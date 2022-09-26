Domestic violence and the Hungarian law – or the lack thereof.

Hajnal “Manta” Takacs still recalls with horror her former partner’s violent attack after she refused to drink the morning coffee he had offered her.

“He furiously pulled my hair and punched me,” remembers the Hungarian activist, educator, and author who, since her ordeal, has published three books on domestic violence affecting women. “Then he pinned me down and knelt on my chest.”

Manta felt a deep pain in one breast and knew that something was amiss. After her partner left for work she scheduled an immediate appointment for a medical exam, but the results arrived only three weeks later. By then, her breast had turned blue, and the exam result revealed that she had a ruptured implant, calling for emergency surgery.

Her lymphatic system had become infected by the silicone gel, and she was so weak that she could hardly lift her arms. She wanted to move to a new home right after the assault, but didn’t have the financial means to do so.

“During the recovery he repeatedly raped me,” Manta wept. “He laughed and said if I ever reported him nobody would believe me.”



Hajnal Takacs. Photo by Kinga Rajzak.

Like Manta, one in five women in Hungary has experienced some form of physical abuse, according to findings by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency. Yet the survey also revealed that victims reported only 3% of all sexual assaults and 8% of physical abuse to the police, saying they felt shame, didn’t know whom to contact, feared retribution or lacked confidence in a judicial system infamous for bureaucratic roadblocks and long criminal proceedings. Experts say that victims are unwilling to step forward as the patchwork of laws fraught with shortcomings makes it very costly and difficult to seek justice, further spotlighting the authorities’ lackluster stance on curbing domestic violence.

“It is hard to articulate what happened to you, and once you want to speak up and do something about it, you realize that you are up against complicated laws and a macho legal system,” says Manta, who, following her mental and physical recovery, filed criminal charges against her former partner, but officials threw out her case, saying it didn’t meet the statute of limitations – 30 days for lighter and 90 days for severe physical injuries. The only crime her former partner has ever been indicted for was violating her right to privacy by breaking into her computer.

“The fact is, violent acts against women are sliced up like a salami, remedied in a piecemeal fashion, not in a holistic way,” she says. “No wonder that women don’t step forward.”

Ineffective Legislation

For years, Hungarian criminal law provided for no legal structure for prosecuting domestic violence cases as a separate kind of offense. But in 2012, activists managed to push through the country’s first domestic violence law, despite initial resistance in parliament and a ruling-party lawmaker declaring that domestic violence would not exist if women performed their natural duty and “gave birth to two, three, or rather four, five babies.”

But the law presents numerous difficulties to prosecuting cases of domestic violence. In order to qualify as a domestic violence case, partners or spouses must live together or share a child, and the perpetrator must assault their partner at least twice within a short period of time.

In alignment with the Hungarian government’s right-wing family policy that incentivizes childbearing, the law also applies only to “serious physical assault,” but does not specifically mention sexual violence, rape, or non-consensual sexual advances.

“Many victims’ hands are tied,” said Eniko Pap, a legal expert at NANE (Women for Women). Pap says that the fear that some women have of losing their children, as well as the financial benefits provided by the state to families, make it very difficult for them to exit an abusive relationship.

“Most women will only come forward when something severe happens, and even then judges often urge victims to reconcile with their abusers,” she said.

For single, non-aggravating physical incidents and other abuse charges such as sexual coercion, controlling behavior, or stalking, the victim must file a private motion to prompt an investigation – a process that can be costly, and which Pap says usually leads nowhere.

“As bizarre as it may seem, judges and prosecutors like to see the visible effects of abuse,” said Julia Spronz, an attorney at Society Against Patriarchy (Patent), a human rights NGO that also affords legal counsel to victims of domestic abuse. “The textbook cases, if you will, are incidents where battery is obvious. But even then there is no guarantee that the perpetrator will be put behind bars.”

The story of Bernadett Orosz, one of Spronz’s clients, is one of those cases.

