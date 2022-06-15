Hostage to historical disputes between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Tirana seeks to start its accession talks by another route.

On 23 June, EU and Western Balkans leaders are due to meet in Brussels as a curtain raiser for the EU Council summit. Albania’s and North Macedonia’s membership hopes will be on the agenda.

Long years of preliminary work came to fruition in March 2020 when the European Commission announced the opening of accession talks with both countries. The two countries are bundled together in the EU integration process, meaning that Bulgaria’s veto of further talks with North Macedonia are stalling Albania’s accession hopes because of a historical dispute over the Macedonian language, which Sofia maintains is a dialect of Bulgarian.

Despite French President Emanuel Macron’s efforts to convince Bulgarian leaders to drop their veto, turmoil within the ruling coalition in Sofia suggests that yet another delay to the opening of the negotiating chapters is on the horizon for the two Western Balkan countries.

Could Albania Go It Alone?

Another negative outcome at this month’s meeting of EU leaders might push Albania to seek to decouple its EU path from its eastern neighbor, in the hopes of holding the first round of accession talks with Brussels after two years of delays.

An Albanian government spokesman said such a request will be presented only if the Bulgarian veto stays in effect after that meeting.

“It is clear that all European Union countries are in favor of setting a date for the first intergovernmental consultation, and it is only Bulgaria that places conditions on North Macedonia, for reasons that are closely linked to relations between the two countries,” said Endri Fuga, head of the government’s Media Information Agency. He stressed that Tirana still hopes the stalemate between Bulgaria and North Macedonia will be resolved. “If not, Albania will have to move forward alone,” he added.

Some local experts see Tirana’s move toward decoupling as risky, underlining that it could be a double-edged sword for Albania’s EU integration process, leaving the country vulnerable to the interference of EU countries eager to push their national agendas into the enlargement process. Others warn that the consequences of decoupling are hard to predict at a time when the war in Ukraine has relegated the Western Balkans well down the list of EU priorities.

A Long and Bumpy Road

The EU formally recognized the European perspective of the Western Balkans – the Yugoslav successor states plus Albania – at the Thessaloniki Summit almost 20 years ago. Since then, however, the countries of the region have made uneven progress toward the union. Slovenia was the only country in the region included in the first intake of Central and Eastern European countries in 2004.

Almost a decade passed before Croatia joined the EU in 2013. More recently, Serbia and Montenegro already opened accession negotiations on several chapters of the acquis communautaire – the comprehensive body of European Community laws and rules. Kosovo is merely a “potential candidate,” and Bosnia and Herzegovina trails behind as a result of its fractious administrative and ethnic make-up.

Albanian EU-watchers have mixed views on whether Macron’s diplomacy will change the Bulgarians’ minds ahead of the EU Council meeting. Gledis Gjipali – executive director of the European Movement Albania, a Tirana based think tank – underlines that Macron’s efforts and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s support for Albania’s EU bid are sending encouraging signals.

“The positive variant remains that the Bulgarian veto will be unblocked,” Gjipali said. “The negative variant is that a decision from the EU Council will be postponed.”

Another analyst is skeptical of any progress being made at the summit. Gjergji Vurmo, program director and EU expert at the Institute for Democracy and Mediation in Tirana, forecasts that the war in Ukraine rather than the enlargement process for the two Western Balkan hopefuls will be the key talking point.

“I don’t think we will see anything new on the integration process,” he said. “The key issue now is Ukraine.”

Bridging the Gulf Between Sofia and Skopje

Bulgaria has been blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession process for several years over the use of the term “Macedonian language” in the negotiations framework and over disputes on the origin of historical figures celebrated in both countries.

Amid Bulgaria’s continued veto, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has revived the notion of separating his country’s EU integration process from North Macedonia’s. In early April, Rama presented a government-sponsored survey according to which 69% of respondents were in favor of Albania following its own EU integration path.

Despite the survey’s reported popular support for the move to decouple from Skopje, Albanian experts are far from a consensus on whether such a decision, if given the EU’s approval, would speed Albania’s path toward the union.

According to Gjipali, the idea of coupling states together in the EU integration process aims to shore up internal support in the candidate countries for the necessary reforms required by Brussels, as each country seeks to keep pace with any others in the group.

“Internal pressure has not been proven to provide a big incentive,” he admitted.

Vurmo, on the other hand, argues that decoupling from North Macedonia would be a bad idea for Albania, and in any case the decision rests with Brussels rather than Tirana.

“I am against decoupling, because keeping both countries together increases the pressure on Bulgaria,” he said, as more delays harm not alone North Macedonia, but Albania, as well. “Decoupling gives the green light to any EU state in the future to use the veto, for any kind of stupidity that it deems as a priority or of national interest.”

Besar Likmeta is editor-in-chief in Albania for BIRN, the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.