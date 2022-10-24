Voting has become trivia in Bulgaria. Europe has lost count. Even Bulgarians cannot believe that, on 2 October, they held their fourth parliamentary election in 17 months.

It all started in the spring of last year. The center-right GERB party with its leader and prime minister, Boyko Borisov, felt embattled at the end of their third term, the only one they managed to see through to completion. Accusations of corruption, protests, fatigue, and conflict with President Rumen Radev augured doom.

GERB expected to win more votes than others but not enough for a majority. Others prepared to unite against them. A new era loomed on the horizon.

Fast forward to the autumn of 2022. Many things have changed, especially the mood.

Showman Slavi Trifonov’s There Is Such a People party, opponents of GERB, came first in the second of the four elections but this time did not even clear the 4-percent threshold. A complex, shaky, four-party anti-GERB coalition endured just seven months. With his fourth caretaker government, President Radev did not purge GERB’s legacy and people, as he did with the second and third. Furthermore, both former generals – Radev of the Air Force and Borisov of the police – seemed to have agreed on a temporary truce.

And GERB is back again. It might look as though the party is stuck in the same place as last year, with the most votes but no majority. Their foes though are in a downward spiral, and this could make all the difference.

The newest political project, We Continue the Change of Harvard graduates Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, came in second, but have accumulated opponents of their own as leaders of the failed coalition government. Radev, who appointed Petkov and Vassilev to a caretaker cabinet last yearand thus skyrocketed their careers, showed his disappointment. Although out of the new parliament, Slavi Trifonov is spraying the public with revelations about the Harvards’ wrongdoings while in power. A part of their support base returned to the other liberal urban formation, Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

DB, however, received just 7 percent of the vote. The other anti-GERB party, the Socialists, continued its decline, falling into the single digits for the first time with 9 percent. So former partners from Change, the Socialists, and DB cannot form a majority either.

What changed? The short answer: war, inflation, riveting energy bills. The bigger answer is more sophisticated.

Bulgarian society traditionally splits into pro-Westerners and Russophiles. This led many to believe that the most radical pro-Russian party – the nationalist Vazrazhdane (Revival), under sharp-tongued Kostadin Kostadinov – would take everyone aback.

The surprise was that there was no surprise. Indeed, Vazrazhdane doubled its support but stopped at an unimpressive 10 percent. What happened to the Russophile voters? Maybe Vladimir Putin’s mobilization call scared them, or Ukrainian army successes dissuaded them, or mildly Russophile options offered them a better, moderate option – or maybe Bulgarians are not that divided, after all.

Petkov’s bold anti-Putin stance, exemplified by his expelling 70 Russian diplomats en masse, has not discouraged most of his supporters. More rational things mattered. Bulgaria and Poland were the first in Europe to have Gazprom cut off their gas supply. Prices are rising, and the prospect of a cold and expensive winter frightens some souls.

All this solidified GERB’s position. Borisov has always made the right Euro-Atlantic sounds but carefully avoided bold gestures vis-à-vis Russia. Apparently, Bulgarian voters like such strategic ambiguity. They have a high appreciation for King Boris III. During World War II, the monarch could not avoid a pact with Hitler but refused to send troops to the eastern front and saved Bulgaria’s Jews. One of his alleged sayings is an evergreen hit among Bulgarian politicians: “Always with Germany [the West], never against Russia.” Fewer remarks are made on the outcome of this wisdom: defeat in war and 40 years of communism.

Strangely, this rationality seldom translates into Bulgarian domestic politics. Mutual intransigence has created the present impasse. Neither GERB nor We Continue the Change has credible – or popular – allies to build a majority. They can go to the enemy camp for support. But the risk is that their supporters may crucify them.

Society is torn by social media hatred, pandemic emotions, and war propaganda. Relationships among the leaders are toxic. In a spectacular move, Petkov’s government even arrested Borisov back when he was still a leader of the opposition. He was soon released but the bitterness remained.

What will happen? Will there be a stable government at last? Two years of political crisis have convinced many that the wounds are difficult to heal. A fifth election is a real possibility.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.