In 2019, Orosz, a businesswoman, was attacked in her sleep by her former partner, a retired lieutenant colonel in the military. Although they had already separated, Orosz knew her ex-boyfriend’s violent tendencies, so she honored her promise – made months prior – to accompany him to his reunion party, afraid of the consequences if she did not go.

Photo courtesy of Bernadett Orosz via Facebook.

As Orosz slept in their shared room, her former partner charged into the bedroom and pummeled her to the point of facial disfigurement, breaking her nose and damaging her ear canal, eyes, and lips.

“I was bleeding and could not open my eyes,” Orosz recounts. She managed to flee from the grip of her abuser, and made it to a police station where she was held for questioning.

“I peed myself out of sheer fear. I was scared for my life,” Orosz remembers. “And yet, the perpetrator was released in a day or so, which was a clear disregard for my safety, let alone my condition.”

The police reassured Orosz that they had talked to the perpetrator and that she would never see him again, and closed her case. They reasoned that the physical assault could not be adjudicated according to the domestic violence law since the two parties shared no children, did not live in the same household, and, most importantly, were not married.

Frustrated, Orosz took to Facebook and posted a photo of her battered face along with the perpetrator’s name. Yet the man, arguing that she had smeared his reputation, responded promptly with a defamation lawsuit demanding 5 million forints (about 12,000 euros).

He later gave an interview to a pro-government tabloid, saying he didn’t remember what had happened, and that whatever he had done, he acted “out of love.” Orosz alleged that the perpetrator had had two physical altercations with her in the past in the presence of her children, yet she decided not to file charges at the time.

“I was convinced nobody would believe me over a former soldier,” she said.

After nearly two years of investigation, the prosecution recommended in October 2021 that the perpetrator serve 3.5 years in jail. When the case went to trial in February 2022, the man denied the charges.

Spronz, Orosz’s legal counsel, says that while cases such as this are common, they are rarely adjudicated appropriately even when reported – something she says could be remedied if Hungary’s government were to ratify a key international agreement on violence against women.

“If we had the Istanbul Convention, we would have a better shot at prevention and prosecution, ” Spronz said. “As of now there are way too many loopholes and discrepancies.”

Government: No Need for the Istanbul Convention

For the past decade, Hungary’s right-wing government has billed itself as a protector and champion of family and women’s rights. Yet in May 2020, at the height of the pandemic in Hungary, its parliament voted against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, an international gold standard that provides a binding, institutional framework to prevent violence and domestic abuse against women through coordinated policies. The decision came despite multiple reports by non-governmental organizations that revealed an uptick in calls to helplines as women, stranded at home with their abusers during the pandemic, pleaded for help.

Over the years, Hungary’s government has fought vigorously against ratifying the convention. In a 2020 opinion piece, Justice Minister Judit Varga reasoned that the accord’s “gender ideology” and migration-related content were incongruous with the country’s laws, which were, she said, themselves adequate for cracking down on gender-based violence.

Varga also reasoned that Hungary had already followed the EU’s 2011 recommendation on violence against women – a prelude to the Istanbul Convention itself. The 2011 recommendation not only outlines policy guidance, but also calls on countries to actively participate in surveys such as the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency’s 2012 study – with findings released in 2014 – on domestic violence. While Hungary took part in that study, it refused to do so in 2021. (The EU’s European Institute for Gender Equality has undertaken a survey independently to measure the incidence of domestic violence in Hungary, with results expected to be published in 2023).

In a 2021 report, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) – a UN body that Hungary joined in 1982 – raised the alarm about the potential repercussions of Hungary’s decision to reject the Istanbul Convention. It also warned that Hungary’s fundamental law, or constitution, was brimming with discrimination against women.

Yet despite the committee’s observations, Hungary has touted its fight against domestic violence and moves for the advancement of gender equality, asserting it had increased its budget for crisis centers by 50% and doubled the budget for protected shelters since 2016.

