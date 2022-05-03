Reports of Russian “filtration camps” for Ukrainian civilians evoke chilling memories of World War II.

Recent reports about Russia’s war on Ukraine have raised concerns about a growing threat to the Ukrainian population, particularly those who live in the country’s eastern regions, now the war’s central battlefield. A BBC news story tells of one couple’s experience in “Russia’s so-called filtration camps, the centres reportedly set up outside Mariupol to hold civilians before they are evacuated.” Oleksandr and Olena characterized the site as being “like a true concentration camp,” and described the process of sorting Ukrainians held there, as Russian soldiers apparently sought to identify those with links to the Ukrainian army, territorial defense forces, government, and media. Those with allegiances perceived by Russia’s interrogators as threatening may, according to reports by the Ukrainian media and international organizations, suffer acute consequences. In an address to Portugal’s parliament, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently drew attention to reports that thousands of Ukrainian residents have been deprived of their property and personal documents and “distributed to the remote regions of Russia.” Once there, some Ukrainians “are simply killed,” he added. “Girls are raped.”

Russia’s use of filtration points to interrogate, sort, and punish Ukrainians has been compared in Western media to its treatment of the local population during the wars in Chechnya. Torture, rape, and murder by Russian authorities in those camps were documented by Human Rights Watch in 2000. Some of those who passed through the filtration camps disappeared without a trace.

But as with so many atrocities in Russia’s war on Ukraine, the roots of the Russian army’s crimes extend further back in history, and 2022 has revived the terror and transgressions of the Soviet army at the end of World War II in Eastern Europe. The 1940s have risen from the grave like a marauding zombie (and the term “zombification” is commonly used to talk about the effects of Russian propaganda on its citizens). Interrogation and dehumanization, the mass rape of girls and women – which my colleague Michelle Kelso and I recently described – plunder, and the use of “filtration” to identify and mitigate perceived threats to state order and power are weapons of choice for an army that has never been called to account for its crimes against civilians in past conflicts.

Soviet filtration camps were established early in World War II by the Red Army’s counterespionage service, known as SMERSH (an acronym for “Death to Spies”). The most active use of filtration points, however, took place as the war was coming to an end and the Soviets were pushing westward with German forces in retreat. Soviet authorities treated as suspect nearly anyone who had spent time outside of the purview of the USSR’s institutions and borders. The paranoia of the Stalinist state marked the allegiances of numerous categories of returnees as questionable: these included former Soviet prisoners of war (of which there were an estimated 2.4 million), Soviet citizens mobilized voluntarily or involuntarily by the German army, forced laborers who had toiled in German industry and agriculture, and liberated survivors of Nazi concentration and labor camps. Historian Nick Baron estimates that by early 1946, over 5 million Soviet citizens had been repatriated from outside the borders of the USSR. He believes that the process of filtration, which took place both outside the Soviet Union (including in Poland and Germany) and inside, ultimately resulted in about 350,000 returnees being arrested and sent into internal exile or to labor camps in the Far East.

Testimonies and memoirs of those seeking to return home to territories in the Soviet Union reveal that filtration could be lengthy and harrowing, even for those whose “contact” with German forces and institutions took the form of imprisonment in Nazi concentration camps or forced labor sites. A Latvian-born Jewish survivor writes in a memoir housed at the Museum of Jews in Latvia that she was desperate after liberation to get back home (The Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were annexed by the Soviet Union and were organized as Soviet republics in August 1940). In Warsaw, prospective returnees had to pass through a filtration checkpoint. She writes, “The KGB was checking everyone who had ended up with the Germans for whatever reason. I was called several times for questioning by an investigator. … They asked me everything: how I survived, why I wasn’t shot, because so many Jews had been. They couldn’t fathom that I, a Jewish girl, stayed alive after all those concentration camps.”

Both men and women suffered acute suspicion and violence, but Soviet authorities reserved particular disdain for women. Jewish women survivors of camps, along with freed women prisoners of war and forced laborers, were commonly subject to sexual innuendo and insults during filtration, including the accusation of being a “German whore.” In a testimony recorded for the USC Shoah Visual History Archive, which preserves the stories of thousands of Holocaust survivors, a Lithuanian-born Jewish woman survivor recounted that as she sought to return to Vilnius after liberation, she was interrogated by Soviet security officers who wrongly suspected her of collaboration: she was grilled on whether she had slept or lived with Germans, and how she had survived when others were killed. The accusations were false, but common in the filtration of women.

Soviet investigation of the actions of Soviet citizens voluntarily or forcibly mobilized into the German armed forces and police did identify collaborators with Nazi Germany, including some who had participated in the mass murder of Jewish communities in Eastern Europe. But the process also clearly ensnared its victims. For Soviet authorities, however, filtration was not a question of revealing criminal responsibility. The Stalinist state and its Red Army had, after all, committed horrific moral and practical transgressions against civilians themselves. Rather, filtration functioned for the Soviet authorities as a means to root out those who, as suspected collaborators with the enemy, could not be integrated into a post-war totalitarian state that demanded unquestioning subservience and fealty to the Stalinist system. In the 1940s – as now – a function of filtration was to interrogate the allegiances and connections of persons considered by military and security authorities to be a potential threat. It was an instrument of social control exercised by a totalitarian state untethered from the obstacles of a moral compass or the rule of law. In its brutal efforts to “purge the fronts,” it expressed the paranoia and impunity of the state and its institutions.

Filtration also served pragmatic purposes for the Soviet state. In some filtration camps, prisoners were forced to work. In his research on postwar filtration camps, Nick Baron points out that many camps were located near “major industrial objects” that required labor. Historian Dariusz Rogut uses the example of postwar Soviet-occupied Estonia to show that a function of the camps was to “utilize the prisoners as an unpaid workforce for the building sites of the communist empire.” This example highlights the dual role of filtration – on the one hand, to root out “hostile elements” from the postwar reconstitution of the Soviet state and society and, on the other hand, to supply that same state with forced laborers without recourse or rights. In a parallel to this history, some recent reports indicate that Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to economically depressed regions of Russia to work.

Even after the end of the Soviet Union, Russia never underwent a meaningful process of de-Stalinization: the crimes of this period – including mass rapes committed by Soviet soldiers in Germany, confiscation of personal property and expulsion from homes and hometowns, and the pervasive suspicion and paranoia that led to false accusations of collaboration and the arrest of many innocent people, and deportation of thousands to prison camps in Siberia – remain unexamined and unpunished. The savage culture and practices of the Soviet army’s legatee, the Russian army, remain unreformed.

Notably, filtration in the 21st century in Ukraine integrates the invasive capabilities of modern technologies, a boon to the totalitarian Russian state. Reports indicate that Russian troops demand to see the smartphones of captured Ukrainians, examine them for information or images deemed compromising, and check names against existing databases. This is one among many differences between the situation in Ukraine and Russia today and the stories of World War II, but history shines a vital light on the motivations of this practice, and offers a grim warning about its consequences today: sexual violence, imprisonment, deportation, and death.

…

Daina S. Eglitis is an associate professor of sociology and international affairs at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is a former fellow at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies. She is writing a book on women’s experiences of World War II and the Holocaust in Eastern Europe.