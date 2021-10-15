Frustrated by the low level of media literacy in her country, one journalist decides to take things into her own hands.



As I recently sat out in a cafe for a late Sunday morning coffee with a friend, we started to take a test together on Checkos, the literacy app in Kosovo that I launched last month as part of the fact-checking platform, Hibrid.info.

My friend is not familiar with the concept of “news literacy” and probably never thought that as a graphic designer, he’d spend part of his Sunday identifying the sources of information in a series of news articles. But, as he had seen my work over the past few months to develop the app, it was a show of support for the end product.

I started to work on Checkos in late December 2020, after almost a year of being overwhelmed by information related to COVID-19 and feeling powerless at the disinformation I encountered hourly in my newsfeed on Facebook.

For a small country such as Kosovo, with only 1.8 million inhabitants, the media landscape is large. Nearly every family has access to the internet, and they can watch, read, and listen to 19 licensed television stations, 86 radio stations, and hundreds of online news outlets in the Albanian language alone.

The ground for “information pollution” has great potential, too. I try to not only use the term “disinformation” when talking about the quality of information in Kosovo, because we don’t only suffer from disinformation – defined as false information deliberately trying to mislead; or misinformation, which misleads without intent. We are also exposed to other types of low-quality information such as when the media publish news without prior confirmation or fact-checking; news without context; or run irrelevant information as newsworthy.

The National Democratic Institute in Kosovo, for example, recently reported that of 35,899 articles and news posts that were reviewed from March 2020 to February 2021, 3,613 contained some form of “information disorder,” as they put it. These articles and posts generated 28,728,270 clicks and 81,777 shares on Facebook. That’s a lot.

No Plan In Sight

However, faced with such an onslaught, Kosovo still lacks any national strategy or serious commitment to equip people with media and information literacy (MIL) skills.

Skills that indirectly boost media literacy – IT skills, global education, teaching about civic rights, etc. – have been included at different stages of the formal education system. But there is no mandatory MIL course in school curricula, only elective courses in some secondary schools. The neglect of critical thinking and reading in the educational system, which would have served as a partial substitute for a specific MIL course, doesn’t help.

So far, all the efforts toward media and information literacy in Kosovo have come from international donors, some of whom have established non-formal education (workshops targeting youth, for example) as a flourishing, but limited environment for acquiring MIL skills. However, all of the MIL-related projects I see taking place in Kosovo are short-term and fail to ensure communication among the various stakeholders, thus lacking the united approach needed to make a real impact.

Some of the reasons for poor media literacy emerge from the results of the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey in 2018, which found that only 21% of 15-year-olds in Kosovo can identify, at a minimum, the main idea in a text and find specific information and reflect on its purpose. Only a statistically insignificant percentage of students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with abstract or counterintuitive ideas, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion.

And that’s where Checkos comes in. The app has a database of news articles that have already been evaluated for adherence to standard journalism practices such as proper use of sources, information balance, and comprehensiveness of information. The news articles were picked randomly and modified for Checkos purposes. For example, in some of the articles, I removed the source of the information and users are asked to identify whether the article has a source or not; in others, I slightly modified the title so as not to correspond to the article’s content, so users would pay closer attention to how they read. Such “news” articles are ubiquitous in the media landscape in Kosovo.

The Checkos site also includes a guide to the most important journalism standards. I aimed for Checkos to be an education space for all – not merely testing a person’s news literacy level, but also allowing them to easily fill in the gaps.

News vs. Opinion

The Checkos platform aggregates data based on age, gender, level of education, and geographical location. Initial data show that only 30% of first-time users graded out as “experts,” but when they went back and took the test again, the percentage of experts rose to 48%.

I was surprised at the ability of users to raise their rankings so easily and asked myself if the questions should have been more difficult. They are quite straightforward. Does the information in the article correspond to the headline? Has the journalist confirmed the information? Does the article identify the source of information? Does the article answer all the basic questions: What, Where, When, Who, and even How/Why? Is this a news article or an opinion piece?

Every time I came to the same conclusion: These questions are absolutely fundamental to any news article and if all news articles adhered to these simple benchmarks, we’d have a different standard of journalism. But that Sunday, as I was watched my friend evaluating the news articles, the ultimate answer became crystal clear. He had difficulties at first in differentiating news from opinion and identifying the source of some bit of information. After looking through the Checkos guidelines, however, he scrutinized the articles much more closely and evaluated the news articles with flying colors.

I concluded there really was no point in focusing simply on users’ test results, but rather on the process of reading that Checkos makes its users undergo. Is it a tangible and measurable result? Not really. I will never know if users will apply the same process of reading the news when they’re consuming their daily dose of information. But I would be genuinely happy if even a small percentage of them – who like my friend, hadearlier read the news without having in mind a few standards to which news articles should adhere – will now read the news with a different approach, a more critical one, let’s say.

I witness a steady decrease in trust in the media in Kosovo, even though a recent report found that 64% of respondents said they trusted the media. But, in an environment where media are consumed with little to no critical approach, these results are not all that surprising. From what I see on my newsfeed on social media and conversations with people, there is an increased tendency to label various media as a source of lies and fake news, while others put both professional and unprofessional media in the same basket.

For a long time now, we have put all the blame for information pollution on the shoulders of the media and ill-intentioned actors, but we haven’t really considered our contribution to this phenomenon. The blame, partly, is on us, as well. We live at peace with labeling the media as a source of disinformation, but we aren’t eager to equip ourselves with the necessary skills to navigate the information landscape. These skills would contribute to keeping the media more accountable to their readers, and new online media that depend on clickbaitwouldn’t have a chance.

Through apps like Checkos, we need to encourage that critical approach that is crucial to empower media users, but we also must start seeding an alliance between readers and those media that really take their time to inform their readers objectively. In an environment where media literacy skills are scarce, good journalism won’t survive, but it is not the only one suffering the consequences. We, as a society, are at the receiving end of our lack of effort.

Gentiana Pacarizi created the Checkos news literacy app. She is an editor at Kosovo 2.0 magazine and a media and information literacy activist.