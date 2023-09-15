The authorities’ advancing block of the internet paves a grim future, according to one of Putin’s critics. From Global Voices.

In an interview for the RussiaPost and Global Voices, Mikhail Klimarev – director of the nonprofit organization the Internet Protection Society and founder and host of the Telegram channel “Za Telecom” – talks about how the Russian state blocks the Internet, how Russian software developers and Chinese telecom tech giant Huawei are involved, and what might happen to Google in Russia.

Global Voices (GV): How would you describe what is going on with the Internet in Russia right now?

Mikhail Klimarev (MK): It’s simple and straightforward: What the Russian authorities are now trying to do with the Internet is censorship.

The first Internet block in Russia was in 2012, more than a decade ago, when telecom operators were obliged to block, at their own expense, certain internet resources that appeared in a Roskomnadzor register. It worked pretty poorly.

Then, in 2017, the Russian company MFI-Soft, from Nizhny Novgorod, introduced the Revizor system, which monitors the resources telecom operators access. Pretending to be internet subscribers, officials would request resources in Roskomnadzor’s register of prohibited materials. If found available, the telecom operator was issued a fine. But when Telegram was blocked in 2018, this system proved completely ineffective.

Finally, in the winter of 2020, following an unsuccessful year-and-a-half block of Telegram, Russian authorities began to construct what is called a “sovereign Runet.”

GV: What do the Russian authorities mean when they talk about a “sovereign Runet,” and how are they trying to build it?

MK: No one really understands what a “sovereign Runet” is. According to Russian authorities, the system will destroy all the “bad guys” and reward all of “our guys” on the internet. There is a device called the Technical Means for Countering Threats (TSPU), which looks at every data packet passing through a telecom operator’s network. TSPU then decides what to block and what to approve. I’m oversimplifying so as not to get too technical.

GV: Are there any keywords for which resources or pages are blocked?

MK: No. It is impossible to block keywords in the modern Runet, simply because now approximately 97 percent of all internet traffic is encrypted. Blocking keywords can only be done on individual platforms, like VK and Odnoklassniki.

GV: Then what is the difference between Russian and Chinese censorship?

MK: The main difference between the Chinese internet and the Russian internet is its architectural structure. Nothing inside China is blocked; authorities simply control internet companies. With the monopoly on China’s internet market, this is quite easy. China has something like three large telecom operators. There are 3,500 in Russia.

This size difference is important.

All cables from the three telecom operators in China arrive at one point: data centers, which are situated between the Chinese internet – ChinaNet – and the world wide web. Located in 10 different cities around China, these data centers use really complex and interesting solutions and algorithms to filter incoming data. This is known as The Great Firewall.

Russia’s internet functions similarly, but on a smaller scale. Creating and maintaining such a device is expensive, so only approximately 350 operators function like China’s, rather than all 3,500.

GV: Who delivered these solutions in Russia, and do they continue to update them? Are these companies under sanctions? What happens if they stop updating them? Can this censorship system continue to work?

MK: There are a couple of players.

Roskomnadzor has a center for monitoring and managing the public communication network.

The Data: Processing and Automation Center, created exclusively for this project, builds nodes for Russia. Every telecom operator needs its own simplified interface, so this outfit supplies equipment, as well as designs, configures, and installs the nodes. The complex itself consists of servers, which should be subjected to various sanctions, up to and including destruction. But it is not known who owns what.

The software is developed by the Russian company RDP, recently acquired by Rostelecom. Originally, it was itself a telecom operator and made equipment for telecom operators, under a different name. RDP began to produce routers to replace expensive imported equipment. After the company earned renown within the blocking market, Rostelecom purchased it.

TSPU provides telecommunications equipment, made in China, and switches, which are manufactured by Eltex from Novosibirsk. Naturally, equipment for the switches also comes from different suppliers from China and Taiwan – motherboards, power supplies, network modules, interfaces.

And the servers are supplied by Huawei.

GV: So, the blocks will work as long as Huawei supplies and maintains the servers, the Russian company updates the software, and China and Taiwan supply components for the rest of the equipment?

MK: Yes. Technically, servers of this class are under sanctions. But China supplies them anyway, through Huawei directly. This is open information. In 2022, they delivered about $100 million worth of servers for the purpose of blocking the internet in Russia.

GV: How exactly do they block certain resources so that they are inaccessible to Russian users?

MK: There are several ways. One, by prohibiting access to a specific IP address. Or by prohibiting access to specific domain names. These blocking methods have existed in Russia for a long time and are simple.

A more complex way to block resources is through the so-called “slow-down.” In 2021, for example, Russia attempted to slow down Twitter [now known as X].

In August, Russia introduced a new way of blocking – by protocol. There have been previous attempts to block by protocol, like disrupting Smart Voting in September 2021, but we’re seeing it more and more now.

GV: To bypass that kind of block, new VPN protocols must constantly appear?

MK: Yes. Look at the resources that state organizations have: In 2022 alone, they spent 20 billion rubles, about $300 million, on upgrading the equipment for these TSPUs.

This information became available thanks to a leak from Roskomnadzor’s Main Radio Frequency Center. [In November 2022, the Belarusian group Cyberpartisans announced that it had managed to infiltrate the internal network of the center and download documents and correspondence of employees, the total amount of data exceeding two terabytes.]

GV: Should we expect the authorities to be more active in blocking VPNs?