The government’s report submitted to CEDAW does not mention exact figures, but takes note of the EU-subsidized sum of 1.16 billion forints (3 million euros) assigned to develop victims’ services such as the national 24/7 telephone helpline (OKIT) along with training nearly 5,000 professionals.

Besides the phone line, OKIT has operated a growing network of regional, EU-subsidized crisis clinics since 2018. Most of these ambulances are operated by church affiliates and run on tight budgets. For example one such ambulance in the southwestern city of Kaposvar run by Borostyanko Alapitvany mentioned on its website (now inaccessible) that for the four year period of 2017-2021 the organization received the equivalent of about 39,000 euros per year to pay for staff, provide legal advice or psychological counseling to victims of domestic abuse, and foot the bill for housing, food, and other essentials – a meager amount for such work, NANE and other women’s organizations say.

“Whichever way you look at it, there are still over 200,000 women who suffer at the hands of their partners and cannot access help,” says Zsuzsanna Wrinkler, a dispatcher for the NANE helpline. “When I answer calls, many women wonder where they can go immediately. I tell them what number to reach out to, but they say they already called and the shelter or crisis center had no space left.”

Wrinkler says that childless women who need immediate help to flee their abusers are regularly directed to homeless shelters, where many are not willing to go. Shelters often require women to have a police report on hand to verify that they have been abused – a bureaucratic requirement that many victims cannot comply with.

“We are mostly in the dark about the numbers,” said Pap, the legal expert from NANE. “It is nearly impossible to find out how many free shelter beds there are, how many women call these helplines, and what the general situation is. Official data is at best obscure.”

We contacted OKIT and the regional crisis clinics to clarify their data on domestic violence, but they declined to answer questions.

Different Interpretations of Gender Equality

Since 2020, women’s rights issues have been delegated to Hungary’s newly founded Ministry for Families. Katalin Novak – now Hungary’s president – led the ministry until the end of 2021 and during her tenure, the government adopted a new strategy that sought to advance women’s rights primarily through strengthening women’s traditional position in the family.

Pap says the strategy was hastily drafted in order to meet a deadline necessary for drawing EU funds, and its authors did not properly consult relevant experts or groups, who were given about a day’s notice to contribute to the strategy. The action plan was later released, but does not mention domestic violence or violence against women in any way.

In terms of gender equality in decision-making positions across the political, economic, and social spheres, in 2020 Hungary ranked 27 out of the 28 EU members, losing three positions since 2010.

On a global scale, the World Bank’s 2020 gender-equality index ranked Hungary 105th out of 153 countries, down 50 places since 2006, one of the worst scores among EU members.

Despite global studies that demonstrate Hungary’s shortcomings on gender equality, the government’s own body, the Maria Kopp Institute for Demography and Families (KINCS), put Hungary and Finland in second place among the most favorable countries in the EU for women’s advancement, behind only Sweden.

The 2021 study cites EU and national data and assesses women’s rights primarily from a family perspective – such as the ability of mothers to avoid paying personal income tax after having four children or to take one of the longest, paid maternity leaves in the EU. The report also concluded that fewer women enter politics because of their disinterest in public affairs, not social obstacles.

Women in Hungary held fewer than 5% of all ministerial positions between 2017 and 2019. Novak, one of the very few exceptions as the then minister for families and women’s advancement, said in a 2020 viral Facebook video that women needn’t compete with men in their careers or expect equal salaries, and that they should rather embrace their maternal sides.

David Szel, a psychologist, finds the government’s narrative about women as mothers or would-be mothers destined to be the caretakers of the home troubling.

“We need to change the overall archaic, stereotyping language,” Szel said. “The way that women are defined and talked about is injurious and downplays their potential. We need psychological regime change.”

Szel says women in Hungary are often defined by their looks and demeanor, a reality that also applies to the women serving in parliament where male lawmakers often take sexist jabs at female deputies.

