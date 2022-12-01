But can a project launched in the comparatively liberal capital succeed amid suspicion and stigma?

Addressing the citizens of Sarajevo Canton on International Women’s Day this March, the Bosnian region’s prime minister, Edin Forto, announced that the usual congratulatory rhetoric would make way for concrete measures. Most controversially, that meant the decision that free sanitary pads would be made available from September 2022 for students in all high schools in the canton to fight against period poverty and period shaming.

An avalanche of negative and disparaging comments soon appeared on social media, from likening free sanitary pads and public mention of menstruation with sexual intercourse, to claims that it was an insignificant topic that shouldn’t be discussed publicly and that it “can’t be any society’s priority,” to the claim that no other place in the world distributes free sanitary products to women. One comment slammed Forto for “thinking about the menstrual problems of high school girls” and said he had no right to deal with the issue “because menstruation is a private and intimate matter.”

Sarajevo Canton, with around 415,000 inhabitants, is one of 10 regions in the decentralized political structure of the Federation, one of two autonomous entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina. Much policy-making in the area of education in the Federation is devolved to the cantonal governments. Most of the canton’s population lives in the city of Sarajevo.

Sarajevo’s decision to distribute free period products in schools to counteract period poverty – lack of adequate access to menstrual products such as pads and tampons, and education about them – is the first such measure in Bosnia. In Croatia, five cities have initiated similar projects, according to available information, as has the Faculty of Philosophy at Novi Sad University in Serbia, although in this case by a non-governmental organization.

While a few public officials praised the announcement, mostly Forto’s colleagues in the liberal Nase stranka (Our Party), the episode also shined a light on other politicians’ attitudes toward the subject. The following day, during a debate in the Federation entity parliament on a completely unrelated matter, one deputy took aim at Nase stranka member Sabina Cudic over her criticism of the entity’s prime minister, remarking in a mocking tone that “the president of her party [Forto] is dealing with the problems of period poverty.”

Normalizing a Stigma

Forto told Transitions that many countries have recognized period poverty as a serious challenge, and some have taken concrete steps to eliminate it. This, he said, inspired the cantonal government to start its own period poverty amelioration project.

“We hope that we will serve as a positive example to other cantons and beyond, and that they, too, will take concrete measures to reduce period poverty and restore the dignity of women facing this problem,” Forto said, adding that “much more can and should be done” and that he hopes the initiative can in the future be extended to the canton’s elementary schools and universities.

Fifth-grade students attend class in Sarajevo. What will they be taught about menstruation and period shaming? Photo by Danilo Krstanovic via CTK/Reuters.

So far, however, no schools in other parts of the country have gone public with similar plans.

During the summer, cantonal officials, in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund, developed a promotional campaign, “Za nase dane u mjesecu” (For Our Days of the Month), aimed at educating high school students about menstruation to raise awareness about period poverty and period shaming.

Promotional materials for the “Our Days of the Month” project stress that access to period products is a matter of dignity and human rights. Photo courtesy of Sarajevo Canton.

When the project was inaugurated at the beginning of the school year in September, the canton announced that 36 public high schools would have access to free sanitary pads and accurate information about menstrual health throughout the school year, with the intention of continuing this project in the years to come.

Forto said the canton had earmarked 84,000 convertible marks (42,900 euros) for the 2022-23 school year for the purchase of products for some 7,000 students. In this way, the main aim of the project was achieved, although “much more can be done to go even further,” he said, by widening the circle of girls and women participating. The ultimate goal, he added, was to eliminate the stigma around menstruation and period poverty so that projects like that in Sarajevo Canton “become a constant in the society we live in, not an ad hoc action.”

Students and Teachers Speak Up

“When this project was first brought up, I think everyone was a bit uncomfortable, precisely because there is very little talk about this topic in our society,” said Zara, a high school student from Sarajevo. (The full names and schools of the students interviewed have been withheld at their request.)

Several female students noted that despite mixed opinions early on of the need for the project, most of their peers think it proved worthwhile and are generally satisfied with the way it is being rolled out. In addition to easing the financial costs for high school girls affected by period poverty, they expect this project will help remove the stigma around menstruation in society, especially among young people.

“In our school, we don’t talk about it much,” said another student, Farah. “Girls can get sanitary pads from the school assistants. Many said that it was unnecessary, but on the other hand, most of the girls felt this was very welcome in order to spread awareness that it is a natural process and not something shameful. Also, it can help many people because pads are free.”

Although she generally agrees, Zara still believes that “there is a certain amount of shame among girls, which is why many of them will not use the opportunities that this initiative offers.”

A few teachers also agreed to speak about the project. Others refused, citing “school policy.”

For Dzenana Uzunovic, a teacher of Italian at the Prva gimnazija (First Gymnasium) in central Sarajevo, the project was necessary “in order for this topic to break away from the long-held taboos around it.”

Vedran Zubic, a teacher from Gimnazija Dobrinja, said the initiative highlights the financial burden many girls who need period products face, and is particularly important in removing the stigma from the topic of period shaming, something he said was never discussed during his own high school years.

Maja Ljubovic, an English teacher with more than 20 years of experience, currently teaches at the nearby Druga gimnazija (Second Gymnasium). She believes that period poverty can stifle a girl’s future prospects.

“In our society there are girls and women living in households without enough means to purchase sanitary pads, or with someone who does not pay attention to their needs,” she said. “This is why the girls try to solve their problem by not coming to school, which ultimately results in missing out on school lessons and lower success in education.”

All 36 public high schools in the canton are taking part in the drive to reduce period poverty, according to the cantonal education minister, Naida Hota-Muminovic.

Students made a few suggestions for ways to improve it.

Each school has appointed a person in charge of distributing pads to students, which means that students don’t have direct access to pads, but can request them from the school staff if necessary.

“My idea is to have pads in the stalls of women’s restrooms, in boxes on the wall like those for toilet paper,” student Lejla said.

“It would be great if the pads were kept in the restroom instead of the student asking the staff, considering that many students would be ashamed to ask,” said Adna, who attends a different school.

Students and teachers both agree that while certain aspects of the period poverty reduction project could be improved, as the only initiative of its kind in Bosnia for now, it is laying a foundation for the future. It remains to be seen whether the canton will continue to fund the project and, crucially, expand it to other schools.

The Human Factor

One element not mentioned in the project materials is that of educating school personnel. As Ljubovic, the English teacher, comments, “investing in material itself is not enough if it is not accompanied by investment in human resources.”

In all her years working in schools, staff have never been offered any meaningful training on how to discuss topics such as menstruation, she says. “Teachers are completely left to their own devices, and students have to improvise.” Teachers deal with these situations as best they can, but their attitudes may, or may not, be based on scientific knowledge, she adds.

A pamphlet handed out in schools addresses myths and questions about menstruation. Photo courtesy of Sarajevo Canton.

If the project is to be successful, Ljubovic said, the entire school must be involved. “The janitor must know that there should be a clothing hook in every toilet stall … the cleaning personnel must know that the trash can should be in the restroom and not in the hallway, the school treasurer must know that toilet paper and soap are a priority, even compared to chalk, and so on.”

“And most importantly,” Ljubovic concludes, “teachers need to know how to discuss these topics with students … merely buying things without the accompanying cultivation of human resources is unfortunately doomed to fail.”

…

Amina Izmirlic Catovic is a researcher with Zasto ne, a Sarajevo-based civil society organization that works for greater accountability and transparency of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina.