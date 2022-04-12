A virulently anti-Western group linked to last summer’s mass assaults on journalists has spun off a political party.

Georgia’s newest political party appeared on the scene with high hopes, but recent events may slow the rise of the far-right Conservative Movement. Officially registered in December, by February the party said it planned to open 85 offices across the country. Party leaders have also said they intend to establish close ties with Russia.

The party’s parent organization emerged a few years ago as a platform for anti-Western, traditionalist, strongly Orthodox positions. Unlike some other groups in this orbit, Alt-Info has put muscle behind its rhetoric, regularly issuing threats against LGBT people – one of its main targets – and lashing out at “liberals,” immigrants, and NATO.

Alt-Info began spreading these messages on Facebook during the 2018 presidential election in Georgia, according to the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), a Georgian election monitor and civil education group.

The group had been around for several years without making much of a stir outside of far-right circles and a relatively small group of human rights activists, until last summer. At the time, hundreds of right-wing demonstrators launched a coordinated assault on journalists and members of the public in Tbilisi, forcing the cancellation of a Pride march set for 5 July 2022.

At least 55 people were injured, including 53 journalists, according to Georgia’s Interior Ministry. Demonstrators also ransacked the offices of the Tbilisi Pride organizers and allied organization Shame. Video taken that day shows Alt-Info and Conservative Movement co-founder Konstantine Morgoshia calling on demonstrators to move to the groups’ offices.

Lekso Lashkarava, a cameraman for TV Pirveli who was beaten while trying to film the violence, was found dead at his home on 11 July. When part of the official report into his death was released in January, the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, a prominent watchdog, said the conclusions that he died of a drug overdose, not from the injuries sustained in the beating, could not be fully trusted because the authorities did not enlist international experts to examine his body.

A Tbilisi court on 4 April and 6 April found 26 suspects guilty of various offenses relating to the last year’s violence, including the beatings of Lashkarava and TV Pirveli reporter Miranda Baghaturia, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported. Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri recently named Alt-Info as responsible for the attacks.

A number of liberal activists in Georgia believe support from within the government explains the group’s apparent ability to use hate speech and physical violence with impunity (though the court did recently hand out the guilty verdicts, it’s not clear if those convicted belonged to Alt-Info, and no leader of the group was tried). On 12 July, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili described Lashkarava’s death as a tragedy. At the same time, referring to anti-government protests in the wake of the 5 July violence, he said, “This is another failed conspiracy against the state that was masterminded by anti-state and anti-church forces,” RFE/RL reported.

Alt-War

Alt-Info has also been active in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, often parroting the Kremlin’s views. The media monitoring group Mythdetector.ge identified several stock ideas used by presenters on its TV station: “The West has abandoned Ukraine,” “The Ukrainian people lack the will to fight Russians,” “Georgia should expect the same fate as Ukraine,” “Only liberals and LGBT activists support Ukraine.”

“Alt-Info hosts and members of the Conservative Movement, Giorgi Kardava, and Shota Martinenko, have argued that Russia only intends to destroy military facilities and tries to ensure that all this is done without harming peaceful civilians,” Mythdetector wrote on 10 March.

Alt-Info’s TV station received a nationwide broadcasting license in September. Previously, Facebook was the main platform for publicizing its views. The social media giant soon took action, however, after media monitors called out Alt-Info’s methods. In mid-2020, ISFED identified 34 Facebook pages affiliated with the group that it said violated Facebook’s community standards by engaging in coordinated unauthorized behavior. They included pages at least nominally devoted to sports and shopping, and several on Orthodox themes.

“Alt-Info attacks the values of liberal democracy in Georgian society actively and in an organized manner. … Alt-Info posts and live video programs often use hate speech and insulting remarks toward sexual minorities, women, and migrants,” ISFED wrote.

The Atlantic Council think tank’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRlab) drew similar conclusions. In October 2020, DFRlab reported, Facebook deleted 130 Facebook and Instagram accounts and pages linked to Alt-Info.

This February, days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, ISFED said Facebook had deleted more pages and groups linked to Alt-Info.

Leaders of Alt-Info and the Conservative Movement have never hidden their admiration for Russia, while denying they receive funding from Russian sources.

In November, Morgoshia told the Georgian service of RFE/RL that the newly formed party would “work with Russia” at a level not seen in Georgia for 15 or 20 years. He rejected Georgian membership of NATO but did not oppose its accession to the EU, if this would be in the country’s interest.

As-yet unsubstantiated claims about the Russian government financially supporting the Conservative Movement aside, Georgia’s non-profit Governance Monitoring Center tracked down the server that hosts the party’s website to central Moscow. In January, leading party official Giorgi Kardava said he planned to visit the Russian capital in the near future for a “high-level meeting” with Russian legislators and members of the executive branch.

The Conservative Movement’s new office in the city of Rustavi. Photo by Manon Bokuchava

Alt-Info began as a pipeline for Russian interests and has never wavered from that line, argues Sopo Gelava, a Caucasus specialist with the Atlantic Council’s DFRlab.

“Currently, Alt-Info is actively involved in the propaganda for a Russian ‘false flag’ operation, where it blames the United States and Ukraine for covertly making biological weapons,” Gelava told Transitions. “They [Alt-Info] also claimed that the United States would quietly supply chemical weapons to Ukraine and then blame Russia for what followed.”

The group’s actions since its inception indicate that it is at the service of the Russian government, Gelava said – and that members of Georgia’s government back the group.

Ana Natsvlishvili, a member of the Georgian parliament from the opposition Lelo – Partnership for Georgia faction and author of a 2020 amendment to the constitution calling for the country’s full integration into the EU and NATO, seconds this view.

“The position of the government toward [Alt-Info and the Conservative Movement] is clear to me – the Georgian government is pleased with the existence of these groups,” she said on 27 March, before the convictions.

DFRlab and other monitors have tracked Alt-Info’s threats against LGBT groups for several years. In 2019 – a year after a Tbilisi Pride event was called off in the face of threats from the far right – Alt-Info and like-minded traditionalists flooded social media, trying to prevent a planned Pride week from going ahead.

The country’s first ever Pride march did, however, take place that June.

Weak Opposition Outside the Capital

Alt-Info’s critics are mostly drawn from liberal groups and parties in opposition to the ruling Georgian Dream party, and outside Tbilisi, few have dared raise their voices against it. One exception is Samira Bairamova, a human rights activist who may be the only person in her home city of Marneuli to openly oppose the Conservative Movement.

On 14 March, Bairamova painted the flags of Ukraine and the European Union on the windows of the party’s Marneuli office. She filed a complaint with police because of threatening messages sent to her afterward.

“Everyone in Georgia well knows what these people are. They are traitors to the homeland and that is enough to protest against them,” Bairamova said.

She, too, suspects that Alt-Info and its political arm benefit from high-level official support.

Both groups deny these claims and declare themselves to be in the service of Georgia’s national interests, as party leader Zurab Makharadze stressed at the Conservative Movement’s conference in November. He also pledged that the party would work closely with Russia on economic and security cooperation, “if the Russian Federation really wants an alliance with Georgia,” RFE/RL’s Georgian service reported.

The Legacy of 5 July

The events of the day last summer when extremists attacked dozens of journalists in Tbilisi have left lasting scars.

On 17 March, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri acknowledged the scale of the assaults while arguing that police could not protect everyone targeted because several violent incidents were taking place at the same time.

“Unfortunately, something very bad happened on 5 July. Nothing like this has ever happened, when journalists are exposed to aggressive violence on the part of certain groups, in this case Alt-Info, and others who were there. This is totally unacceptable,” he said, as quoted by kvira.ge.

Six of the defendants sentenced early this month were given five-year prison terms for assaulting Lashkarava and his colleague Baghaturia. Still, OC Media wrote, no one has been charged with organizing the attacks last July. Some defendants in related cases had their charges reduced, leading several civic organizations to criticize the court for downplaying the seriousness of the attacks on journalists and Pride participants.

On the night of 17-18 March, “a group of 8 to 10 unidentified men” beat a camera operator with the opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi TV station, Zviad Ablotia, broke his camera, and threatened his reporter colleague Ema Gogokhia. They were filming the cleanup of pro-Ukrainian graffiti spray-painted on the Conservative Movement office in the city of Zugdidi, CPJ reported. Gogokhia recognized the men as Alt-Info members, her son, Giorgi Papava, told CPJ.

On 8 April, the chief of the Special Investigation Service, Koka Katsitadze, announced the arrests of the head of the party’s Zugdidi office and another individual over the assault.

Manon Bokuchava is a journalist based in the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia. and a doctoral student at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University.