On one occasion, one member from the ruling Fidesz party became frustrated with a female colleague who questioned certain policy decisions, and said on the floor of parliament that just because she was pretty didn’t mean that she was smart, too.

Another Fidesz politician offhandedly commented on a female colleague’s arguments during a policy dispute, saying that he had a wife and a daughter so was familiar with “these type of hissy fit–prone days.”

“If a woman raises her voice about something, she is either sexually frustrated, behaves ‘manly,’ or appears hysterical and needs ‘handling,’ ” Szel said. “These beliefs in a wider social context can give license to various forms of male aggression whether physical or verbal.”

A 2016 survey by the European Commission found that Hungarians were more likely than citizens of all but Romania to agree that non-consensual sex could be justified in certain situations, such as when one person was drunk or on drugs, or wore revealing clothes.

While the EU’s study on domestic violence released in 2014 by the Fundamental Rights Agency showed that Hungary ranked 12th lowest in the EU for women who reported that they had experienced physical, psychological, or sexual violence by a partner or non-partner since the age of 15, experts say that the numbers are likely higher but that women are afraid to come forward.

Fathers’ Groups Make Their Mark

To combat domestic violence, Justice Minister Varga pledged to make 2020 the year of helping victims, following a highly publicized incident when a prematurely released convict, who served only two years of a five-year sentence for the attempted murder of his wife, strangled his stepchild and one of his own children on their first custody visit, and then hanged himself.

The incident caused a public outcry and a slew of questions about why the man had been released so early, let alone allowed to see his children without supervision.

In response, Varga formed a “women’s rights” working group to consult with women’s rights organizations – ones upholding international, progressive standards and Christian conservative groups alike – to draft amendments to existing custody laws, restraining orders, and parole conditions. However, along with relevant expert groups, a number of so-called fathers’ groups such as Apasziv and Apak az Igazsagert – who have members embroiled in domestic abuse cases and lengthy custody battles in which they lobby against women being the primary caregivers of children – were also present, in effect challenging some of the suggested legal provisions.

Paradoxically, in the fall of 2021 Varga made further suggestions to amend custody laws, requesting that regardless of a judicial decision, if one parent wants to see their child more often, they should be able to do so. That would, the argument went, thereby ensure that the child does not get a skewed upbringing and has a healthy understanding of the “right, respectable” family. This is a point some of the fathers’ groups have also stressed, citing a “parental alienation syndrome,” which they argue happens when one parent, that is the mother, has a monopoly over raising a child at the expense of the father.

Following Varga’s recommendations, a group of NGOs issued a statement calling attention to the provision’s potential perils, arguing it would allow an aggressor to stay close to their spouse and children, causing further trauma and terror.

However, regardless of expert warnings, the authorities remain insensitive to the problem, says Spronz, Orosz’s lawyer.

“The fact is, abuse by the father or intimate male partner is treated as an isolated, one-off case, at best wrongdoing by a few bad apples,” Spronz said. “So abuse done by an intimate male partner is simply taken for an individual anomaly, not a systemic issue spurred on by gender inequalities.”

Gender bias is also present in the courtroom, Pap believes.

“It seems curious that the police have been the most forthcoming with their data by far, but the prosecution and the judiciary withhold most of their decisions, which makes our work much harder,” she said. “This is why we have a hunch that often in custody cases the judges are on the father’s side.”

In 2015 and 2016, women’s rights group Patent observed 85 civil and criminal hearings to determine how domestic violence and custody cases were adjudicated, and what attitude judges and participants had.

The group found that hearings were often closed to the public without any specific reason. While it is normal that some parties request that the hearings run behind closed doors because of a minor’s presence or privacy matters, judges themselves frequently wanted these procedures to be inaccessible to outsiders.

The group also observed that judges often called on spouses “to make peace,” joked with alleged abusers, disregarded the victim’s pleas, shouted or spoke impatiently with victims, and occasionally made sexist remarks while sympathizing with the accused aggressors.

