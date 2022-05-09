Plus: U2 does Kyiv, Turkey’s Gandhi, Czech 3D printers, Belarusian sabotage, and more.

The Big Story: Putin Blames Ukraine Invasion on the West

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at today’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow failed to claim even a limited victory in the war on Ukraine or to give insight towards its ultimate goal, AP reports. Putin said the invasion was needed because the West had been “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea,” according to CNBC.

More context: Putin’s big day was somewhat overshadowed by the surprise Mother’s Day visit of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to Kyiv on Sunday, where she met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska. Also Sunday, Irish band U2’s frontmen Bono and The Edge played an unannounced concert in a Kyiv subway station; today, the Russian ambassador to Poland was pelted with red paint by protesters at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw.

Worth noting: Russia bombed a school Sunday where residents of an east Ukrainian village were sheltering. Out of 90 people, 60 are feared dead beneath the rubble of the completely destroyed building in Bilogorivka, The Moscow Times reports. In Mariupol, all surviving civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks and are in Ukrainian-held territory, according to the Guardian.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A Czech company is sending concrete barriers and the 3D printers capable of making them to the Ukrainian military to help in the fight against the Russian invasion, Novinky.cz reports. A company spokesperson for ICE Industrial Services said the 3D printer takes about 20 minutes to create the one-meter-high barriers, which can protect against everything from bullets to anti-tank missiles.

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry has conducted its first-ever joint cyber defense exercise with the United States, Baltic News reported. The operation, involving a U.S. Cyber Command team and specialists from Lithuania’s Regional Cyber Defense Center, was designed to improve the response to cyber threats, the Defense Ministry announced last week. The Regional Cyber Defense Center, established in Lithuania last year, includes Ukraine and Georgia as members, the ministry said, according to the article.

U.S. Cyber Command has conducted similar combined exercises in other EU countries, including Estonia.

Southeastern Europe

A former Bulgarian caretaker prime minister, Stefan Yanev, is setting up a new conservative party that will be in competition with the other pro-Russian parties, bne Intellinews reports. Yanev, who was previously defense minister before being removed because of his pro-Russian views, is known for insisting that the word “war” not be used in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The new party, Bulgarian Rise, is expected to offer an alternative to the other pro-Russian parties, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the far-right Vazrazhdane (Revival) party.

Unemployment in Slovenia is at its lowest since 1990, according to the Slovenian Times. Just over 58,000 people were registered as unemployed at the Employment Service at the end of April, down 4.1% from March, according to official figures.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Pentagon said Friday it “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information” for the Russian cruiser Moskva, which sank on 14 April after Ukraine attacked it with anti-ship missiles, Al Jazeera reports. Earlier, U.S. officials said that Washington helped Ukrainian forces locate and identify the ship, NBC news reported last week, but they said the U.S. did not have advance knowledge of the strike and was not involved in Ukraine’s decision to attack the ship. The Kremlin continues to deny the sinking was due to an attack. Another Russian warship, the Admiral Makarov, was reportedly hit by a Ukrainian missile and was on fire in the Black Sea on Friday, according to unconfirmed reports in The Independent and other media.

Saboteurs in Belarus helped prevent Russian forces from occupying the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by conducting 80 acts of sabotage on railway lines in the first part of the war, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told the BBC over the weekend. The Belarusian government has acknowledged sabotage is taking place: “Actions are being taken to disable railway equipment and tracks, objects of strategic importance,” parliamentary speaker Vladimir Andreychenko said last month as the lower chamber of parliament voted to enact the death penalty for saboteurs, Reuters reported.

In what is apparently the first case of its kind in Russia, a Communist Party municipal deputy who publicly cited specifically religious reasons to oppose the war on Ukraine is facing criminal prosecution by Russian authorities, the religion news service Forum 18 reports. During a meeting of Semiluk District Council in the Voronezh region, Nina Belyayeva said the invasion constitutes a war crime that has “nothing in common with Christian beliefs.” Belyayeva also put a video of her remarks on YouTube. Prosecutors have opened a case against Belyayeva under a new law against public dissemination of false information about Russian armed forces. She had fled Russia by early April, according to The Moscow Times.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev has blocked several opposition activists from his social media pages and one is suing him for lack of access to public information, according to Eurasianet. Ahmad Mammadli, the chairman of the small opposition group Demokratiya-1918, filed the lawsuit last month at a Baku district court. Aliev has blocked at least 20 political and public figures on Facebook or Twitter, according to Azerbaijani news outlet Mikroskop cited by Eurasianet.

Borderlands

“Turkey’s Gandhi,” as the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party is sometimes called, should not run for president because he would inevitably lose to the incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a commentary on bne Intellinews says. Kemal Kilicdaroglu both physically resembles Indian anti-colonial leader Mahatma Gandhi and is a “thoroughly decent and surprisingly pacific” politician, but he “lacks charisma, youth and dynamism,” according to the commentary by Julian Rimmer. Polls show he is not popular, and his loss to the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan would be “bad news for Turkey, bad news for NATO and bad news for democracy,” the piece says.

