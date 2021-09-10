Interviews with inhabitants of two small towns in Hungary with sharply contrasting experiences of COVID vaccination. From Telex.hu.

The Hungarian government recently released data on the number and geographical spread of immunity cards. The cards are issued to people who have been vaccinated as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19, and thus the data does not say much about vaccination rates. However, Telex.hu visited Ipolytolgyes and Csenyete, two small towns with respectively the highest and lowest share of the population holding immunity cards, to see how attitudes about the pandemic and vaccination differ at the two ends of the spectrum.