MK: Actually, it is impossible to just block the “undesirable.” One must decide which protocols are necessary and which are “undesirable.” How can someone differentiate one packet on the internet as “good” and another as “bad”? It’s impossible. So, protocol-based blocking – it’s a rotten method. I did not think that Russia would resort to it, because it affects their own economy very much.

VPNs, in fact, were not invented to bypass blocking – they were invented to provide some services on the internet, like combining remote offices, creating secure data transfer, and managing large networks. Also, for the function of ATMs and surveillance cameras. Blocking VPNs makes it all stop working.

GV: But the authorities have proven ready for this?

MK: They’ve prepared seriously, and for several years. But so far, we haven’t seen big complaints about the fact that certain services have stopped working in Russia. Perhaps it is the relevant organizations and operators who decide not to block internal VPN services that work for business. Or maybe it is some cunning algorithm that detects only internal VPNs and does not touch them.

We were not ready for this, to be honest. We did not expect that they could, but they did it.

In any case, even if only external VPNs are blocked, foreign economic relations will become complicated. It is a double-edged sword: Blocking a VPN securely enough means blocking your own economy as well.

GV: Do you think YouTube will be blocked? If so, when? And how will Google react?

MK: In 2013, Google was unavailable in the entire region of Crimea. Google stopped accepting payments. The search engine worked, but the use of other Google services was expressly prohibited. However – crucially – Google did not block updates to Android operating systems.

YouTube actually might not get blocked; it will just be very difficult to use. Russia could just turn off the equipment. With almost every telecom operator, Google has its own equipment, known as the Google Global Cache (GGC). When someone requests a video from a given telecom operator, it is immediately loaded onto the GGC for that telecom operator. So, the next time someone requests that same video in that region, it is distributed locally, rather than from the Google servers in California. This saves a huge amount of international traffic and loads videos much faster – think about the most popular YouTube videos, watched by hundreds or thousands or millions of people.

If this equipment is turned off, it will be like 10 years ago, when you pressed the button, sat for five minutes, and waited for it to load the cache, before you could finally watch the video.

GV: Do the 3,500 telecom operators in Russia have this equipment?

MK: Fewer than that, but a decent number. More than 2,000 operators.

GV: So Roskomnadzor can come and turn it off, even if this equipment belongs to Google?

Yes. They can put out some kind of resolution, recognize Google as an extremist organization, and then shut off the equipment.

GV: Can Google disconnect Russian users from the Android operating system?

MK: That has never happened before. On the one hand, Google’s attitude toward the situation is known – it made a statement in support of Ukraine almost immediately after the Russian invasion. But on the other hand, turning off Androids means that at least millions of people in Russia will be left without phones.

GV: Is it technically possible to make a service like Rostelecom wanted to do – showing only certain YouTube videos, while blocking others?

MK: There are such services, and they even have open-source code. But if it creates a lot of traffic, Google will notice it and block it, of course, because it’s theft. I’m amazed that Rostelecom approved this idea. It is theft in the literal sense of the word. You take someone else’s content, make your own packaging for it, and resell it to your users. I myself am a former employee of Uralsvyazinform – not Rostelecom, but Uralsvyazinform. I remember all these meetings. Is someone at Rostelecom saying: “let’s just steal it?”

GV: How is censorship in Russia different from North Korea?

MK: In North Korea, there is only a closed internet. They have about 1,000 domain names registered in total for the entire country. So, it is about 1,000 sites, but much fewer actually work. About 100 sites in total. Just imagine – you have only 100 sites.

GV: And VPN does not work for North Korea?

MK: It does not, because they don’t have any physical cables with the outside world.

GV: How do you convey information to people about bypassing censorship, like new VPNs that you or someone else is developing specifically for Russia?

MK: I think a big educational program is needed with the purpose of conveying this technological knowledge to Russians.

For example, we have the project Generator, where an advanced user can access a special server that is specially created for them. Then they can go out, give access to their friends. I think that there should be a lot of such services.

GV: And the global platforms, Meta, Twitter, which are blocked in Russia, do they help with this somehow or not?

MK: We have no contact with Twitter. Google communicates with us a little, but I cannot say it is on an official level.

We are talking to Meta, but they were recognized as extremists, and they are now afraid to do anything. What if Russia decided to throw anyone with relations to Facebook or Instagram in jail? Meta wouldn’t want to take that responsibility.

GV: Speaking of Russian platforms, what do you think of the latest statements by Yandex founder Arkady Volozh?

MK: I believe that he is in a comfortable position. He was silent for a long time at first. Then he spoke out against the war, and now he is asking for “his money back.” History will judge.

I spoke with Arkady several times. On the one hand, he seems incredibly talented. But I cannot stand it when they say: “we only built [the concentration camp], we did not throw people in there.” I think he got what he deserved.

Volozh, of course, should be exempted from sanctions, but not immediately – like how he waited to express his protest [against the war]. He should do something first. If he starts doing something, then I will believe that sanctions should be lifted from him.

GV: What could be the worst internet blocking scenario?

MK: The worst thing that can happen is that they turn off the internet completely. This would indicate that the ruling elites are going after each other. We’ve seen this happen in other countries – in 2016, this happened in Kinshasa, Congo.

…

Daria Dergacheva is a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Media and Communication Research (ZeMKI) at the University of Bremen, Germany. She has also worked for the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and Open Russia. This article originally appeared on Global Voices. Reprinted under a Creative Commons license.