In one case, the group reported, the judge spoke to the male perpetrator “nicely, [and] laughed at his jokes.” But the judge’s behavior was “quite different” with the woman as he avoided eye contact with her and acted as though he assumed that she “was telling lies and the man was not.”

Judges were widely interested in physical violence when it came to sentencing, yet had no regard for verbal abuse. According to the Patent association, they showed little interest in understanding the long-term dynamics of domestic violence and often ignored the aggressor’s previous charges such as battery and pretended that these had nothing to do with the ongoing litigation.

In custody cases, some judges showed impatience when being told about how children were traumatized by their fathers and were unwilling to admit that the latter could be abusive.

One judge said that a mother was unable to contain her “malignant emotions” and “arbitrarily and violently hindered” the father’s time with his children. Other judges reasoned that if the two parties were not able to come to a mutual compromise they would lose their rights to their children who then would be taken into social care.

Searching for Guilt

Anita Galambos, a manager at NANE who has had her own struggles with child welfare authorities, said that such attitudes in the courts are all too common.

“It is always the mother that is the locus of the problem, not the father,” she said. “In fact, to officials, the rights of the father are more important than the rights of the child.”

Anita Galambos. Photo by Kinga Rajzak.

Galambos, a mother of four, said that after splitting with her verbally abusive partner, she fostered a neutral environment for their 10-year-old son and never spoke pejoratively about his father.

Yet whenever the father came on custody visits, he was vulgar and verbally abusive, and as time went on, her son lost his desire to see him.

“Children are not stupid, so my son knew that it was wrong how his father behaved,” Galambos said. Her son – who attends a special school and psychological counseling stemming from the time when his parents shared a household – “vociferously expressed that he didn’t want to be in his dad’s company,” she said.

Galambos turned to the authorities for help, but the father reported her to the police for allegedly keeping him away from his son.

Galambos said authorities began to monitor her and suggested she was mentally unstable and brought up various reasons for her alleged parental incompetence. On one occasion, authorities found fault with the pants the child was wearing on the school playground, deeming them too short, and concluded that Galambos was not a good mother.

In the end, Galambos resolved the custody dispute with her former partner privately.

“Before we came to an agreement with my ex, I was warned by the authorities that our child might be taken away,” she said. “So, for a moment, it even crossed my mind that I ought to seek asylum in Australia.”

Galambos was referring to a publicized case of a Hungarian mother who fled with her two sons to Australia, because her then-husband molested their young sons, occasionally raping them.

In an opinion piece, the anonymous mother recollected that instead of holding the father accountable, the authorities threatened to remove her children. On one occasion, which she said was the final straw, she reported her husband to the police for raping her in front of the kids, to which the authorities responded by blaming her and said that she should not have let them witness the assault.

Galambos says she has lost her faith in the system. She likens her struggles in seeking justice to an insurmountable obstacle. “Like passing through a steel turbine in motion, you know you will perish but you still try to pass through it.”

Victim-blaming and sexism remain widespread in the courtroom, but cronyism is also common, as judges remain sympathetic to accused abusers with high social status or political connections.

No other story demonstrates this better than Erika Renner’s notorious, nearly decade-long court saga in which judges deliberately meddled with evidence to exonerate her former partner of attacking her – a well-known hospital director and doctor whose brother was a high-ranking secretary in Hungary’s ruling party.

Erika Renner in her kitchen. Photo by Kinga Rajzak

Prior to the assault, Renner and her family were aware that her former boyfriend was stalking her. After Renner broke off their relationship, he changed his running route to keep an eye on her, sat in his car at night gazing at her window, and waited for her at her workplace.

One morning in March 2013, clad in black and wearing a bicycle helmet, he attacked her. He pushed her into her apartment, tied her hands and feet, undressed her, and intravenously sedated her. He then put her into a bathtub and poured lye over her genitalia, then took her keys before leaving her unconscious. As he rushed down the corridor, he bumped into a neighbor who saw his face.

