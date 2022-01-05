Plus, blue cows in Latvia, Stalin’s Ossetian popularity, and more.

The Big Story: State of Emergency Declared in Parts of Kazakhstan Amid Large-Scale Protests

What happened: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of several cities across Kazakhstan, battling with police and storming the mayor’s office in Almaty, the BBC reports. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and in the western province of Mangistau. Almaty’s police chief, Kanat Taimerdenov, claimed “extremists and radicals” had attacked 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses.

More context: The rallies started a couple of days ago in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen, where hundreds of protesters called for a reduction in the price of liquefied natural gas. The protests then spread to the capital Nur-Sultan and the commercial capital Almaty.

Worth noting: Tokayev announced earlier today that he had accepted the resignation of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Asqar Mamin, whom he replaced with First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, RFE/RL reports. Kazakhstan also seems to be experiencing an internet blackout, with the messenger apps Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp reportedly unavailable in the country and the websites of independent media that were covering the protests now apparently blocked.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Miners employed by the largest coal company in Poland staged a protest yesterday calling for better wages, AP reports. The protesters stopped coal trains leaving the Halemba mine and other mines of the Polish Coalmining Group located in the southern region of Silesia, preventing the trains from going to state-run power plants. The miners want higher pay for weekend shifts, as well as wage increases, amid rising inflation that reached 7.7% in November. The miners also protested imports of cheap coal from Russia. Around 70% of energy in Poland comes from coal.

After nearly disappearing during the Soviet era, blue cows are increasing in numbers as well as popularity in Latvia, AFP reports. Though the cows are beige at birth, their coat later turns bluish and gets an even darker blue with age. Previously bordering on extinction – there were only 18 of the cows in Latvia in 2000 – today there are more than 1,500. Although blue cows provide less milk than regular cows, they are hardier, able to live outdoors even in winter, and apparently resistant to bovine viruses, according to Daiga Simkevica, head of the Blue Cow Association. Farmers also like to include a blue cow in their herd because of its strong maternal instinct, which makes them good adoptive mothers for orphaned calves, according to Arnis Bergmanis of the Ciruli animal park in the village of Kalvene.

Southeastern Europe

Authorities in Montenegro are urging people to avoid large gatherings ahead of tomorrow’s Orthodox Christmas celebrations, BIRN reports. According to the Institute for Public Health, Montenegro currently has 28,167 active coronavirus active cases out of every 100,000 people, the largest number in the Balkans. Slovenia ranks second, with 22,730 active infections out of every 100,000, followed by Serbia with 18,755. The Serbian Orthodox Church also asked its members to respect health measures and avoid large gatherings for Orthodox Christmas, which Montenegro and other countries in the region celebrate on 6 January.

An Irishman who broke into Bucharest’s massive People’s Palace – the seat of the Romanian parliament – said he was so drunk he mistook it for his hotel, Metro reports. The incident happened last week when the unidentified man walked into the courtyard of the palace, scaled a wall, broke a window, and climbed into the building. Guinness World Records ranks the palace as the world’s second-largest building in surface (330,000 square meters) and the third-largest in volume (2.5 million cubic meters); the palace and its grounds are guarded by around 5,000 soldiers working in shifts.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The international condemnation of the post-election crackdown in Belarus that started in August 2020 did not translate into a higher number of Belarusians being granted asylum elsewhere in Europe, Euronews reports. In Sweden, only three Belarusians out of 125, or 2% of all applicants, were given asylum during the first 11 months of 2021, according to the Swedish Migration Agency; the number is roughly the same as the percentage from before the August 2020 elections in Belarus. According to data from EU statistics agency Eurostat, only five countries — Poland, Latvia, Czech Republic, Italy and Estonia — have granted asylum to 50% or more of asylum applicants from Belarus since the disputed elections.

Despite its small size relative to other Russian regions, North Ossetia has the largest number of monuments to Soviet-era dictator Josef Stalin, The Moscow Times reports. North Ossetia has 30 public monuments to Stalin, and his portrait can frequently be found in homes and businesses. “In Ossetia, everyone has their own Stalin,” said Indira Gabolayeva, a local activist affiliated with the Communists of Russia, a hardline Stalinist political party. Gabolayeva cites Stalin’s victory in World War II as one of the reasons for his popularity. Also, Stalin’s Caucasian origins endear him to the Ossetians, who say that his birth name, Josef Dzhugashvili, is a Georgianized form of Dzhugaev, a common Ossetian family name.

The Caucasus

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia condemned recent legislation that it said “undermined government accountability,” RFE/RL reports, citing a statement released earlier this week. On 30 December, Georgian lawmakers, led by the Georgian Dream party, approved the dissolution of the State Inspector’s Service, an independent agency that monitored personal data protection and abuse of power. According to the U.S. Embassy, “no credible reasons were provided to the public for why these actions needed to be rushed through without appropriate consultations.” The embassy also said that Tbilisi’s best defense against potential Russian aggression are “strong democratic institutions,” likely a reference to Russian support for separatists in the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Central Asia