, Al-Monitor reports. Cargo flights from Turkey to Armenia are set to restart soon after 10 years, and a hoped-for opening of the land border between the two countries could quickly boost Armenia’s economy by 30%, Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said this week.