“After my boyfriend and former husband saved me, I lay in intensive care, on morphine, wearing a diaper,” says Renner. “Yet like any regular, law-abiding citizen, I hoped that the system would protect me and justice would be served.”

Yet despite arresting the criminal on the day of the attack and finding a syringe in his car, the prosecution wanted to drop the case, citing insufficient evidence. Renner had a matter of days to hire a lawyer and file an appeal and says now, “That is when I figured that the law was on the abuser’s side.”

At the trial, the accused hospital director was released from incarceration and allowed to resume his medical practice. He soon began stalking Renner again, and when she reported him, officials simply gave her a security detail.

“At trial, I had to describe my medical condition again and again: the third-degree burns to my vagina, in front of male judges who were insensitive and did not believe me regardless of the medical reports,” Renner said through tears. “They even classified the mutilations as an incident suffered at a factory.”

Renner says that her case was saved by the media, as publicity brought her much-needed leverage.

“The perpetrator lied and lied, changed his story, and had a false witness to offer him a fabricated alibi,” Renner remembers. “And yet he got away with it, while I was mercilessly cross-examined. Even my new partner was dragged into the case. The defendant’s side presented a fake letter to frame him as the real assailant.”

Finally, in 2018, the accused was sentenced to 11 years in prison and had his medical license suspended. Yet Renner’s turmoil did not stop there. She had to file a separate civil lawsuit against the perpetrator to receive damages.

“It cost me about 17 million forints [43,000 euros] to do all the legal and medical rigmarole around my case,” Renner says. “My attorney did everything pro bono and yet, I incurred expenses because of bureaucracy and medical care, such as the vaginal reconstructive surgeries.”

In 2021, Renner was awarded 25 million forints as compensation paid by her attacker.

The endless legal struggles made Renner an outspoken advocate of women’s rights. She even appealed to the Helsinki Committee’s Hungarian branch to seek assistance in suing Hungary for the institutional abuse she had suffered, but the international watchdog could not take on her case at the time and advised her to contact local NGOs for further help. “As a domestic violence victim you are basically left alone,” she says. “Even legal bodies are unsure what to do.”

Under Fire

Many NGOs in Hungary lobby for their understanding of what women’s rights should be, but only a few of them stand for progressive measures – including Patent, NANE, and the Hungarian Women’s Lobby – and argue that the government’s conservative narrative, and official ignorance of gender inequalities can prepare the ground for gender-based violence.

Being ardent critics of the Hungarian system, these NGOs receive next to no institutional backing. Some have received foreign financial support through the EEA and Norway Grant programs or from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations to continue their independent work. This, however, has given the government ammunition to hint that they are foreign agents and an overall threat to the nation’s sovereignty.

The authorities audited the taxes of these NGOs, among others, in an apparent attempt to smear them; no evidence of wrongdoing surfaced. Ruling party officials called on the groups not to “meddle in political decision-making” and warned that if foreign donations were deemed a security risk, the government could proceed to shut them down. The parliament also adopted a bill that obliges NGOs to disclose foreign aid in excess of 7.2 million forints (18,000 euros) and register with a court for oversight, plus reveal on their websites that they receive funding from foreign donors.

Pap says while the relationship between these NGOs and the authorities has become undoubtedly rocky, the groups remain active participants in the government’s working group on women’s rights – comprising 26 NGOs and an additional 10 civic organizations – even if this forum is no more than a formality that mainly takes note of past achievements and outlines future goals, at best haphazardly consulting expert recommendations.

“There are dizzying challenges to making a dent,” Pap said. “While some changes have occurred, the national machinery to fight domestic violence and achieve gender equality has been administratively marginalized and underfunded, indicating that doing away with these issues is of lesser importance.”

Kinga Rajzak is a Hungarian freelance multimedia journalist based in New York and Budapest. She is a Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting and Press Start grantee. She covers Central and Eastern European politics, elections, migration, media freedom, domestic violence, and human rights.