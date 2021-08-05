Plus, deadly train crash in Czechia, 26 years since Operation Storm, and more.

The Big Story: More Russian Opposition Websites Blocked in Russia

What happened: Russian news outlets Open Media and MBKh Media, both founded by exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, announced today they were shutting down, Reuters reports. The announcement came after the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked their websites and included them in a registry of internet pages engaging in “extremist activity.”

More context: Last month, dozens of websites linked to jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny were also blocked, Euronews reports. The internet bans come ahead of elections for Russia’s lower house scheduled for September.

Worth noting: Navalny’s team announced today they started using the U.S. payments processor Stripe for donations, which prevents Russian authorities from tracking payments and potentially punishing supporters, Reuters reports. “We configured the system of receiving donations in a way that the final recipient is not seen, only an intermediary service provider is,” a Navalny team statement said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A train crash in the Czech Republic that left three dead and dozens injured could have been caused by human error, Deutsche Welle reports. The accident happened yesterday near the Czech town of Plzen when a high-speed locomotive going from Munich to Prague collided with a regional train. The casualties included the drivers of both engines. Czech authorities said the police launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, adding that initial findings indicate the collision occurred after the high-speed train failed to observe a stop signal. Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek corroborated this hypothesis and blamed human error for the incident.

Lithuanian authorities dismissed allegations from Belarus that an Iraqi man trying to enter the country was beaten by Lithuanian border guards, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. Belarusian border guards said that they found an Iraqi man in “serious” condition near the border with Lithuania and he “died in the arms of the border guards,” according to the Telegram channel of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The statement added that “the president was immediately informed of this shocking murder of an Iraqi returning from Lithuania.” However, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said such reports were “clear misinformation” and an example of “a hybrid attack being carried out against Lithuania.”

Southeastern Europe

Croatian politicians today celebrated the 26th anniversary of the Operation Storm military offensive in the Yugoslav wars, BIRN reports. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised the Croatian army and police for “ending the war and establishing lasting peace.” The 1995 operation helped Croatia regain territories lost in 1991 to rebel Croatian Serb forces assisted by the Yugoslav People’s Army and Serbian paramilitaries. The mood was different in Serbia, where politicians commemorated the event in Busije, near Belgrade, which at the time of the offensive was the largest settlement of Serbian refugees fleeing Croatia. To mark the occasion, Serbian member of the Bosnian presidency Milorad Dodik said “the suffering of biblical proportions of the Serbs from the region that happened for the second time [in 1995], is remembered today.”

Romanian politicians are seeking the help of the powerful Romanian Orthodox Church in order to boost low coronavirus vaccination rates, Politico reports, but church officials are wary of supporting the vaccination drive. For instance, Patriarch Daniel, the 70-year-old leader of the church, refuses to discuss his vaccine status despite deaths in the church due to COVID-19. According to a statement last week from his spokesman, the patriarch consulted with his doctor and “if he decides to be vaccinated … the Romanian Patriarchy will announce it publicly.” Claudiu Craciun, a politics lecturer at the National School of Political Studies and Administration in Bucharest, says the church’s “neutral stance on vaccination is equivalent in practice to opposing vaccines.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutors ruled yesterday that a titanium and magnesium plant which is 49 percent owned by Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash should return to full state ownership, Reuters reports. The court said Firtash did not fulfill obligations to modernize the Zaporizhzhia Titanium and Magnesium Plant and he moved funds from the plant to offshore companies instead. Ukraine’s security and defense council accuses him of selling titanium products that were then used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the accusations and his company said he would appeal the verdict. In addition to having a large stake in Ukraine’s titanium industry, Firtash is also co-owner of RosUkrEnergo, a Swiss-registered company that exports natural gas from Turkmenistan to Eastern Europe.

The trial of leading Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak began yesterday in Minsk, according to the BBC. Belarusian prosecutors accuse the pair of trying to stage a coup; both have been charged with “conspiracy or other actions committed with the aim of seizing power,” threatening national security and “the creation of an extremist group.” The duo were part of the National Coordination Council, a body set up by exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya following last August’s presidential election; the results of the election were rejected by the opposition as well as by international monitors and the EU. Lawyers representing the two council members on trial are banned from discussing the case publicly under a non-disclosure agreement.

The Caucasus

A member of Azerbaijan’s parliament lost his parliamentary seat but won popular support after beating up a police officer, Eurasianet reports. Eldaniz Salimov, a member of parliament from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after the parliament voted to deprive him of his parliamentary immunity. Salimov is accused of physically attacking a police officer in July at a restaurant in the city of Khachmaz, which, according to independent journalist Habib Muntezir, belonged to a close relative of Salimov. Opposition figure Ali Karimli, one of several politicians supporting Salimov, criticized the arrest and Azerbaijan’s commitment to rule of law in general, saying “Police have proven that they are the rulers in the country.”

